require object destructure key to be sorted

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-sort-destructure-keys :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-sort-destructure-keys

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-sort-destructure-keys globally.

Usage

Add sort-destructure-keys to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "sort-destructure-keys" ] }

Then configure the rule under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "sort-destructure-keys/sort-destructure-keys" : 2 } }

Rule Options

{ "sort-destructure-keys/sort-destructure-keys" : [ 2 , { "caseSensitive" : false }] }

caseSensitive

When true the rule will enforce properties to be in case-sensitive order. Default is true .

Example of incorrect code for the {"caseSensitive": false} option:

let {B, a, c} = obj;

Example of correct code for the {"caseSensitive": false} option:

let {a, B, c} = obj;

Example of incorrect code for the {"caseSensitive": true} option:

let {a, B, c} = obj;

Example of correct code for the {"caseSensitive": true} option:

let {B, a, c} = obj;

Changelog

Add compatibility with eslint 8. (#123)

Add ^7.0.0 to eslint peer dependency. (#53, by dsernst)

Fixes TypeError issue with multiple property expressions (#20)

Add 6.0.0 to eslint peer dependency. (#21, by @7rulnik)

Fix bug where computed properties were causing the rule to throw errors. (#15, thanks @TSMMark!)

Fix bug with rest properties being sorted incorrectly. (#11, #12, thanks @briandastous and @njdancer!)

Add support for --fix eslint cli flag

Add peer dependency support for eslint ^5.0.0