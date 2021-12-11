ESLint plugin for React Native

React Native specific linting rules for ESLint. This repository is structured like (and contains code from) the excellent eslint-plugin-react.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint

To make most use of this plugin, its recommended to install eslint-plugin-react in addition to ESLint. If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install eslint-plugin-react globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react

Similarly, install eslint-plugin-react-native

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react-native

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-React (optional) and ESLint-plugin-react-native as a plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "react" , "react-native" ] }

If it is not already the case you must also configure ESLint to support JSX.

{ "parserOptions" : { "ecmaFeatures" : { "jsx" : true } } }

In order to whitelist all browser-like globals, add react-native/react-native to your config.

{ "env" : { "react-native/react-native" : true } }

To use another stylesheet providers.

settings: { 'react-native/style-sheet-object-names': ['EStyleSheet', 'OtherStyleSheet', 'PStyleSheet'] }

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{ "rules" : { "react-native/no-unused-styles" : 2 , "react-native/split-platform-components" : 2 , "react-native/no-inline-styles" : 2 , "react-native/no-color-literals" : 2 , "react-native/no-raw-text" : 2 , "react-native/no-single-element-style-arrays" : 2 , } }

List of supported rules

no-unused-styles: Detect StyleSheet rules which are not used in your React components

rules which are not used in your React components sort-styles: Require style definitions to be sorted alphabetically

split-platform-components: Enforce using platform specific filenames when necessary

no-inline-styles: Detect JSX components with inline styles that contain literal values

no-color-literals: Detect StyleSheet rules and inline styles containing color literals instead of variables

rules and inline styles containing color literals instead of variables no-raw-text: Detect raw text outside of Text component

component no-single-element-style-arrays: No style arrays that have 1 element only <View style={[{height: 10}]}/>

Shareable configurations

All

This plugin also exports an all configuration that includes every available rule.

{ "plugins" : [ "react-native" ], "extends" : [ , "plugin:react-native/all" ] }