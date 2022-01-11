SQL linting rules for ESLint.
In its current form, the plugin has been designed and tested to work with Postgres codebase.
eslint-plugin-sql plugin.
npm install eslint --save-dev
npm install eslint-plugin-sql --save-dev
plugins section and specify
eslint-plugin-sql as a plugin.
{
"plugins": [
"sql"
],
"rules": {
"sql/format": [
2,
{
"ignoreExpressions": false,
"ignoreInline": true,
"ignoreTagless": true
}
],
"sql/no-unsafe-query": [
2,
{
"allowLiteral": false
}
]
}
}
placeholderRule
A regex used to ignore placeholders or other fragments of the query that'd make it invalid SQL query, e.g.
If you are using
? placeholders in your queries, you must ignore
\? pattern as otherwise the string is not going to be recognized as a valid SQL query.
This configuration is relevant for
sql/no-unsafe-query to match queries containing placeholders as well as for
sql/format when used with
{ignoreTagless: false} configuration.
format
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Matches queries in template literals. Warns when query formatting does not match the configured format (see Options).
This rule is used to format the queries using pg-formatter.
The first option is an object with the following configuration.
|configuration
|format
|default
|description
ignoreExpressions
|boolean
false
|Does not format template literals that contain expressions.
ignoreInline
|boolean
true
|Does not format queries that are written on a single line.
ignoreTagless
|boolean
true
|Does not format queries that are written without using
sql tag.
ignoreStartWithNewLine
|boolean
true
|Does not remove
\n at the beginning of queries.
The second option is an object with the
pg-formatter configuration.
The following patterns are considered problems:
`SELECT 1`
// Options: [{"ignoreInline":false,"ignoreTagless":false}]
// Message: Format the query
// Fixed code:
// `
// SELECT
// 1
// `
`SELECT 2`
// Options: [{"ignoreInline":false,"ignoreTagless":false},{"spaces":2}]
// Message: Format the query
// Fixed code:
// `
// SELECT
// 2
// `
sql`SELECT 3`
// Options: [{"ignoreInline":false}]
// Message: Format the query
// Fixed code:
// sql`
// SELECT
// 3
// `
`SELECT ${'foo'} FROM ${'bar'}`
// Options: [{"ignoreInline":false,"ignoreTagless":false}]
// Message: Format the query
// Fixed code:
// `
// SELECT
// ${'foo'}
// FROM
// ${'bar'}
// `
The following patterns are not considered problems:
sql`SELECT 1`
// Options: [{"ignoreInline":true}]
`SELECT 2`
// Options: [{"ignoreTagless":true}]
`SELECT ${'foo'} FROM ${'bar'}`
// Options: [{"ignoreExpressions":true,"ignoreInline":false,"ignoreTagless":false}]
no-unsafe-query
Disallows use of SQL inside of template literals without the
sql tag.
The
sql tag can be anything, e.g.
The first option is an object with the following configuration.
|configuration
|format
|default
|description
allowLiteral
|boolean
false
|Controls whether
sql tag is required for template literals containing literal queries, i.e. template literals without expressions.
The following patterns are considered problems:
`SELECT 1`
// Message: Use "sql" tag
`SELECT ${'foo'}`
// Message: Use "sql" tag
foo`SELECT ${'bar'}`
// Message: Use "sql" tag
`SELECT ?`
// Message: Use "sql" tag
The following patterns are not considered problems:
`SELECT 1`
// Options: [{"allowLiteral":true}]
sql`SELECT 1`
sql`SELECT ${'foo'}`