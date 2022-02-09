SonarJS rules for ESLint to detect bugs and suspicious patterns in your code.
Rules in this category aim to find places in code which have a high chance of being bugs, i.e. don't work as intended.
no-all-duplicated-branches)
no-element-overwrite)
no-empty-collection)
no-extra-arguments)
no-identical-conditions)
no-identical-expressions)
no-ignored-return) (uses-types)
no-one-iteration-loop)
no-use-of-empty-return-value)
non-existent-operator)
Code Smells, or maintainability issues, are raised for places of code which might be costly to change in the future. These rules also help to keep the high code quality and readability. And finally some rules report issues on different suspicious code patters.
cognitive-complexity)
elseif-without-else) (disabled)
max-switch-cases)
no-collapsible-if)
no-collection-size-mischeck) (uses-types)
no-duplicate-string)
no-duplicated-branches)
no-gratuitous-expressions)
no-identical-functions)
no-inverted-boolean-check) (🔧 fixable, disabled)
no-nested-switch)
no-nested-template-literals)
no-redundant-boolean)
no-redundant-jump)
no-same-line-conditional)
no-small-switch)
no-unused-collection)
no-useless-catch)
prefer-immediate-return) (🔧 fixable)
prefer-object-literal)
prefer-single-boolean-return)
prefer-while) (🔧 fixable)
eslint-plugin-sonarjs using
npm (or
yarn) for you project or globally:
npm install eslint-plugin-sonarjs --save-dev # install for your project
npm install eslint-plugin-sonarjs -g # or install globally
eslint-plugin-sonarjs to the
plugins option of your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": ["sonarjs"]
}
plugin:sonarjs/recommended to the
extends option to enable all recommended rules:
{
"extends": ["plugin:sonarjs/recommended"]
}
{
"rules": {
"sonarjs/cognitive-complexity": "error",
"sonarjs/no-identical-expressions": "error"
// etc.
}
}
@typescript-eslint/parser as a parser for ESLint (like we do) and set the parserOptions.project option. Thanks to it, type information is available, which is beneficial or even essential for some rules.
This plugin provides only
recommended configuration. Almost all rules are activated in this profile with a few exceptions (check
disabled tag in the rules list).
recommended configuration activates rules with
error severity.
