This package contains a bunch of ESLint rules for RxJS. Essentially, it's a re-implementation of the rules that are in the rxjs-tslint-rules package. (The Angular-specific rules in rxjs-tslint-rules have been re-implemented in eslint-plugin-rxjs-angular .)

Some of the rules are rather opinionated and are not included in the recommended configuration. Developers can decide for themselves whether they want to enable opinionated rules.

Almost all of these rules require the TypeScript parser for ESLint.

Install

Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:

npm install @ typescript - eslint / parser --save-dev

Install the package using npm:

npm install eslint-plugin-rxjs --save-dev

Configure the parser and the parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a .eslintrc.js file for the configuration:

const { join } = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { parser : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 2019 , project : join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json" ), sourceType : "module" }, plugins : [ "rxjs" ], extends : [], rules : { "rxjs/no-async-subscribe" : "error" , "rxjs/no-ignored-observable" : "error" , "rxjs/no-ignored-subscription" : "error" , "rxjs/no-nested-subscribe" : "error" , "rxjs/no-unbound-methods" : "error" , "rxjs/throw-error" : "error" } };

Or, using the recommended configuration:

const { join } = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { parser : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 2019 , project : join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json" ), sourceType : "module" }, extends : [ "plugin:rxjs/recommended" ], };

Rules

The package includes the following rules.

Rules marked with ✅ are recommended and rules marked with 🔧 have fixers.