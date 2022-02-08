openbase logo
epr

eslint-plugin-react-redux

by diana.suvorova@gmail.com
3.3.2

Enforcing best practices for react-redux

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.5K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

eslint-plugin-react-redux

Enforcing best practices for react-redux

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-react-redux:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-react-redux --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-react-redux globally.

Usage

Add react-redux to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "react-redux"
    ],
    "extends": [
        "plugin:react-redux/recommended"
    ]
}

To configure individual rules:

{
    "rules": {
        "react-redux/connect-prefer-named-arguments": 2
    }
}

Supported Rules

