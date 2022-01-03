Eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y is a collection of React Native specific ESLint rules for identifying accessibility issues. Building upon the foundation set down by eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y, eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y detects a few of the most commonly made accessibility issues found in react native apps. These rules make it easier for your apps to be navigable by users with screen readers.
Before starting, check you already have ESLint as a
devDependency of your project.
Projects created using
react-native initwill already have this, but for Expo depending on your template you may need to follow ESLint's installation instructions.
Next, install
eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y:
npm install eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y --save-dev
# or
yarn add eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y --dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag in npm, or the
global prefix in yarn) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y globally.
This plugin exposes four recommended configs.
|Name
|Description
|basic
|Only use basic validation rules common to both iOS & Android
|ios
|Use all rules from "basic", plus iOS-specific extras
|android
|Use all rules from "basic", plus Android-specific extras
|all
|Use all rules from "basic", plus iOS-specific extras, plus Android-specific extras
If your project only supports a single platform, you may get the best experience using a platform-specific config. This will both avoid reporting issues which do not affect your platform and also results in slightly faster linting for larger projects.
If you are unsure which one to use, in most cases
allcan be safely used.
Add the config you want to use to the
extends section of your ESLint config using the pattern
plugin:react-native-a11y/ followed by your config name, as shown below:
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
root: true,
extends: [
'@react-native-community',
'plugin:react-native-a11y/ios'
]
};
Alternatively if you do not want to use one of the pre-defined configs — or want to override the behaviour of a specific rule — you can always include a list rules and configurations in the
rules section of your ESLint config.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
root: true,
extends: [
'@react-native-community',
],
rules: {
'react-native-a11y/rule-name': 2
}
};
For more information on configuring behaviour of an individual rule, please refer to the ESLint docs
accessibilityHint is used in conjunction with
accessibilityLabel
<Touchable\*> components only have either the
accessibilityRole prop or both
accessibilityTraits and
accessibilityComponentType props set
accessibilityActions and
onAccessibilityAction props are valid
accessibilityRole property value is valid
accessibilityState property value is valid
accessibilityStates property value is valid
accessibilityComponentType property value is valid
accessibilityTraits and
accessibilityComponentType prop values must be valid
accessibilityValue property value is valid
accessible={true}, that there are no touchable elements inside
accessibilityIgnoresInvertColors to avoid being inverted by device color settings.
accessibilityLiveRegion prop values must be valid
importantForAccessibility property value is valid
The following options are available to customize the recommended rule set.
react-native-a11y/has-accessibility-props and
react-native-a11y/no-nested-touchables allow you to define an array of names for custom components that you may have that conform to the same accessibility interfaces as Touchables.
"react-native-a11y/has-accessibility-props": [
"error",
{
"touchables": ["TouchableCustom"]
}
]
react-native-a11y/has-valid-accessibility-ignores-invert-colors allows you to optionally define an Array of component names to check in addition to
<Image />.
For more information, see the rule docs.
"react-native-a11y/has-valid-accessibility-ignores-invert-colors": [
"error",
{
"invertableComponents": [
"FastImage",
]
}
]
If you are developing new rules for this project, you can use the
create-rule
script to scaffold the new files.
$ ./scripts/create-rule.js my-new-rule
This project started as a fork of eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y and a lot of the work was carried out by its contributors, to whom we owe a lot!
eslint-plugin-react-native-a11y is licensed under the MIT License.
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.