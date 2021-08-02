openbase logo
eps

eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix

by Leonid Buneev
1.1.2 (see all)

Fork of https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-keys that allows automatic fixing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix

Fork of eslint rule that sorts keys in objects (https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-keys) with autofix enabled

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix globally.

Usage

Add sort-keys-fix to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": [
    "sort-keys-fix"
  ]
}

Then add sort-keys-fix rule under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "sort-keys-fix/sort-keys-fix": "warn"
    }
}

Often it makes sense to enable sort-keys-fix only for certain files/directories. For cases like that, use override key of eslint config:

{
  "rules": {
    // ...
  },
  "overrides": [
    {
      "files": ["src/alphabetical.js", "bin/*.js", "lib/*.js"],
      "rules": {
        "sort-keys-fix/sort-keys-fix": "warn"
      }
    }
  ]
}

Rule configuration

For available config options, see official sort-keys reference. All options supported by sort-keys, besides minKeys, are supported by sort-keys-fix.

