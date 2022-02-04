openbase logo
eps

eslint-plugin-security-node

by gkouziik
1.0.14 (see all)

ESLint security plugin for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-security-node

ESLint plugin containing Node.js security rules

This plugin will help to identify potential threats and prevent attacks.

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-security-node

Usage

Add the following configuration to your .eslintrc file:

"plugins": [
    "security-node"
],
"extends": [
    "plugin:security-node/recommended"
]

Developer guide

Tests

Type the following to test all the rules:

$ npm test

Type the following to test a particular rule:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha tests/lib/rules/rule_name

Rules

detect non literal regular expr

For details check the documentation file non-literal-reg-expr

detect absence of property:name in express-session

For details check the documentation file detect-absence-of-name-option-in-exrpress-session

detect Buffer unsafe allocation

For details check the documentation file detect-buffer-unsafe-allocation

detect exec of child_process with non-Literal argument

For details check the documentation file detect-child-process

detect crlf attack

For details check the documentation file detect-crlf

detect dangerous redirects

For more information check the documentation file detect-dangerous-redirects

detect-eval-with-expr

For more information check the documentation file detect-eval-with-expr

detect-html-injection

For more information check the documentation file detect-html-injection

detect-insecure-randomness

For more information check the documentation file detect-insecure-randomness

detect-non-literal-require-calls

For more information check the documentation file detect-non-literal-require-calls

detect-nosql-injection

For more information check the documentation file detect-nosql-injection

detect-option-multiplestatements-in-mysql

For more information check the documentation file detect-option-multiplestatements-in-mysql

detect-option-rejectunauthorized-in-nodejs-httpsrequest

For more information check the documentation file detect-option-rejectunauthorized-in-nodejs-httpsrequest

detect-option-unsafe-in-serialize-javascript-npm-package

For more information check the documentation file detect-option-unsafe-in-serialize-javascript-npm-package

detect-possible-timing-attacks

For more information check the documentation file detect-possible-timing-attacks

detect-runinthiscontext-method-in-nodes-vm

For more information check the documentation file detect-runinthiscontext-method-in-nodes-vm.

For more information check the documentation file detect-security-missconfiguration-cookie

detect-sql-injection

For more information check the documentation file detect-sql-injection

disable-ssl-across-node-server

For more information check the documentation file disable-ssl-across-node-server

detect-improper-exception-handling

For more information check the documentation file detect-improper-exception-handling

detect-unhandled-async-errors

For more information check the documentation file detect-unhandled-async-errors

detect-unhandled-event-errors

For more information check the documentation file detect-unhandled-event-errors

