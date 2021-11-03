openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epr

eslint-plugin-reanimated

by William Candillon
1.2.4 (see all)

[![NPM](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/eslint-plugin-reanimated)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/eslint-plugin-reanimated) [![CI & CD](https://github.com/wcandillon/eslint-plugin-reanimated/workflows/CI%20&%20CD/badge.svg)](https://github.com/wcandillon/esli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM CI & CD

The goal of this plugin is to help you when writing animation worklets with Reanimated.

Installation

This plugin requires your project to use TypeScript (>=4.1.3).

yarn add eslint-plugin-reanimated --dev

External type declaration need to expose the @worklet JSDoc. In the case of react-native-redash, this is done starting version 16.0.6 (see js-function-in-worklet).

Example Configuration

The plugin relies on TypeScript compiler services to resolve types. You need to set your tsconfig.json file in your eslint configuration via parserOptions.

{
  "extends": "react-native-wcandillon",
  "plugins": ["reanimated"],
  "parserOptions": {
    "project": "./tsconfig.json"
  },
  "rules": {
    "reanimated/js-function-in-worklet": 2,
  }
}

Rules

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial