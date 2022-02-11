openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-react-hooks

by facebook
4.3.0 (see all)

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2M

GitHub Stars

182K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,779

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/518
Read All Reviews
ashikmeerankuttypumpkin-codesmgs95bvegokatharinbensonabhijithvijayanfrilox042

Top Feedback

14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
6Performant
4Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React · GitHub license npm version CircleCI Status PRs Welcome

React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

  • Declarative: React makes it painless to create interactive UIs. Design simple views for each state in your application, and React will efficiently update and render just the right components when your data changes. Declarative views make your code more predictable, simpler to understand, and easier to debug.
  • Component-Based: Build encapsulated components that manage their state, then compose them to make complex UIs. Since component logic is written in JavaScript instead of templates, you can easily pass rich data through your app and keep the state out of the DOM.
  • Learn Once, Write Anywhere: We don't make assumptions about the rest of your technology stack, so you can develop new features in React without rewriting existing code. React can also render on the server using Node and power mobile apps using React Native.

Learn how to use React in your project.

Installation

React has been designed for gradual adoption from the start, and you can use as little or as much React as you need:

You can use React as a <script> tag from a CDN, or as a react package on npm.

Documentation

You can find the React documentation on the website.

Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

The documentation is divided into several sections:

You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.

Examples

We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

function HelloMessage({ name }) {
  return <div>Hello {name}</div>;
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <HelloMessage name="Taylor" />,
  document.getElementById('container')
);

This example will render "Hello Taylor" into a container on the page.

You'll notice that we used an HTML-like syntax; we call it JSX. JSX is not required to use React, but it makes code more readable and writing it feels like writing HTML. If you're using React as a <script> tag, read this section on integrating JSX; otherwise, the recommended JavaScript toolchains handle it automatically.

Contributing

The main purpose of this repository is to continue evolving React core, making it faster and easier to use. Development of React happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving React.

Code of Conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React.

Good First Issues

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs that have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

License

React is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation14
Easy to Use13
Performant6
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge4
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Hooks are tricky, so it requires some time to master them. This rule catches most of the usual errors that may occur when working with hooks. The only issue with this set of rules is the one rule about the values in the dependancy array, If there is a need to pass an object as a dependancy to a useEffect hook. We can't pass them as it is, as it may call useEffect on every render as the object reference changes on every render. In that case if we even try JSON.stringify the object. It will still complain about missing dependancies. In that case the rule needs to be disabled on that line.

0
Pumpkin CodesGurugram41 Ratings44 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

another plugin in the ocean of eslint plugins. as a developer concept of hooks was new to me and to be honest it was confusing and I was in love with classes. I was using eslint and it was preventing me from being stupid. but there was no support for hooks. I am not on that level where I can modify the config by myself. thanks to the lovely community I searched on the net and this was the first result someone thought way ahead of time and created this. now I am smart again even my code has hooks.

0
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation

It is easy to make mistakes while using hooks (especially when using the useEffect hook). With this plugin you can make sure you are not making huge mistakes. Sometimes there are warnings that you need to mute (such as an empty dependency array when trying to replicate component mount/unmount) but it can be easily muted by adding a comment with a tag.

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Great package to catch hooks that won't work. It'll catch most of the errors that might occur for you, all you need to do is follow what it says you should do. Sometimes though you really want to bypass the rules of hooks, (i.e. some data fetching scenarios), so if you do that a lot you should make a snippet for // eslint-disable-next-line rule :)

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This plugin has a few react-hooks related eslint rules. The plugin catches mistakes while using hooks in react. I recommend everyone using eslint in react projects to use these rules as hooks can cause unintended side effects. My recommendation is to make these rules as warn instead of errors as sometimes these rules can be misleading.

0

Alternatives

eslintFind and fix problems in your JavaScript code.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
23M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
276
Top Feedback
92Great Documentation
83Easy to Use
77Performant
@typescript-eslint/parser:sparkles: Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
16M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin:sparkles: Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
epr
eslint-plugin-reactReact specific linting rules for ESLint
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
eslint-import-resolver-webpackESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial