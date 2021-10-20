This package contains ESLint versions of the Angular/RxJS rules that are in the
rxjs-tslint-rules package.
There is no recommended configuration for this package, as all of the rules are opinionated.
Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:
npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev
Install the package using npm:
npm install eslint-plugin-rxjs-angular --save-dev
Configure the
parser and the
parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a
.eslintrc.js file for the configuration:
const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2019,
project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
sourceType: "module"
},
plugins: ["rxjs-angular"],
extends: [],
rules: {
"rxjs-angular/prefer-async-pipe": "error"
}
};
The package includes the following rules:
|Rule
|Description
|Recommended
prefer-async-pipe
|Forbids the calling of
subscribe within Angular components.
|No
prefer-composition
|Forbids
subscribe calls that are not composed within Angular components (and, optionally, within services, directives, and pipes).
|No
prefer-takeuntil
|Forbids Calling
subscribe without an accompanying
takeUntil.
|No