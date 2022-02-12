openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epr

eslint-plugin-react-zaibot

by Yannick Croissant
6.9.3 (see all)

React specific linting rules for ESLint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

496

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
aborted

Readme

eslint-plugin-react

Maintenance Status NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Code Climate Tidelift

React specific linting rules for eslint

Installation

Install eslint either locally or globally. (Note that locally, per project, is strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint@7 --save-dev

If you installed eslint globally, you have to install the React plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally (strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint-plugin-react --save-dev

Configuration

Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:

  "extends": [
    "eslint:recommended",
    "plugin:react/recommended"
  ]

If you are using the new JSX transform from React 17, extend react/jsx-runtime in your eslint config (add "plugin:react/jsx-runtime" to "extends") to disable the relevant rules.

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)

{
  "settings": {
    "react": {
      "createClass": "createReactClass", // Regex for Component Factory to use,
                                         // default to "createReactClass"
      "pragma": "React",  // Pragma to use, default to "React"
      "fragment": "Fragment",  // Fragment to use (may be a property of <pragma>), default to "Fragment"
      "version": "detect", // React version. "detect" automatically picks the version you have installed.
                           // You can also use `16.0`, `16.3`, etc, if you want to override the detected value.
                           // It will default to "latest" and warn if missing, and to "detect" in the future
      "flowVersion": "0.53" // Flow version
    },
    "propWrapperFunctions": [
        // The names of any function used to wrap propTypes, e.g. `forbidExtraProps`. If this isn't set, any propTypes wrapped in a function will be skipped.
        "forbidExtraProps",
        {"property": "freeze", "object": "Object"},
        {"property": "myFavoriteWrapper"},
        // for rules that check exact prop wrappers
        {"property": "forbidExtraProps", "exact": true}
    ],
    "componentWrapperFunctions": [
        // The name of any function used to wrap components, e.g. Mobx `observer` function. If this isn't set, components wrapped by these functions will be skipped.
        "observer", // `property`
        {"property": "styled"}, // `object` is optional
        {"property": "observer", "object": "Mobx"},
        {"property": "observer", "object": "<pragma>"} // sets `object` to whatever value `settings.react.pragma` is set to
    ],
    "formComponents": [
      // Components used as alternatives to <form> for forms, eg. <Form endpoint={ url } />
      "CustomForm",
      {"name": "Form", "formAttribute": "endpoint"}
    ],
    "linkComponents": [
      // Components used as alternatives to <a> for linking, eg. <Link to={ url } />
      "Hyperlink",
      {"name": "Link", "linkAttribute": "to"}
    ]
  }
}

If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration.

Add "react" to the plugins section.

{
  "plugins": [
    "react"
  ]
}

Enable JSX support.

With eslint 2+

{
  "parserOptions": {
    "ecmaFeatures": {
      "jsx": true
    }
  }
}

Enable the rules that you would like to use.

  "rules": {
    "react/jsx-uses-react": "error",
    "react/jsx-uses-vars": "error",
  }

List of supported rules

✔: Enabled in the recommended configuration.\ 🔧: Fixable with eslint --fix.

🔧RuleDescription
react/boolean-prop-namingEnforces consistent naming for boolean props
react/button-has-typeForbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute
react/default-props-match-prop-typesEnforce all defaultProps are defined and not "required" in propTypes.
react/destructuring-assignmentEnforce consistent usage of destructuring assignment of props, state, and context
react/display-namePrevent missing displayName in a React component definition
react/forbid-component-propsForbid certain props on components
react/forbid-dom-propsForbid certain props on DOM Nodes
react/forbid-elementsForbid certain elements
react/forbid-foreign-prop-typesForbid using another component's propTypes
react/forbid-prop-typesForbid certain propTypes
🔧react/function-component-definitionStandardize the way function component get defined
react/hook-use-stateEnsure symmetric naming of useState hook value and setter variables
react/iframe-missing-sandboxEnforce sandbox attribute on iframe elements
react/no-access-state-in-setstateReports when this.state is accessed within setState
react/no-adjacent-inline-elementsPrevent adjacent inline elements not separated by whitespace.
react/no-array-index-keyPrevent usage of Array index in keys
🔧react/no-arrow-function-lifecycleLifecycle methods should be methods on the prototype, not class fields
react/no-children-propPrevent passing of children as props.
react/no-dangerPrevent usage of dangerous JSX props
react/no-danger-with-childrenReport when a DOM element is using both children and dangerouslySetInnerHTML
react/no-deprecatedPrevent usage of deprecated methods
react/no-did-mount-set-statePrevent usage of setState in componentDidMount
react/no-did-update-set-statePrevent usage of setState in componentDidUpdate
react/no-direct-mutation-statePrevent direct mutation of this.state
react/no-find-dom-nodePrevent usage of findDOMNode
🔧react/no-invalid-html-attributeForbid attribute with an invalid values`
react/no-is-mountedPrevent usage of isMounted
react/no-multi-compPrevent multiple component definition per file
react/no-namespaceEnforce that namespaces are not used in React elements
react/no-redundant-should-component-updateFlag shouldComponentUpdate when extending PureComponent
react/no-render-return-valuePrevent usage of the return value of React.render
react/no-set-statePrevent usage of setState
react/no-string-refsPrevent string definitions for references and prevent referencing this.refs
react/no-this-in-sfcReport "this" being used in stateless components
react/no-typosPrevent common typos
react/no-unescaped-entitiesDetect unescaped HTML entities, which might represent malformed tags
🔧react/no-unknown-propertyPrevent usage of unknown DOM property
react/no-unsafePrevent usage of unsafe lifecycle methods
react/no-unstable-nested-componentsPrevent creating unstable components inside components
react/no-unused-class-component-methodsPrevent declaring unused methods of component class
react/no-unused-prop-typesPrevent definitions of unused prop types
react/no-unused-statePrevent definition of unused state fields
react/no-will-update-set-statePrevent usage of setState in componentWillUpdate
react/prefer-es6-classEnforce ES5 or ES6 class for React Components
react/prefer-exact-propsPrefer exact proptype definitions
🔧react/prefer-read-only-propsRequire read-only props.
react/prefer-stateless-functionEnforce stateless components to be written as a pure function
react/prop-typesPrevent missing props validation in a React component definition
react/react-in-jsx-scopePrevent missing React when using JSX
react/require-default-propsEnforce a defaultProps definition for every prop that is not a required prop.
react/require-optimizationEnforce React components to have a shouldComponentUpdate method
react/require-render-returnEnforce ES5 or ES6 class for returning value in render function
🔧react/self-closing-compPrevent extra closing tags for components without children
react/sort-compEnforce component methods order
react/sort-prop-typesEnforce propTypes declarations alphabetical sorting
react/state-in-constructorState initialization in an ES6 class component should be in a constructor
react/static-property-placementDefines where React component static properties should be positioned.
react/style-prop-objectEnforce style prop value is an object
react/void-dom-elements-no-childrenPrevent passing of children to void DOM elements (e.g. <br />).

JSX-specific rules

🔧RuleDescription
🔧react/jsx-boolean-valueEnforce boolean attributes notation in JSX
react/jsx-child-element-spacingEnsures inline tags are not rendered without spaces between them
🔧react/jsx-closing-bracket-locationValidate closing bracket location in JSX
🔧react/jsx-closing-tag-locationValidate closing tag location for multiline JSX
🔧react/jsx-curly-brace-presenceDisallow unnecessary JSX expressions when literals alone are sufficient or enfore JSX expressions on literals in JSX children or attributes
🔧react/jsx-curly-newlineEnforce consistent line breaks inside jsx curly
🔧react/jsx-curly-spacingEnforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes
🔧react/jsx-equals-spacingDisallow or enforce spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes
react/jsx-filename-extensionRestrict file extensions that may contain JSX
🔧react/jsx-first-prop-new-lineEnsure proper position of the first property in JSX
🔧react/jsx-fragmentsEnforce shorthand or standard form for React fragments
react/jsx-handler-namesEnforce event handler naming conventions in JSX
🔧react/jsx-indentValidate JSX indentation
🔧react/jsx-indent-propsValidate props indentation in JSX
react/jsx-keyReport missing key props in iterators/collection literals
react/jsx-max-depthValidate JSX maximum depth
🔧react/jsx-max-props-per-lineLimit maximum of props on a single line in JSX
🔧react/jsx-newlineRequire or prevent a new line after jsx elements and expressions.
react/jsx-no-bindPrevents usage of Function.prototype.bind and arrow functions in React component props
react/jsx-no-comment-textnodesComments inside children section of tag should be placed inside braces
react/jsx-no-constructed-context-valuesPrevents JSX context provider values from taking values that will cause needless rerenders.
react/jsx-no-duplicate-propsEnforce no duplicate props
react/jsx-no-literalsPrevent using string literals in React component definition
react/jsx-no-script-urlForbid javascript: URLs
🔧react/jsx-no-target-blankForbid target="_blank" attribute without rel="noreferrer"
react/jsx-no-undefDisallow undeclared variables in JSX
🔧react/jsx-no-useless-fragmentDisallow unnecessary fragments
🔧react/jsx-one-expression-per-lineLimit to one expression per line in JSX
react/jsx-pascal-caseEnforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components
🔧react/jsx-props-no-multi-spacesDisallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props
react/jsx-props-no-spreadingPrevent JSX prop spreading
react/jsx-sort-default-propsEnforce default props alphabetical sorting
🔧react/jsx-sort-propsEnforce props alphabetical sorting
🔧react/jsx-space-before-closingValidate spacing before closing bracket in JSX
🔧react/jsx-tag-spacingValidate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets
react/jsx-uses-reactPrevent React to be marked as unused
react/jsx-uses-varsPrevent variables used in JSX to be marked as unused
🔧react/jsx-wrap-multilinesPrevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX

Other useful plugins

Shareable configurations

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces React good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:react/recommended"]
}

See eslint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

All

This plugin also exports an all configuration that includes every available rule. This pairs well with the eslint:all rule.

{
  "plugins": [
    "react"
  ],
  "extends": ["eslint:all", "plugin:react/all"]
}

Note: These configurations will import eslint-plugin-react and enable JSX in parser options.

License

eslint-plugin-react is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial