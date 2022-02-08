Enforcing best practices for react-redux

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-react-redux :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-react-redux

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-react-redux globally.

Usage

Add react-redux to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "react-redux" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:react-redux/recommended" ] }

To configure individual rules:

{ "rules" : { "react-redux/connect-prefer-named-arguments" : 2 } }

Supported Rules