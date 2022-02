ESLint rules for JavaScript Smells

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

npm install eslint

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install eslint-plugin-smells plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

npm install eslint-plugin-smells

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify eslint-plugin-smells as a plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "smells" ] }

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{ "rules" : { "smells/no-switch" : 1 , "smells/no-complex-switch-case" : 1 , "smells/no-setinterval" : 1 , "smells/no-this-assign" : 1 } }

List of supported rules

License

eslint-plugin-smells is licensed under the MIT License.