The goal of this plugin is to help you when writing animation worklets with Reanimated.
This plugin requires your project to use TypeScript (>=4.1.3).
yarn add eslint-plugin-reanimated --dev
External type declaration need to expose the
@worklet JSDoc.
In the case of
react-native-redash, this is done starting version
16.0.6 (see js-function-in-worklet).
The plugin relies on TypeScript compiler services to resolve types.
You need to set your
tsconfig.json file in your eslint configuration via
parserOptions.
{
"extends": "react-native-wcandillon",
"plugins": ["reanimated"],
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json"
},
"rules": {
"reanimated/js-function-in-worklet": 2,
}
}