epr

eslint-plugin-react-pug

by Eugene Zhlobo
0.8.4 (see all)

Add supporting of pugjs with react

Overview

Readme

eslint-plugin-react-pug

Add supporting of pugjs with react.

npm version CI Status

It adds supporting of babel-plugin-transform-react-pug.

Table of Contents

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-react-pug:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-react-pug --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-react-pug globally.

Usage

Add react-pug to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "react-pug"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "extends": [
        "plugin:react-pug/all"
    ]
}

List of supported rules

Experimental:

