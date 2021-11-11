openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-relay

by relayjs
1.8.3 (see all)

A plugin for the code linter ESLint to lint specific details about Relay.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.1K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-relay Build Status npm version

eslint-plugin-relay is a plugin for ESLint to catch common problems in code using Relay early.

Install

npm i --save-dev eslint-plugin-relay

How To Use

  1. Add "relay" to your eslint plugins section.
  2. Add the relay rules such as "relay/graphql-syntax": "error" to your eslint rules section, see the example for all rules.

Example .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  // Other eslint properties here
  rules: {
    'relay/graphql-syntax': 'error',
    'relay/compat-uses-vars': 'warn',
    'relay/graphql-naming': 'error',
    'relay/generated-flow-types': 'warn',
    'relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads': 'warn',
    'relay/no-future-added-value': 'warn',
    'relay/unused-fields': 'warn',
    'relay/function-required-argument': 'warn',
    'relay/hook-required-argument': 'warn'
  },
  plugins: ['relay']
};

You can also enable all the recommended or strict rules at once. Add plugin:relay/recommended or plugin:relay/strict in extends:

{
  "extends": [
    "plugin:relay/recommended"
  ]
}

Suppressing rules within graphql tags

The following rules support suppression within graphql tags:

  • relay/unused-fields
  • relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads

Supported rules can be suppressed by adding # eslint-disable-next-line relay/name-of-rule to the preceding line:

graphql`fragment foo on Page {
  # eslint-disable-next-line relay/must-colocate-fragment-spreads
  ...unused1
}`

Note that only the eslint-disable-next-line form of suppression works. eslint-disable-line doesn't currently work until graphql-js provides support for parsing Comment nodes in their AST.

Contribute

We actively welcome pull requests, learn how to contribute.

License

eslint-plugin-relay is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial