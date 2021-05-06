This repository will give access to new rules for the ESLint tool. You should use it only if you are developing a CommonJS application. It checks for require() function usage (or for import, if you're using ES6 syntax).

Features

Supports both require() and ES6 import syntax

and ES6 syntax Supports aliases in webpack

Supports different file extensions

Works in Atom with linter-eslint package

Usage

Install eslint-plugin-require-path-exists as a dev-dependency: npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-require-path-exists Enable the plugin by adding it to the plugins and start from default (recommended) configuration in extends in .eslintrc : { "extends" : [ "plugin:require-path-exists/recommended" ], "plugins" : [ "require-path-exists" ] } You can also configure these rules in your .eslintrc . All rules defined in this plugin have to be prefixed by 'require-path-exists/'

{ "plugins" : [ "require-path-exists" ], "rules" : { "require-path-exists/notEmpty" : 2 , "require-path-exists/tooManyArguments" : 2 , "require-path-exists/exists" : [ 2 , { "extensions" : [ "" , ".jsx" , ".es.js" , ".jsx" , ".json5" , ".es" , ".es6" , ".coffee" ], "webpackConfigPath" : "webpack.config.js" }] } }

Rules

Name Description Default Configuration require-path-exists/notEmpty You should not call require() without arguments or with empty argument 2 require-path-exists/tooManyArguments You should pass only one argument to require() function 2 require-path-exists/exists You should only pass existing paths to require() [ 2, { "extensions": [ "", ".js", ".json", ".node" ], "webpackConfigPath": null }]

Changelog

1.1.5 : Use resolve instead of some functions (thanks to @dominicbarnes)

: Use resolve instead of some functions (thanks to @dominicbarnes) 1.1.4 : Correctly exec webpack config in Atom

: Correctly exec webpack config in Atom 1.1.3 : Output errors when trying to load webpack config

: Output errors when trying to load webpack config 1.1.2 : In order to have aliases working you now should provide webpackConfigPath config value.

: In order to have aliases working you now should provide webpackConfigPath config value. 1.1.1 : Correctly resolve node built-in modules, using builtin-modules npm package (thanks to @antialias)

: Correctly resolve node built-in modules, using builtin-modules npm package (thanks to @antialias) 1.1.0: Resolving of webpack file extensions is not supported anymore (thanks to @lilianammmatos). Please manually provide extensions to plugin config instead.

TODO

Tests coverage.

Check in different CommonJS environments (currently only tested in NodeJS and webpack).

License

MIT