Enforce code conventions for RequireJS modules with ESLint.
This plugin is under active development, and is updated frequently. Take a look at the CHANGELOG to see what's recently been added or fixed.
Install ESLint either locally or globally, and then install the plugin (see below). It is important to note that a global instance of ESLint can only use plugins that are also installed globally. A local instance of ESLint, however, can make use of both local and global ESLint plugins.
$ npm install -g eslint
$ npm install -g eslint-plugin-requirejs
$ npm install --save-dev eslint
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-requirejs
Please note: this plugin requires Node 6.x or greater and ESLint version 3.x or greater. If you need to use it with an older version of Node or ESLint, you may install a specific, previous version of the plugin:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-requirejs@3.2.0
Add the
plugins section to your config file if not already present and specify
eslint-plugin-requirejs as a plugin. The
eslint-plugin- prefix may be omitted:
{
"plugins": [
"requirejs"
]
}
Enable the rules that you would like to use, for example:
{
"rules": {
"requirejs/no-invalid-define": 2,
"requirejs/no-multiple-define": 2,
"requirejs/no-named-define": 2,
"requirejs/no-commonjs-wrapper": 2,
"requirejs/no-object-define": 1
}
}
This plugin provides the
plugin:requirejs/recommended preset config. Which does the following:
amd environment
No rules are enabled by default. The
"extends": "plugin:requirejs/recommended" property in a configuration file enables the marked with a ⭐.
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules marked by a 🔧.
These rules relate to possible syntax or logic errors in your module definition:
|Rule
|Description
|⭐
|no-invalid-define
|Disallow invalid module definitions
|⭐
|no-invalid-require
|Disallow invalid
require or
requirejs calls
|⭐
|no-multiple-define
|Disallow multiple module definitions in one file
|⭐
|no-assign-exports
|Disallow assignment to
exports when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper
|⭐
|no-js-extension
|Disallow
.js extension in dependency paths
These rules relate to style guidelines, and are therefore quite subjective:
|Rule
|Description
|no-object-define
|Disallow Simple Name/Value Pairs form of
define
|no-function-define
|Disallow Simple Function form of
define
|no-amd-define
|Disallow AMD (dependency array) form of
define
|no-named-define
|Disallow named module form of
define
|no-commonjs-wrapper
|Disallow use of Simplified CommonJS Wrapper
|no-commonjs-return
|Disallow use of
return statement in a module definition when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper
|no-commonjs-exports
|Disallow use of
exports in a module definition when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper
|no-commonjs-module-exports
|Disallow use of
module.exports in a module definition when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper
|no-dynamic-require
|Disallow use of dynamically generated paths in a
require call
|no-conditional-require
|Disallow use of conditional
require calls
|no-assign-require
|Disallow assignment to
require or
window.require
|no-require-tourl
|Disallow use of
require.toUrl and
require.nameToUrl
|enforce-define
|Require that all files be wrapped in a
define call
|🔧
|one-dependency-per-line
|Enforce line-break rules for AMD dependencies
|amd-function-arity
|Ensure AMD callbacks have correct number of parameters
|sort-amd-paths
|Ensure that required paths are in alphabetical order
|no-restricted-amd-modules
|Disallow specific amd modules
Take a look at what's in progress for the next milestone, or suggest a new rule by filing an issue.
Contributions are encouraged. There are a few ways you can help:
eslint-plugin-requirejs is licensed under the MIT License.