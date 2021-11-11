eslint-plugin-relay is a plugin for ESLint to catch common problems in code using Relay early.
npm i --save-dev eslint-plugin-relay
"relay" to your eslint
plugins section.
"relay/graphql-syntax": "error" to your eslint
rules section, see the example for all rules.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
// Other eslint properties here
rules: {
'relay/graphql-syntax': 'error',
'relay/compat-uses-vars': 'warn',
'relay/graphql-naming': 'error',
'relay/generated-flow-types': 'warn',
'relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads': 'warn',
'relay/no-future-added-value': 'warn',
'relay/unused-fields': 'warn',
'relay/function-required-argument': 'warn',
'relay/hook-required-argument': 'warn'
},
plugins: ['relay']
};
You can also enable all the recommended or strict rules at once.
Add
plugin:relay/recommended or
plugin:relay/strict in
extends:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:relay/recommended"
]
}
The following rules support suppression within graphql tags:
Supported rules can be suppressed by adding
# eslint-disable-next-line relay/name-of-rule to the preceding line:
graphql`fragment foo on Page {
# eslint-disable-next-line relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads
...unused1
}`
Note that only the
eslint-disable-next-line form of suppression works.
eslint-disable-line doesn't currently work until graphql-js provides support for parsing Comment nodes in their AST.
We actively welcome pull requests, learn how to contribute.
eslint-plugin-relay is MIT licensed.