ESLint rules for Node Security
This project will help identify potential security hotspots, but finds a lot of false positives which need triage by a human.
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-security
Add the following to your
.eslintrc file:
"plugins": [
"security"
],
"extends": [
"plugin:security/recommended"
]
npm run-script cont-int
npm test
detect-unsafe-regex
Locates potentially unsafe regular expressions, which may take a very long time to run, blocking the event loop.
More information: Regular Expression DoS and Node.js
detect-buffer-noassert
Detects calls to
buffer with
noAssert flag set
From the Node.js API docs: "Setting
noAssert to true skips validation of the
offset. This allows the
offset to be beyond the end of the
Buffer."
detect-child-process
Detects instances of
child_process & non-literal
exec()
More information: Avoiding Command Injection in Node.js
detect-disable-mustache-escape
Detects
object.escapeMarkup = false, which can be used with some template engines to disable escaping of HTML entities. This can lead to Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Cross-site_Scripting_(XSS)
detect-eval-with-expression
Detects
eval(variable) which can allow an attacker to run arbitary code inside your process.
More information: http://security.stackexchange.com/questions/94017/what-are-the-security-issues-with-eval-in-javascript
detect-no-csrf-before-method-override
Detects Express
csrf middleware setup before
method-override middleware. This can allow
GET requests (which are not checked by
csrf) to turn into
POST requests later.
More information: Bypass Connect CSRF protection by abusing methodOverride Middleware
detect-non-literal-fs-filename
Detects variable in filename argument of
fs calls, which might allow an attacker to access anything on your system.
More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Path_Traversal
detect-non-literal-regexp
Detects
RegExp(variable), which might allow an attacker to DOS your server with a long-running regular expression.
More information: Regular Expression DoS and Node.js
detect-non-literal-require
Detects
require(variable), which might allow an attacker to load and run arbitrary code, or access arbitrary files on disk.
More information: http://www.bennadel.com/blog/2169-where-does-node-js-and-require-look-for-modules.htm
detect-object-injection
Detects
variable[key] as a left- or right-hand assignment operand.
More information: The Dangers of Square Bracket Notation
detect-possible-timing-attacks
Detects insecure comparisons (
==,
!=,
!== and
===), which check input sequentially.
More information: https://snyk.io/blog/node-js-timing-attack-ccc-ctf/
detect-pseudoRandomBytes
Detects if
pseudoRandomBytes() is in use, which might not give you the randomness you need and expect.
More information: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18130254/randombytes-vs-pseudorandombytes