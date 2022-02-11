React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Learn how to use React in your project.
React has been designed for gradual adoption from the start, and you can use as little or as much React as you need:
<script> tag in one minute.
You can use React as a
<script> tag from a CDN, or as a
react package on npm.
You can find the React documentation on the website.
Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.
The documentation is divided into several sections:
You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.
We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:
function HelloMessage({ name }) {
return <div>Hello {name}</div>;
}
ReactDOM.render(
<HelloMessage name="Taylor" />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
This example will render "Hello Taylor" into a container on the page.
You'll notice that we used an HTML-like syntax; we call it JSX. JSX is not required to use React, but it makes code more readable and writing it feels like writing HTML. If you're using React as a
<script> tag, read this section on integrating JSX; otherwise, the recommended JavaScript toolchains handle it automatically.
The main purpose of this repository is to continue evolving React core, making it faster and easier to use. Development of React happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving React.
Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React.
To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs that have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.
React is MIT licensed.
Hooks are tricky, so it requires some time to master them. This rule catches most of the usual errors that may occur when working with hooks. The only issue with this set of rules is the one rule about the values in the dependancy array, If there is a need to pass an object as a dependancy to a useEffect hook. We can't pass them as it is, as it may call useEffect on every render as the object reference changes on every render. In that case if we even try JSON.stringify the object. It will still complain about missing dependancies. In that case the rule needs to be disabled on that line.
another plugin in the ocean of eslint plugins. as a developer concept of hooks was new to me and to be honest it was confusing and I was in love with classes. I was using eslint and it was preventing me from being stupid. but there was no support for hooks. I am not on that level where I can modify the config by myself. thanks to the lovely community I searched on the net and this was the first result someone thought way ahead of time and created this. now I am smart again even my code has hooks.
It is easy to make mistakes while using hooks (especially when using the useEffect hook). With this plugin you can make sure you are not making huge mistakes. Sometimes there are warnings that you need to mute (such as an empty dependency array when trying to replicate component mount/unmount) but it can be easily muted by adding a comment with a tag.
Great package to catch hooks that won't work. It'll catch most of the errors that might occur for you, all you need to do is follow what it says you should do. Sometimes though you really want to bypass the rules of hooks, (i.e. some data fetching scenarios), so if you do that a lot you should make a snippet for // eslint-disable-next-line rule :)
This plugin has a few react-hooks related eslint rules. The plugin catches mistakes while using hooks in react. I recommend everyone using eslint in react projects to use these rules as hooks can cause unintended side effects. My recommendation is to make these rules as warn instead of errors as sometimes these rules can be misleading.