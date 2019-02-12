Install

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-sorting

In the plugins section of your .eslintrc , add sorting .

{ "plugins" : [ "sorting" ], "rules" : { "sorting/sort-object-props" : [ 1 , { "ignoreCase" : true , "ignoreMethods" : false , "ignoreMethodSiblings" : false } ] } }

Rule Details

By default all rules are case insensitive and methods (functions as values) are not ignored.

Warnings:

var obj = { c : "foo" , a : "bar" , b : { e : 1 , d : 2 , }, A : 5 };

OK:

var obj = { A : 5 , a : "bar" , b : { d : 2 , e : 1 , }, c : "foo" , };

OK if ignoreMethods: true

var Foo = { b : function ( ) {}, a : function ( ) {} };

OK if ignoreMethodSiblings: true