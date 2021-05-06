This repository will give access to new rules for the ESLint tool. You should use it only if you are developing a CommonJS application. It checks for require() function usage (or for import, if you're using ES6 syntax).
Install
eslint-plugin-require-path-exists as a dev-dependency:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-require-path-exists
Enable the plugin by adding it to the
plugins and start from default (recommended) configuration in
extends in
.eslintrc:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:require-path-exists/recommended"
],
"plugins": [
"require-path-exists"
]
}
You can also configure these rules in your
.eslintrc. All rules defined in this plugin have to be prefixed by 'require-path-exists/'
{
"plugins": [
"require-path-exists"
],
"rules": {
"require-path-exists/notEmpty": 2,
"require-path-exists/tooManyArguments": 2,
"require-path-exists/exists": [ 2, {
"extensions": [
"",
".jsx",
".es.js",
".jsx",
".json5",
".es",
".es6",
".coffee"
],
"webpackConfigPath": "webpack.config.js"
}]
}
}
|Name
|Description
|Default Configuration
|require-path-exists/notEmpty
|You should not call require() without arguments or with empty argument
2
|require-path-exists/tooManyArguments
|You should pass only one argument to require() function
2
|require-path-exists/exists
|You should only pass existing paths to require()
[ 2, { "extensions": [ "", ".js", ".json", ".node" ], "webpackConfigPath": null }]
MIT