Sort export declarations in modules, similarly to sort-imports

Installation

First install ESLint

yarn add -d eslint

Then install eslint-plugin-sort-exports

yarn add

Note: If you installed ESLint globally, you must also install eslint-plugin-sort-exports globally.

Usage

Add sort-exports to the plugins section of your .eslintrc and configure the rule under the rules section.

{ "plugins" : [ "sort-exports" ], "rules" : { "sort-exports/sort-exports" : [ "error" , { "sortDir" : "asc" }] } }

Supported rules

sort- exports

Configuration

{ "sort-exports/sort-exports": [ "error" , { sortDir: "asc" , ignoreCase: true , sortExportKindFirst: "type" } ] }

Options can be any of the following properties: