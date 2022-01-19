Enforce code conventions for RequireJS modules with ESLint.

This plugin is under active development, and is updated frequently. Take a look at the CHANGELOG to see what's recently been added or fixed.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally, and then install the plugin (see below). It is important to note that a global instance of ESLint can only use plugins that are also installed globally. A local instance of ESLint, however, can make use of both local and global ESLint plugins.

Global Installation

npm install -g eslint npm install -g eslint-plugin-requirejs

Local Installation

$ npm install $ npm install

Installing Older Versions

Please note: this plugin requires Node 6.x or greater and ESLint version 3.x or greater. If you need to use it with an older version of Node or ESLint, you may install a specific, previous version of the plugin:

$ npm install

Configuration

Add the plugins section to your config file if not already present and specify eslint-plugin-requirejs as a plugin. The eslint-plugin- prefix may be omitted:

{ "plugins" : [ "requirejs" ] }

Enable the rules that you would like to use, for example:

{ "rules" : { "requirejs/no-invalid-define" : 2 , "requirejs/no-multiple-define" : 2 , "requirejs/no-named-define" : 2 , "requirejs/no-commonjs-wrapper" : 2 , "requirejs/no-object-define" : 1 } }

Bundled Config

This plugin provides the plugin:requirejs/recommended preset config. Which does the following:

Enables the amd environment

environment Enables all recommended rules, indicated with a ⭐ icon in the table below

List of supported rules

No rules are enabled by default. The "extends": "plugin:requirejs/recommended" property in a configuration file enables the marked with a ⭐.

The --fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules marked by a 🔧.

Possible Errors

These rules relate to possible syntax or logic errors in your module definition:

Rule Description ⭐ no-invalid-define Disallow invalid module definitions ⭐ no-invalid-require Disallow invalid require or requirejs calls ⭐ no-multiple-define Disallow multiple module definitions in one file ⭐ no-assign-exports Disallow assignment to exports when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper ⭐ no-js-extension Disallow .js extension in dependency paths

Stylistic Choices

These rules relate to style guidelines, and are therefore quite subjective:

Rule Description no-object-define Disallow Simple Name/Value Pairs form of define no-function-define Disallow Simple Function form of define no-amd-define Disallow AMD (dependency array) form of define no-named-define Disallow named module form of define no-commonjs-wrapper Disallow use of Simplified CommonJS Wrapper no-commonjs-return Disallow use of return statement in a module definition when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper no-commonjs-exports Disallow use of exports in a module definition when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper no-commonjs-module-exports Disallow use of module.exports in a module definition when using Simplified CommonJS Wrapper no-dynamic-require Disallow use of dynamically generated paths in a require call no-conditional-require Disallow use of conditional require calls no-assign-require Disallow assignment to require or window.require no-require-tourl Disallow use of require.toUrl and require.nameToUrl enforce-define Require that all files be wrapped in a define call 🔧 one-dependency-per-line Enforce line-break rules for AMD dependencies amd-function-arity Ensure AMD callbacks have correct number of parameters sort-amd-paths Ensure that required paths are in alphabetical order no-restricted-amd-modules Disallow specific amd modules

Don't see the rule you're looking for?

Take a look at what's in progress for the next milestone, or suggest a new rule by filing an issue.

Contributing

Contributions are encouraged. There are a few ways you can help:

Filing issues - if you find a bug or would like to request a new rule or enhancement, file an issue

- if you find a bug or would like to request a new rule or enhancement, file an issue Submitting pull requests - pick one of the open issues to work on and submit a pull request

License

eslint-plugin-requirejs is licensed under the MIT License.