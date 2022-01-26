This package contains a bunch of ESLint rules for RxJS. Essentially, it's a re-implementation of the rules that are in the
rxjs-tslint-rules package. (The Angular-specific rules in
rxjs-tslint-rules have been re-implemented in
eslint-plugin-rxjs-angular.)
Some of the rules are rather opinionated and are not included in the
recommended configuration. Developers can decide for themselves whether they want to enable opinionated rules.
Almost all of these rules require the TypeScript parser for ESLint.
Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:
npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev
Install the package using npm:
npm install eslint-plugin-rxjs --save-dev
Configure the
parser and the
parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a
.eslintrc.js file for the configuration:
const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2019,
project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
sourceType: "module"
},
plugins: ["rxjs"],
extends: [],
rules: {
"rxjs/no-async-subscribe": "error",
"rxjs/no-ignored-observable": "error",
"rxjs/no-ignored-subscription": "error",
"rxjs/no-nested-subscribe": "error",
"rxjs/no-unbound-methods": "error",
"rxjs/throw-error": "error"
}
};
Or, using the
recommended configuration:
const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2019,
project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
sourceType: "module"
},
extends: ["plugin:rxjs/recommended"],
};
The package includes the following rules.
Rules marked with ✅ are recommended and rules marked with 🔧 have fixers.
|Rule
|Description
ban-observables
|Forbids the use of banned observables.
ban-operators
|Forbids the use of banned operators.
finnish
|Enforces the use of Finnish notation.
just
|Enforces the use of a
just alias for
of.
|🔧
no-async-subscribe
|Forbids passing
async functions to
subscribe.
|✅
no-compat
|Forbids importation from locations that depend upon
rxjs-compat.
no-connectable
|Forbids operators that return connectable observables.
no-create
|Forbids the calling of
Observable.create.
|✅
no-cyclic-action
|Forbids effects and epics that re-emit filtered actions.
no-explicit-generics
|Forbids explicit generic type arguments.
no-exposed-subjects
|Forbids exposed (i.e. non-private) subjects.
no-finnish
|Forbids the use of Finnish notation.
no-ignored-error
|Forbids the calling of
subscribe without specifying an error handler.
no-ignored-notifier
|Forbids observables not composed from the
repeatWhen or
retryWhen notifier.
|✅
no-ignored-observable
|Forbids the ignoring of observables returned by functions.
no-ignored-replay-buffer
|Forbids using
ReplaySubject,
publishReplay or
shareReplay without specifying the buffer size.
|✅
no-ignored-subscribe
|Forbids the calling of
subscribe without specifying arguments.
no-ignored-subscription
|Forbids ignoring the subscription returned by
subscribe.
no-ignored-takewhile-value
|Forbids ignoring the value within
takeWhile.
|✅
no-implicit-any-catch
|Like the
no-implicit-any-catch rule in
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, but for the
catchError operator instead of
catch clauses.
|✅
|🔧
no-index
|Forbids the importation from index modules - for the reason, see this issue.
|✅
no-internal
|Forbids the importation of internals.
|✅
|🔧
no-nested-subscribe
|Forbids the calling of
subscribe within a
subscribe callback.
|✅
no-redundant-notify
|Forbids redundant notifications from completed or errored observables.
|✅
no-sharereplay
|Forbids using the
shareReplay operator.
|✅
no-subclass
|Forbids subclassing RxJS classes.
no-subject-unsubscribe
|Forbids calling the
unsubscribe method of a subject instance.
|✅
no-subject-value
|Forbids accessing the
value property of a
BehaviorSubject instance.
no-subscribe-handlers
|Forbids the passing of handlers to
subscribe.
no-topromise
|Forbids the use of the
toPromise method.
no-unbound-methods
|Forbids the passing of unbound methods.
|✅
no-unsafe-catch
|Forbids unsafe
catchError usage in effects and epics.
no-unsafe-first
|Forbids unsafe
first/
take usage in effects and epics.
no-unsafe-subject-next
|Forbids unsafe optional
next calls.
|✅
no-unsafe-switchmap
|Forbids unsafe
switchMap usage in effects and epics.
no-unsafe-takeuntil
|Forbids the application of operators after
takeUntil.
|✅
prefer-observer
|Forbids the passing separate handlers to
subscribe and
tap.
|🔧
suffix-subjects
|Enforces the use of a suffix in subject identifiers.
throw-error
|Enforces the passing of
Error values to error notifications.