Add supporting of pugjs with react.

It adds supporting of babel-plugin-transform-react-pug.

Table of Contents

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-react-pug :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-react-pug

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-react-pug globally.

Usage

Add react-pug to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "react-pug" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:react-pug/all" ] }

List of supported rules

react-pug/empty-lines : Manage empty lines in Pug

: Manage empty lines in Pug react-pug/eslint : Lint JavaScript code inside Pug

: Lint JavaScript code inside Pug react-pug/indent : Enforce consistent indentation

: Enforce consistent indentation react-pug/no-broken-template : Disallow broken template

: Disallow broken template react-pug/no-interpolation : Disallow JavaScript interpolation

: Disallow JavaScript interpolation react-pug/no-undef : Disallow undeclared variables in Pug

: Disallow undeclared variables in Pug react-pug/prop-types : Manage prop-types usage

: Manage prop-types usage react-pug/quotes : Manage quotes in Pug

: Manage quotes in Pug react-pug/uses-react : Prevent React to be marked as unused

: Prevent React to be marked as unused react-pug/uses-vars : Prevent variables used in Pug to be marked as unused

Experimental: