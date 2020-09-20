openbase logo
epr

eslint-plugin-riot

by Tianxiang Chen
0.1.8 (see all)

An ESLint plugin to extract and lint scripts from riotjs tag.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

451

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

eslint-plugin-riot

Build Status NPM version Code Climate

An ESLint plugin to extract and lint scripts from riot tag.

Supported extensions are .html and .tag.

It only lints es6, babel or javascript script in tag. It does not support riot mini es6 syntax.

Usage

Install the plugin:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-riot

Add it to your .eslintrc:

{
  "plugins": ["riot"]
}

Write your riot tag file with extension .html or .tag, and wrap your script with <script type="es6"> </script>, for example:

<postcell>
  <div>
    <span>Id: {opts.data.postId}</span>
    <span>Title: <a href="#detail/{opts.data.postId}">{opts.data.title}</a></span>
    <span>{opts.data.likes} Likes</span>
    <button onclick={likePost}>Like</button>
  </div>

  <script type="es6">
  this.likePost = () => {
    riot.control.trigger(riot.VE.LIKE_POST, opts.data.postId)
  }
  </script>
</postcell>

Example

Here is an example of project that use riot + es6 + webpack + eslint + eslint-plugin-riot. It will show you how to use this plugin to configure your project.

