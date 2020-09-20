An ESLint plugin to extract and lint scripts from riot tag.

Supported extensions are .html and .tag .

It only lints es6 , babel or javascript script in tag. It does not support riot mini es6 syntax.

Usage

Install the plugin:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-riot

Add it to your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "riot" ] }

Write your riot tag file with extension .html or .tag , and wrap your script with <script type="es6"> </script> , for example:

< postcell > < div > < span > Id: {opts.data.postId} </ span > < span > Title: < a href = "#detail/{opts.data.postId}" > {opts.data.title} </ a > </ span > < span > {opts.data.likes} Likes </ span > < button onclick = {likePost} > Like </ button > </ div > < script type = "es6" > this .likePost = () => { riot.control.trigger(riot.VE.LIKE_POST, opts.data.postId) } </ script > </ postcell >

Example

Here is an example of project that use riot + es6 + webpack + eslint + eslint-plugin-riot. It will show you how to use this plugin to configure your project.