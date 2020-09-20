An ESLint plugin to extract and lint scripts from riot tag.
Supported extensions are
.html and
.tag.
It only lints
es6,
babel or
javascript script in tag. It does not support riot mini es6 syntax.
Install the plugin:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-riot
Add it to your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": ["riot"]
}
Write your riot tag file with extension
.html or
.tag, and wrap your script with
<script type="es6"> </script>, for example:
<postcell>
<div>
<span>Id: {opts.data.postId}</span>
<span>Title: <a href="#detail/{opts.data.postId}">{opts.data.title}</a></span>
<span>{opts.data.likes} Likes</span>
<button onclick={likePost}>Like</button>
</div>
<script type="es6">
this.likePost = () => {
riot.control.trigger(riot.VE.LIKE_POST, opts.data.postId)
}
</script>
</postcell>
Here is an example of project that use riot + es6 + webpack + eslint + eslint-plugin-riot. It will show you how to use this plugin to configure your project.