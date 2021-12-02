ESLint rule for enforcing consistent ES6 class member order.

Installation

Install ESLint and eslint-plugin-sort-class-members :

$ npm install eslint eslint-plugin-sort- class -members

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-sort-class-members globally.

Usage

Add sort-class-members to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file, and configure the rule under the rules section.

{ "plugins" : [ "sort-class-members" ], "rules" : { "sort-class-members/sort-class-members" : [ 2 , { "order" : [ "[static-properties]" , "[static-methods]" , "[properties]" , "[conventional-private-properties]" , "constructor" , "[methods]" , "[conventional-private-methods]" ], "accessorPairPositioning" : "getThenSet" } ] } }

When using the default configuration (shown above), the following patterns are considered problems:

class Foo { b = 'bar' ; c() {} constructor () {} static a() {} }

When using the default configuration (shown above), the following patterns are not considered problems:

class Foo { static a() {} b = 'bar' ; constructor () {} c() {} }

Configuration

The rule accepts the following configuration properties:

order : Used to specify the expected sort order of class members.

: Used to specify the expected sort order of class members. groups : May optionally be used to created customized named groups of members so that order can be more easily maintained. Groups can be referenced by name by using square brackets. E.g., "[group-name]" .

: May optionally be used to created customized named groups of members so that can be more easily maintained. Groups can be referenced by name by using square brackets. E.g., . accessorPairPositioning : Used to specify the required positioning of get/set pairs. Available values: getThenSet , setThenGet , together , any .

: Used to specify the required positioning of get/set pairs. Available values: , , , . stopAfterFirstProblem : Only report the first sort problem in each class (plus the number of problems found). Useful if you only want to know that the class has sort problems without spamming error messages. The default is false .

: Only report the first sort problem in each class (plus the number of problems found). Useful if you only want to know that the class has sort problems without spamming error messages. The default is . locale : Used to specify the locale for the name comparison method. The default is en-US .

{ "order" : [ "constructor" , "[event-handlers]" , "[everything-else]" ], "groups" : { "event-handlers" : [{ "name" : "/on.+/" , "type" : "method" }] }, "accessorPairPositioning" : "getThenSet" , "stopAfterFirstProblem" : false }

Members can be matched to positional slots using several criteria, including name (exact match or regexp), member type (method or property), and whether or not the member is static. Each match slot is described by an object with six properties, all of which are optional.

name : a string matching the name of the member. If the string starts and ends with / it will be interpreted as a regular expression. E.g., "/_.+/" will match members whose name starts with an underscore.

: a string matching the name of the member. If the string starts and ends with it will be interpreted as a regular expression. E.g., will match members whose name starts with an underscore. type : "method"|"property" . Note : Class properties currently require a custom parser like babel-eslint.

: . : Class properties currently require a custom parser like babel-eslint. kind : "get"|"set" . A subtype of type: "method" that can match getter or setter methods.

: . A subtype of that can match getter or setter methods. propertyType : A subtype of type: "property" that can match the type of the property value. e.g., propertyType: "ArrowFunctionExpression" to match properties whose value is initialized to an arrow function.

: A subtype of that can match the type of the property value. e.g., to match properties whose value is initialized to an arrow function. accessorPair : true|false . True to match only getters and setters that are part of a pair. i.e., only those that have both get and set methods defined.

: . True to match only getters and setters that are part of a pair. i.e., only those that have both and methods defined. static : true|false to restrict the match to static or instance members.

: to restrict the match to static or instance members. private : true|false to restrict the match to private members. Note : Private members currently require a custom parser like babel-eslint.

: to restrict the match to private members. : Private members currently require a custom parser like babel-eslint. async : true|false to restrict the match to async members.

: to restrict the match to async members. sort : "alphabetical"|"none" . Used to require a specific sorting within the slot for matched members. Defaults to "none" .

: . Used to require a specific sorting within the slot for matched members. Defaults to . groupByDecorator : a string used to group properties with the same decorator name (e.g. observable for @observable ). Can be used together with sort . Note: Decorators are a Stage 2 proposal and require a custom parser like babel-eslint.

A few examples:

{ "name": "create", "type": "method", "static": true } would match a static method named create .

would match a static method named . { "static": true } would match all static methods and properties.

would match all static methods and properties. { "type": "method", "private": true } would match all private methods.

would match all private methods. { "async": true } would match all async methods.

would match all async methods. { "name": "/on.+/", "type": "method" } would match both static and instance methods whose names start with "on".

would match both static and instance methods whose names start with "on". "/on.+/" is shorthand for { "name": "/on.+/" } , and would match all static and instance methods and properties whose names start with "on".

is shorthand for , and would match all static and instance methods and properties whose names start with "on". { "type": "method", "sort": "alphabetical" } would match all methods, and enforce an alphabetical sort.

Note: You can simply use a string if you only want to match on the name.

The following groups are provided by default:

[properties] : matches all properties

: matches all properties [getters] : matches all getter methods

: matches all getter methods [setters] : matches all setter methods

: matches all setter methods [accessor-pairs] : matches getters and setters that are part of a pair (where both get and set methods are defined)

: matches getters and setters that are part of a pair (where both and methods are defined) [static-properties] : matches all static properties

: matches all static properties [conventional-private-properties] : matches properties whose name starts with an underscore

: matches properties whose name starts with an underscore [arrow-function-properties] : matches properties whose value is initialized to an arrow function

: matches properties whose value is initialized to an arrow function [methods] : matches all methods

: matches all methods [static-methods] : matches all static methods

: matches all static methods [async-methods] : matches all async methods

: matches all async methods [conventional-private-methods] : matches methods whose name starts with an underscore

: matches methods whose name starts with an underscore [everything-else] : matches all class members not matched by any other rule

NOTE: Currently only class properties using the proposed syntax are matched by "type": "property" . Properties added via assignment are not considered by this rule.

Acknowledgements