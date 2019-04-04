openbase logo
eslint-plugin-security

by nodesecurity
1.4.0 (see all)

ESLint rules for Node Security

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

eslint-plugin-security

ESLint rules for Node Security

This project will help identify potential security hotspots, but finds a lot of false positives which need triage by a human.

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-security

Usage

Add the following to your .eslintrc file:

"plugins": [
  "security"
],
"extends": [
  "plugin:security/recommended"
]

Developer guide

  • Use GitHub pull requests.
  • Conventions:
  • We use our custom ESLint setup.
  • Please implement a test for each new rule and use this command to be sure the new code respects the style guide and the tests keep passing:
    npm run-script cont-int

Tests

npm test

Rules

detect-unsafe-regex

Locates potentially unsafe regular expressions, which may take a very long time to run, blocking the event loop.

More information: Regular Expression DoS and Node.js

detect-buffer-noassert

Detects calls to buffer with noAssert flag set

From the Node.js API docs: "Setting noAssert to true skips validation of the offset. This allows the offset to be beyond the end of the Buffer."

detect-child-process

Detects instances of child_process & non-literal exec()

More information: Avoiding Command Injection in Node.js

detect-disable-mustache-escape

Detects object.escapeMarkup = false, which can be used with some template engines to disable escaping of HTML entities. This can lead to Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Cross-site_Scripting_(XSS)

detect-eval-with-expression

Detects eval(variable) which can allow an attacker to run arbitary code inside your process.

More information: http://security.stackexchange.com/questions/94017/what-are-the-security-issues-with-eval-in-javascript

detect-no-csrf-before-method-override

Detects Express csrf middleware setup before method-override middleware. This can allow GET requests (which are not checked by csrf) to turn into POST requests later.

More information: Bypass Connect CSRF protection by abusing methodOverride Middleware

detect-non-literal-fs-filename

Detects variable in filename argument of fs calls, which might allow an attacker to access anything on your system.

More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Path_Traversal

detect-non-literal-regexp

Detects RegExp(variable), which might allow an attacker to DOS your server with a long-running regular expression.

More information: Regular Expression DoS and Node.js

detect-non-literal-require

Detects require(variable), which might allow an attacker to load and run arbitrary code, or access arbitrary files on disk.

More information: http://www.bennadel.com/blog/2169-where-does-node-js-and-require-look-for-modules.htm

detect-object-injection

Detects variable[key] as a left- or right-hand assignment operand.

More information: The Dangers of Square Bracket Notation

detect-possible-timing-attacks

Detects insecure comparisons (==, !=, !== and ===), which check input sequentially.

More information: https://snyk.io/blog/node-js-timing-attack-ccc-ctf/

detect-pseudoRandomBytes

Detects if pseudoRandomBytes() is in use, which might not give you the randomness you need and expect.

More information: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18130254/randombytes-vs-pseudorandombytes

