This package contains ESLint versions of the Angular/RxJS rules that are in the rxjs-tslint-rules package.

There is no recommended configuration for this package, as all of the rules are opinionated.

Install

Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:

npm install @ typescript - eslint / parser --save-dev

Install the package using npm:

npm install eslint-plugin-rxjs-angular --save-dev

Configure the parser and the parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a .eslintrc.js file for the configuration:

const { join } = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { parser : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 2019 , project : join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json" ), sourceType : "module" }, plugins : [ "rxjs-angular" ], extends : [], rules : { "rxjs-angular/prefer-async-pipe" : "error" } };

Rules

The package includes the following rules: