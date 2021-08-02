Fork of eslint rule that sorts keys in objects (https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-keys) with autofix enabled
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix globally.
Add
sort-keys-fix to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"sort-keys-fix"
]
}
Then add sort-keys-fix rule under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"sort-keys-fix/sort-keys-fix": "warn"
}
}
Often it makes sense to enable
sort-keys-fix only for certain files/directories. For cases like that, use override key of eslint config:
{
"rules": {
// ...
},
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["src/alphabetical.js", "bin/*.js", "lib/*.js"],
"rules": {
"sort-keys-fix/sort-keys-fix": "warn"
}
}
]
}
For available config options, see official sort-keys reference. All options supported by
sort-keys, besides
minKeys, are supported by
sort-keys-fix.