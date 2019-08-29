Add supporting of pugjs with react.
It adds supporting of babel-plugin-transform-react-pug.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-react-pug:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-react-pug --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-react-pug globally.
Add
react-pug to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"react-pug"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"extends": [
"plugin:react-pug/all"
]
}
react-pug/empty-lines: Manage empty lines in Pug
react-pug/eslint: Lint JavaScript code inside Pug
react-pug/indent: Enforce consistent indentation
react-pug/no-broken-template: Disallow broken template
react-pug/no-interpolation: Disallow JavaScript interpolation
react-pug/no-undef: Disallow undeclared variables in Pug
react-pug/prop-types: Manage prop-types usage
react-pug/quotes: Manage quotes in Pug
react-pug/uses-react: Prevent React to be marked as unused
react-pug/uses-vars: Prevent variables used in Pug to be marked as unused
Experimental:
react-pug/pug-lint: Inherit pug-lint to validate pug