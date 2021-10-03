openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eps

eslint-plugin-sort-exports

by John Rodriguez
0.6.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin to sort exports in modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-sort-exports

Sort export declarations in modules, similarly to sort-imports

Installation

First install ESLint

yarn add -d eslint

Then install eslint-plugin-sort-exports

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-sort-exports

Note: If you installed ESLint globally, you must also install eslint-plugin-sort-exports globally.

Usage

Add sort-exports to the plugins section of your .eslintrc and configure the rule under the rules section.

{
    "plugins": ["sort-exports"],
    "rules": {
        "sort-exports/sort-exports": ["error", {"sortDir": "asc"}]
    }
}

Supported rules

sort-exports

Configuration

{
    "sort-exports/sort-exports": [
        "error",
        { sortDir: "asc", ignoreCase: true, sortExportKindFirst: "type" }
    ]
}

Options can be any of the following properties:

  • sortDir: Can be either asc (default) or desc signifying ascending or descending sort order, respectively.
  • ignoreCase: If true, sorting is case-insensitive.
  • sortExportKindFirst: Can be type, value, or none. Determines whether export or export type are sorted first, if not none.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial