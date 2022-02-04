ESLint plugin containing Node.js security rules

This plugin will help to identify potential threats and prevent attacks.

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-security-node

Usage

Add the following configuration to your .eslintrc file:

"plugins" : [ "security-node" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:security-node/recommended" ]

Developer guide

Use GitHub pull requests

Check the .eslintrc file to see the ESLint setup

Tests

Type the following to test all the rules:

$ npm test

Type the following to test a particular rule:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha tests/lib/rules/rule_name

Rules

detect non literal regular expr

For details check the documentation file non-literal-reg-expr

detect absence of property:name in express-session

For details check the documentation file detect-absence-of-name-option-in-exrpress-session

detect Buffer unsafe allocation

For details check the documentation file detect-buffer-unsafe-allocation

detect exec of child_process with non-Literal argument

For details check the documentation file detect-child-process

detect crlf attack

For details check the documentation file detect-crlf

detect dangerous redirects

For more information check the documentation file detect-dangerous-redirects

For more information check the documentation file detect-eval-with-expr

For more information check the documentation file detect-html-injection

For more information check the documentation file detect-insecure-randomness

For more information check the documentation file detect-non-literal-require-calls

For more information check the documentation file detect-nosql-injection

For more information check the documentation file detect-option-multiplestatements-in-mysql

For more information check the documentation file detect-option-rejectunauthorized-in-nodejs-httpsrequest

For more information check the documentation file detect-option-unsafe-in-serialize-javascript-npm-package

For more information check the documentation file detect-possible-timing-attacks

For more information check the documentation file detect-runinthiscontext-method-in-nodes-vm.

For more information check the documentation file detect-security-missconfiguration-cookie

For more information check the documentation file detect-sql-injection

For more information check the documentation file disable-ssl-across-node-server

For more information check the documentation file detect-improper-exception-handling

For more information check the documentation file detect-unhandled-async-errors

For more information check the documentation file detect-unhandled-event-errors