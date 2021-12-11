openbase logo
epr

eslint-plugin-react-native

by Tom Hastjarjanto
4.0.0 (see all)

React Native plugin for ESLint

Overview

Readme

ESLint plugin for React Native

Greenkeeper badge

Maintenance Status NPM version Dependency Status Coverage Status Code Climate BCH compliance

React Native specific linting rules for ESLint. This repository is structured like (and contains code from) the excellent eslint-plugin-react.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint

To make most use of this plugin, its recommended to install eslint-plugin-react in addition to ESLint. If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install eslint-plugin-react globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react

Similarly, install eslint-plugin-react-native

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react-native

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-React (optional) and ESLint-plugin-react-native as a plugin.

{
  "plugins": [
    "react",
    "react-native"
  ]
}

If it is not already the case you must also configure ESLint to support JSX.

{
  "parserOptions": {
      "ecmaFeatures": {
          "jsx": true
      }
  }
}

In order to whitelist all browser-like globals, add react-native/react-native to your config.

{
  "env": {
    "react-native/react-native": true
  }
}

To use another stylesheet providers.

settings: {
    'react-native/style-sheet-object-names': ['EStyleSheet', 'OtherStyleSheet', 'PStyleSheet']
}

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{
  "rules": {
    "react-native/no-unused-styles": 2,
    "react-native/split-platform-components": 2,
    "react-native/no-inline-styles": 2,
    "react-native/no-color-literals": 2,
    "react-native/no-raw-text": 2,
    "react-native/no-single-element-style-arrays": 2,
  }
}

List of supported rules

Shareable configurations

All

This plugin also exports an all configuration that includes every available rule.

{
  "plugins": [
    /* ... */
    "react-native"
  ],
  "extends": [/* ... */, "plugin:react-native/all"]
}

Note: These configurations will import eslint-plugin-react-native and enable JSX in parser options.

