eslint-plugin-regexp is ESLint plugin for finding RegExp mistakes and RegExp style guide violations.
This ESLint plugin provides linting rules relate to better ways to help you avoid problems when using RegExp.
You can check on the Online DEMO.
See documents.
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-regexp
Requirements
- ESLint v6.0.0 and above
- Node.js v12.x, v14.x and above
Add
regexp to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file (you can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix)
and either use one of the two configurations available (
recommended or
all) or configure the rules you want:
The
plugin:regexp/recommended config enables a subset of the rules that should be most useful to most users.
See lib/configs/recommended.ts for more details.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
"plugins": [
"regexp"
],
"extends": [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// 'eslint:recommended',
"plugin:regexp/recommended"
]
}
Override/add specific rules configurations. See also: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
"plugins": [
"regexp"
],
"rules": {
// Override/add rules settings here, such as:
"regexp/rule-name": "error"
}
}
"plugin:regexp/all"
The
plugin:regexp/all config enables all rules. It's meant for testing, not for production use because it changes with every minor and major version of the plugin. Use it at your own risk.
See lib/configs/all.ts for more details.
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.
The rules with the following star ⭐ are included in the
plugin:regexp/recommended config.
|Rule ID
|Description
|regexp/no-contradiction-with-assertion
|disallow elements that contradict assertions
|regexp/no-control-character
|disallow control characters
|regexp/no-dupe-disjunctions
|disallow duplicate disjunctions
|⭐
|regexp/no-empty-alternative
|disallow alternatives without elements
|⭐
|regexp/no-empty-capturing-group
|disallow capturing group that captures empty.
|⭐
|regexp/no-empty-character-class
|disallow character classes that match no characters
|regexp/no-empty-group
|disallow empty group
|⭐
|regexp/no-empty-lookarounds-assertion
|disallow empty lookahead assertion or empty lookbehind assertion
|⭐
|regexp/no-escape-backspace
|disallow escape backspace (
[\b])
|⭐
|regexp/no-invalid-regexp
|disallow invalid regular expression strings in
RegExp constructors
|⭐
|regexp/no-lazy-ends
|disallow lazy quantifiers at the end of an expression
|⭐
|regexp/no-misleading-unicode-character
|disallow multi-code-point characters in character classes and quantifiers
|🔧
|regexp/no-optional-assertion
|disallow optional assertions
|⭐
|regexp/no-potentially-useless-backreference
|disallow backreferences that reference a group that might not be matched
|⭐
|regexp/no-super-linear-backtracking
|disallow exponential and polynomial backtracking
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-super-linear-move
|disallow quantifiers that cause quadratic moves
|regexp/no-useless-assertions
|disallow assertions that are known to always accept (or reject)
|⭐
|regexp/no-useless-backreference
|disallow useless backreferences in regular expressions
|⭐
|regexp/no-useless-dollar-replacements
|disallow useless
$ replacements in replacement string
|⭐
|regexp/strict
|disallow not strictly valid regular expressions
|⭐🔧
|Rule ID
|Description
|regexp/confusing-quantifier
|disallow confusing quantifiers
|⭐
|regexp/control-character-escape
|enforce consistent escaping of control characters
|⭐🔧
|regexp/negation
|enforce use of escapes on negation
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-dupe-characters-character-class
|disallow duplicate characters in the RegExp character class
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-invisible-character
|disallow invisible raw character
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-legacy-features
|disallow legacy RegExp features
|⭐
|regexp/no-non-standard-flag
|disallow non-standard flags
|⭐
|regexp/no-obscure-range
|disallow obscure character ranges
|⭐
|regexp/no-octal
|disallow octal escape sequence
|regexp/no-standalone-backslash
|disallow standalone backslashes (
\)
|regexp/no-trivially-nested-assertion
|disallow trivially nested assertions
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-trivially-nested-quantifier
|disallow nested quantifiers that can be rewritten as one quantifier
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-unused-capturing-group
|disallow unused capturing group
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-character-class
|disallow character class with one character
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-flag
|disallow unnecessary regex flags
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-lazy
|disallow unnecessarily non-greedy quantifiers
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-quantifier
|disallow quantifiers that can be removed
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-range
|disallow unnecessary range of characters by using a hyphen
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-two-nums-quantifier
|disallow unnecessary
{n,m} quantifier
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-zero-quantifier
|disallow quantifiers with a maximum of zero
|⭐
|regexp/optimal-lookaround-quantifier
|disallow the alternatives of lookarounds that end with a non-constant quantifier
|⭐
|regexp/optimal-quantifier-concatenation
|require optimal quantifiers for concatenated quantifiers
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-escape-replacement-dollar-char
|enforces escape of replacement
$ character (
$$).
|regexp/prefer-predefined-assertion
|prefer predefined assertion over equivalent lookarounds
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-quantifier
|enforce using quantifier
|🔧
|regexp/prefer-range
|enforce using character class range
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-regexp-exec
|enforce that
RegExp#exec is used instead of
String#match if no global flag is provided
|regexp/prefer-regexp-test
|enforce that
RegExp#test is used instead of
String#match and
RegExp#exec
|🔧
|regexp/require-unicode-regexp
|enforce the use of the
u flag
|🔧
|regexp/sort-alternatives
|sort alternatives if order doesn't matter
|🔧
|regexp/use-ignore-case
|use the
i flag if it simplifies the pattern
|🔧
|Rule ID
|Description
|regexp/hexadecimal-escape
|enforce consistent usage of hexadecimal escape
|🔧
|regexp/letter-case
|enforce into your favorite case
|🔧
|regexp/match-any
|enforce match any character style
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-escape
|disallow unnecessary escape characters in RegExp
|⭐🔧
|regexp/no-useless-non-capturing-group
|disallow unnecessary Non-capturing group
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-character-class
|enforce using character class
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-d
|enforce using
\d
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-lookaround
|prefer lookarounds over capturing group that do not replace
|🔧
|regexp/prefer-named-backreference
|enforce using named backreferences
|🔧
|regexp/prefer-named-capture-group
|enforce using named capture groups
|regexp/prefer-named-replacement
|enforce using named replacement
|🔧
|regexp/prefer-plus-quantifier
|enforce using
+ quantifier
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-question-quantifier
|enforce using
? quantifier
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-result-array-groups
|enforce using result array
groups
|🔧
|regexp/prefer-star-quantifier
|enforce using
* quantifier
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-unicode-codepoint-escapes
|enforce use of unicode codepoint escapes
|⭐🔧
|regexp/prefer-w
|enforce using
\w
|⭐🔧
|regexp/sort-character-class-elements
|enforces elements order in character class
|🔧
|regexp/sort-flags
|require regex flags to be sorted
|⭐🔧
|regexp/unicode-escape
|enforce consistent usage of unicode escape or unicode codepoint escape
|🔧
|Rule ID
|Replaced by
|regexp/no-assertion-capturing-group
|regexp/no-empty-capturing-group
|regexp/no-useless-exactly-quantifier
|regexp/no-useless-quantifier, regexp/no-zero-quantifier
|regexp/no-useless-non-greedy
|regexp/no-useless-lazy
|regexp/order-in-character-class
|regexp/sort-character-class-elements
|regexp/prefer-t
|regexp/control-character-escape
See Settings.
eslint-plugin-regexp follows Semantic Versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.
npm run new [new rule name] runs to create the files needed for the new rule.
npm run docs:watch starts the website locally.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).