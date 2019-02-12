npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-sorting
In the plugins section of your
.eslintrc, add
sorting.
{
"plugins": [
"sorting"
],
"rules": {
"sorting/sort-object-props": [ 1, {
"ignoreCase": true,
"ignoreMethods": false,
"ignoreMethodSiblings": false
} ]
}
}
By default all rules are case insensitive and methods (functions as values) are not ignored.
Warnings:
var obj = {
c: "foo",
a: "bar",
b: {
e: 1,
d: 2,
},
A: 5
};
OK:
var obj = {
A: 5,
a: "bar",
b: {
d: 2,
e: 1,
},
c: "foo",
};
OK if
ignoreMethods: true
var Foo = {
b: function() {},
a: function() {}
};
OK if
ignoreMethodSiblings: true
var Foo = {
c: 1,
b: 2,
a: function() {}
};