Sort export declarations in modules, similarly to sort-imports
First install ESLint
yarn add -d eslint
Then install
eslint-plugin-sort-exports
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-sort-exports
Note: If you installed ESLint globally, you must also install
eslint-plugin-sort-exports globally.
Add
sort-exports to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc and configure the rule under the
rules section.
{
"plugins": ["sort-exports"],
"rules": {
"sort-exports/sort-exports": ["error", {"sortDir": "asc"}]
}
}
sort-exports
{
"sort-exports/sort-exports": [
"error",
{ sortDir: "asc", ignoreCase: true, sortExportKindFirst: "type" }
]
}
Options can be any of the following properties:
sortDir: Can be either
asc (default) or
desc signifying ascending or descending sort order, respectively.
ignoreCase: If true, sorting is case-insensitive.
sortExportKindFirst: Can be
type,
value, or
none. Determines whether
export or
export type are sorted first, if not
none.