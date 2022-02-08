openbase logo
Readme

Introduction

eslint-plugin-regexp is ESLint plugin for finding RegExp mistakes and RegExp style guide violations.

NPM license NPM version NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads Build Status Coverage Status

📛 Features

This ESLint plugin provides linting rules relate to better ways to help you avoid problems when using RegExp.

  • Find the wrong usage of regular expressions, and their hints.
  • Enforces a consistent style of regular expressions.
  • Find hints for writing optimized regular expressions.

You can check on the Online DEMO.

📖 Documentation

See documents.

💿 Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-regexp

Requirements

  • ESLint v6.0.0 and above
  • Node.js v12.x, v14.x and above

📖 Usage

Add regexp to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file (you can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix) and either use one of the two configurations available (recommended or all) or configure the rules you want:

The plugin:regexp/recommended config enables a subset of the rules that should be most useful to most users. See lib/configs/recommended.ts for more details.

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
    "plugins": [
        "regexp"
    ],
    "extends": [
         // add more generic rulesets here, such as:
         // 'eslint:recommended',
        "plugin:regexp/recommended"
    ]
}

Advanced Configuration

Override/add specific rules configurations. See also: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
    "plugins": [
        "regexp"
    ],
    "rules": {
        // Override/add rules settings here, such as:
        "regexp/rule-name": "error"
    }
}

Using "plugin:regexp/all"

The plugin:regexp/all config enables all rules. It's meant for testing, not for production use because it changes with every minor and major version of the plugin. Use it at your own risk. See lib/configs/all.ts for more details.

✅ Rules

The --fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below. The rules with the following star ⭐ are included in the plugin:regexp/recommended config.

Possible Errors

Rule IDDescription
regexp/no-contradiction-with-assertiondisallow elements that contradict assertions
regexp/no-control-characterdisallow control characters
regexp/no-dupe-disjunctionsdisallow duplicate disjunctions
regexp/no-empty-alternativedisallow alternatives without elements
regexp/no-empty-capturing-groupdisallow capturing group that captures empty.
regexp/no-empty-character-classdisallow character classes that match no characters
regexp/no-empty-groupdisallow empty group
regexp/no-empty-lookarounds-assertiondisallow empty lookahead assertion or empty lookbehind assertion
regexp/no-escape-backspacedisallow escape backspace ([\b])
regexp/no-invalid-regexpdisallow invalid regular expression strings in RegExp constructors
regexp/no-lazy-endsdisallow lazy quantifiers at the end of an expression
regexp/no-misleading-unicode-characterdisallow multi-code-point characters in character classes and quantifiers🔧
regexp/no-optional-assertiondisallow optional assertions
regexp/no-potentially-useless-backreferencedisallow backreferences that reference a group that might not be matched
regexp/no-super-linear-backtrackingdisallow exponential and polynomial backtracking⭐🔧
regexp/no-super-linear-movedisallow quantifiers that cause quadratic moves
regexp/no-useless-assertionsdisallow assertions that are known to always accept (or reject)
regexp/no-useless-backreferencedisallow useless backreferences in regular expressions
regexp/no-useless-dollar-replacementsdisallow useless $ replacements in replacement string
regexp/strictdisallow not strictly valid regular expressions⭐🔧

Best Practices

Rule IDDescription
regexp/confusing-quantifierdisallow confusing quantifiers
regexp/control-character-escapeenforce consistent escaping of control characters⭐🔧
regexp/negationenforce use of escapes on negation⭐🔧
regexp/no-dupe-characters-character-classdisallow duplicate characters in the RegExp character class⭐🔧
regexp/no-invisible-characterdisallow invisible raw character⭐🔧
regexp/no-legacy-featuresdisallow legacy RegExp features
regexp/no-non-standard-flagdisallow non-standard flags
regexp/no-obscure-rangedisallow obscure character ranges
regexp/no-octaldisallow octal escape sequence
regexp/no-standalone-backslashdisallow standalone backslashes (\)
regexp/no-trivially-nested-assertiondisallow trivially nested assertions⭐🔧
regexp/no-trivially-nested-quantifierdisallow nested quantifiers that can be rewritten as one quantifier⭐🔧
regexp/no-unused-capturing-groupdisallow unused capturing group⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-character-classdisallow character class with one character⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-flagdisallow unnecessary regex flags⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-lazydisallow unnecessarily non-greedy quantifiers⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-quantifierdisallow quantifiers that can be removed⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-rangedisallow unnecessary range of characters by using a hyphen⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-two-nums-quantifierdisallow unnecessary {n,m} quantifier⭐🔧
regexp/no-zero-quantifierdisallow quantifiers with a maximum of zero
regexp/optimal-lookaround-quantifierdisallow the alternatives of lookarounds that end with a non-constant quantifier
regexp/optimal-quantifier-concatenationrequire optimal quantifiers for concatenated quantifiers⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-escape-replacement-dollar-charenforces escape of replacement $ character ($$).
regexp/prefer-predefined-assertionprefer predefined assertion over equivalent lookarounds⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-quantifierenforce using quantifier🔧
regexp/prefer-rangeenforce using character class range⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-regexp-execenforce that RegExp#exec is used instead of String#match if no global flag is provided
regexp/prefer-regexp-testenforce that RegExp#test is used instead of String#match and RegExp#exec🔧
regexp/require-unicode-regexpenforce the use of the u flag🔧
regexp/sort-alternativessort alternatives if order doesn't matter🔧
regexp/use-ignore-caseuse the i flag if it simplifies the pattern🔧

Stylistic Issues

Rule IDDescription
regexp/hexadecimal-escapeenforce consistent usage of hexadecimal escape🔧
regexp/letter-caseenforce into your favorite case🔧
regexp/match-anyenforce match any character style⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-escapedisallow unnecessary escape characters in RegExp⭐🔧
regexp/no-useless-non-capturing-groupdisallow unnecessary Non-capturing group⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-character-classenforce using character class⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-denforce using \d⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-lookaroundprefer lookarounds over capturing group that do not replace🔧
regexp/prefer-named-backreferenceenforce using named backreferences🔧
regexp/prefer-named-capture-groupenforce using named capture groups
regexp/prefer-named-replacementenforce using named replacement🔧
regexp/prefer-plus-quantifierenforce using + quantifier⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-question-quantifierenforce using ? quantifier⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-result-array-groupsenforce using result array groups🔧
regexp/prefer-star-quantifierenforce using * quantifier⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-unicode-codepoint-escapesenforce use of unicode codepoint escapes⭐🔧
regexp/prefer-wenforce using \w⭐🔧
regexp/sort-character-class-elementsenforces elements order in character class🔧
regexp/sort-flagsrequire regex flags to be sorted⭐🔧
regexp/unicode-escapeenforce consistent usage of unicode escape or unicode codepoint escape🔧

Deprecated

  • ⚠️ We're going to remove deprecated rules in the next major release. Please migrate to successor/new rules.
  • 😇 We don't fix bugs which are in deprecated rules since we don't have enough resources.
Rule IDReplaced by
regexp/no-assertion-capturing-groupregexp/no-empty-capturing-group
regexp/no-useless-exactly-quantifierregexp/no-useless-quantifier, regexp/no-zero-quantifier
regexp/no-useless-non-greedyregexp/no-useless-lazy
regexp/order-in-character-classregexp/sort-character-class-elements
regexp/prefer-tregexp/control-character-escape

⚙️ Settings

See Settings.

🚥 Semantic Versioning Policy

eslint-plugin-regexp follows Semantic Versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.

🍻 Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Development Tools

  • npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
  • npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.
  • npm run new [new rule name] runs to create the files needed for the new rule.
  • npm run docs:watch starts the website locally.

🔒 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

