🐍 ESLint Plugin: snakecasejs

ESLint Plugin to enforce a style of snake_case in your project, rather than just disabling camelCase.

🎁 Support: Donate

This project is free, open source and I try to provide excellent free support. Why donate? I work on this project several hours in my spare time and try to keep it up to date and working. THANK YOU!

📎 Menu

💡 Features

[✔️] Easy to use

[✔️] MIT License

[✔️] Compatible with latest version of ESLint

[✔️] Compatible with CamelCase (Class name or similar)

[✔️] Compatible with --fix (convert automatically camelCase to snake_case)

[✔️] White list array for methods or variables with camelCase syntax from other libraries/npm package.

🚀 Fast setup

Install eslint: npm install eslint --save-dev Install snakecasejs plugin: npm install eslint-plugin-snakecasejs --save-dev Create .eslintrc.json file with:

{ "plugins" : [ "snakecasejs" ], "settings" : { "snakecasejs/filter" : [ "ClassDeclaration" , "NewExpression" ], "snakecasejs/whitelist" : [ "externalPath" , "setNumber" ] }, "rules" : { "snakecasejs/snakecasejs" : "error" } }

If it works add a star 🌟 at this project ❤️ If you want to help me: donate on paypal/ko-fi or become a backer on patreon.

NOTE: switch error to warn if you don't need snake_case as mandatory rule.

This eslint parameter fix simple rules of linter and with this plugin convert all camelCase variables or function name to snake_case. Fix command support whitelist. Run this command in your project directory:

eslint ./ --cache --ignore-pattern .gitignore --fix

WARNING: You need install eslint globally for this feature: npm install eslint -g

📋 White list

Ignore variables, methods, etc... without snake_case syntax. Add to settings: "snakecasejs/whitelist": ["NewPageClass"] with array of variables with camelCase that you can not convert to snake_case (example: for external library naming convention).

Plugin ignore check on this variables/methods. Example: "snakecasejs/whitelist": ["externalPath","setNumber"]

🚬 Filter

Ignore global checks for class declarations, all methods, etc... Add to settings: "snakecasejs/filter": [] with array of eslint expression or declaration, default value: ["ClassDeclaration", "NewExpression"] for better compatibility with camel case class.

📚 Documentation

Run npm run docs

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. 🙏 Become a sponsor on patreon or become top3 sponsor on ko-fi. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

🦄 Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 Become a backer on patreon.

❤️ Contributing

I 💟 contributions! I will happily accept your pull request! Translations, grammatical corrections (GrammarNazi you are welcome! Yes my English is bad, sorry), etc... Do not be afraid, if the code is not perfect we will work together 👯 and remember to insert your name in .all-contributorsrc and package.json file.

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

💰 In the future, if the donations allow it, I would like to share some of the success with those who helped me the most. For me open source is share of code, share development knowledges and share donations!

💫 License