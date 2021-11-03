The goal of this plugin is to help you when writing animation worklets with Reanimated.

Installation

This plugin requires your project to use TypeScript (>=4.1.3).

yarn add eslint-plugin-reanimated --dev

External type declaration need to expose the @worklet JSDoc. In the case of react-native-redash , this is done starting version 16.0.6 (see js-function-in-worklet).

Example Configuration

The plugin relies on TypeScript compiler services to resolve types. You need to set your tsconfig.json file in your eslint configuration via parserOptions .

{ "extends" : "react-native-wcandillon" , "plugins" : [ "reanimated" ], "parserOptions" : { "project" : "./tsconfig.json" }, "rules" : { "reanimated/js-function-in-worklet" : 2 , } }

Rules