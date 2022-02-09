require object destructure key to be sorted
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-sort-destructure-keys:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-sort-destructure-keys --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-sort-destructure-keys globally.
Add
sort-destructure-keys to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"sort-destructure-keys"
]
}
Then configure the rule under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"sort-destructure-keys/sort-destructure-keys": 2
}
}
{
"sort-destructure-keys/sort-destructure-keys": [2, {"caseSensitive": false}]
}
caseSensitive
When
true the rule will enforce properties to be in case-sensitive order. Default is
true.
Example of incorrect code for the
{"caseSensitive": false} option:
let {B, a, c} = obj;
Example of correct code for the
{"caseSensitive": false} option:
let {a, B, c} = obj;
Example of incorrect code for the
{"caseSensitive": true} option:
let {a, B, c} = obj;
Example of correct code for the
{"caseSensitive": true} option:
let {B, a, c} = obj;
1.4.0
1.3.5
1.3.4
1.3.3
1.3.2
1.3.1
1.3.0
--fix eslint cli flag
1.2.0
^5.0.0
1.1.0