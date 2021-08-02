Fork of eslint rule that sorts keys in objects (https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-keys) with autofix enabled

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-sort-keys-fix globally.

Usage

Add sort-keys-fix to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "sort-keys-fix" ] }

Then add sort-keys-fix rule under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "sort-keys-fix/sort-keys-fix" : "warn" } }

Often it makes sense to enable sort-keys-fix only for certain files/directories. For cases like that, use override key of eslint config:

{ "rules": { // ... }, "overrides": [ { "files": ["src/alphabetical.js", "bin/*.js", "lib/*.js"], "rules": { "sort-keys-fix/sort-keys-fix": "warn" } } ] }

Rule configuration