This repository has been archived as read-only

We recommend looking at https://github.com/mozilla/eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized if you are interested in xss-prevention techniques.

Additional ScanJS Rules for ESLint.

These are supplemental rules for ESLint to introduce functionality similar to to what the existing ScanJS rules do.

This package does not contain rules that are already within ESLint but required for full ScanJS feature parity. You are therefore encouraged to use these rules with a provided config, which is available as eslint-config-scanjs