eslint-plugin-relay is a plugin for ESLint to catch common problems in code using Relay early.

Install

npm i --save-dev eslint-plugin-relay

How To Use

Add "relay" to your eslint plugins section. Add the relay rules such as "relay/graphql-syntax": "error" to your eslint rules section, see the example for all rules.

Example .eslintrc.js:

module .exports = { rules : { 'relay/graphql-syntax' : 'error' , 'relay/compat-uses-vars' : 'warn' , 'relay/graphql-naming' : 'error' , 'relay/generated-flow-types' : 'warn' , 'relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads' : 'warn' , 'relay/no-future-added-value' : 'warn' , 'relay/unused-fields' : 'warn' , 'relay/function-required-argument' : 'warn' , 'relay/hook-required-argument' : 'warn' }, plugins : [ 'relay' ] };

You can also enable all the recommended or strict rules at once. Add plugin:relay/recommended or plugin:relay/strict in extends :

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:relay/recommended" ] }

The following rules support suppression within graphql tags:

relay/unused-fields

relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads

Supported rules can be suppressed by adding # eslint-disable-next-line relay/name-of-rule to the preceding line:

graphql `fragment foo on Page { # eslint-disable-next-line relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads ...unused1 }`

Note that only the eslint-disable-next-line form of suppression works. eslint-disable-line doesn't currently work until graphql-js provides support for parsing Comment nodes in their AST.

Contribute

We actively welcome pull requests, learn how to contribute.

License