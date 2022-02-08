Enforcing best practices for react-redux
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-react-redux:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-react-redux --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-react-redux globally.
Add
react-redux to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"react-redux"
],
"extends": [
"plugin:react-redux/recommended"
]
}
To configure individual rules:
{
"rules": {
"react-redux/connect-prefer-named-arguments": 2
}
}