eslint-plugin-react
React specific linting rules for
eslint
Install
eslint either locally or globally. (Note that locally, per project, is strongly preferred)
$ npm install eslint@7 --save-dev
If you installed
eslint globally, you have to install the React plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally (strongly preferred)
$ npm install eslint-plugin-react --save-dev
Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:react/recommended"
]
If you are using the new JSX transform from React 17, extend
react/jsx-runtime in your eslint config (add
"plugin:react/jsx-runtime" to
"extends") to disable the relevant rules.
You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)
{
"settings": {
"react": {
"createClass": "createReactClass", // Regex for Component Factory to use,
// default to "createReactClass"
"pragma": "React", // Pragma to use, default to "React"
"fragment": "Fragment", // Fragment to use (may be a property of <pragma>), default to "Fragment"
"version": "detect", // React version. "detect" automatically picks the version you have installed.
// You can also use `16.0`, `16.3`, etc, if you want to override the detected value.
// It will default to "latest" and warn if missing, and to "detect" in the future
"flowVersion": "0.53" // Flow version
},
"propWrapperFunctions": [
// The names of any function used to wrap propTypes, e.g. `forbidExtraProps`. If this isn't set, any propTypes wrapped in a function will be skipped.
"forbidExtraProps",
{"property": "freeze", "object": "Object"},
{"property": "myFavoriteWrapper"},
// for rules that check exact prop wrappers
{"property": "forbidExtraProps", "exact": true}
],
"componentWrapperFunctions": [
// The name of any function used to wrap components, e.g. Mobx `observer` function. If this isn't set, components wrapped by these functions will be skipped.
"observer", // `property`
{"property": "styled"}, // `object` is optional
{"property": "observer", "object": "Mobx"},
{"property": "observer", "object": "<pragma>"} // sets `object` to whatever value `settings.react.pragma` is set to
],
"formComponents": [
// Components used as alternatives to <form> for forms, eg. <Form endpoint={ url } />
"CustomForm",
{"name": "Form", "formAttribute": "endpoint"}
],
"linkComponents": [
// Components used as alternatives to <a> for linking, eg. <Link to={ url } />
"Hyperlink",
{"name": "Link", "linkAttribute": "to"}
]
}
}
If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration.
Add "react" to the plugins section.
{
"plugins": [
"react"
]
}
Enable JSX support.
With
eslint 2+
{
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaFeatures": {
"jsx": true
}
}
}
Enable the rules that you would like to use.
"rules": {
"react/jsx-uses-react": "error",
"react/jsx-uses-vars": "error",
}
✔: Enabled in the
recommended configuration.\
🔧: Fixable with
eslint --fix.
|✔
|🔧
|Rule
|Description
|react/boolean-prop-naming
|Enforces consistent naming for boolean props
|react/button-has-type
|Forbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute
|react/default-props-match-prop-types
|Enforce all defaultProps are defined and not "required" in propTypes.
|react/destructuring-assignment
|Enforce consistent usage of destructuring assignment of props, state, and context
|✔
|react/display-name
|Prevent missing displayName in a React component definition
|react/forbid-component-props
|Forbid certain props on components
|react/forbid-dom-props
|Forbid certain props on DOM Nodes
|react/forbid-elements
|Forbid certain elements
|react/forbid-foreign-prop-types
|Forbid using another component's propTypes
|react/forbid-prop-types
|Forbid certain propTypes
|🔧
|react/function-component-definition
|Standardize the way function component get defined
|react/hook-use-state
|Ensure symmetric naming of useState hook value and setter variables
|react/iframe-missing-sandbox
|Enforce sandbox attribute on iframe elements
|react/no-access-state-in-setstate
|Reports when this.state is accessed within setState
|react/no-adjacent-inline-elements
|Prevent adjacent inline elements not separated by whitespace.
|react/no-array-index-key
|Prevent usage of Array index in keys
|🔧
|react/no-arrow-function-lifecycle
|Lifecycle methods should be methods on the prototype, not class fields
|✔
|react/no-children-prop
|Prevent passing of children as props.
|react/no-danger
|Prevent usage of dangerous JSX props
|✔
|react/no-danger-with-children
|Report when a DOM element is using both children and dangerouslySetInnerHTML
|✔
|react/no-deprecated
|Prevent usage of deprecated methods
|react/no-did-mount-set-state
|Prevent usage of setState in componentDidMount
|react/no-did-update-set-state
|Prevent usage of setState in componentDidUpdate
|✔
|react/no-direct-mutation-state
|Prevent direct mutation of this.state
|✔
|react/no-find-dom-node
|Prevent usage of findDOMNode
|🔧
|react/no-invalid-html-attribute
|Forbid attribute with an invalid values`
|✔
|react/no-is-mounted
|Prevent usage of isMounted
|react/no-multi-comp
|Prevent multiple component definition per file
|react/no-namespace
|Enforce that namespaces are not used in React elements
|react/no-redundant-should-component-update
|Flag shouldComponentUpdate when extending PureComponent
|✔
|react/no-render-return-value
|Prevent usage of the return value of React.render
|react/no-set-state
|Prevent usage of setState
|✔
|react/no-string-refs
|Prevent string definitions for references and prevent referencing this.refs
|react/no-this-in-sfc
|Report "this" being used in stateless components
|react/no-typos
|Prevent common typos
|✔
|react/no-unescaped-entities
|Detect unescaped HTML entities, which might represent malformed tags
|✔
|🔧
|react/no-unknown-property
|Prevent usage of unknown DOM property
|react/no-unsafe
|Prevent usage of unsafe lifecycle methods
|react/no-unstable-nested-components
|Prevent creating unstable components inside components
|react/no-unused-class-component-methods
|Prevent declaring unused methods of component class
|react/no-unused-prop-types
|Prevent definitions of unused prop types
|react/no-unused-state
|Prevent definition of unused state fields
|react/no-will-update-set-state
|Prevent usage of setState in componentWillUpdate
|react/prefer-es6-class
|Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for React Components
|react/prefer-exact-props
|Prefer exact proptype definitions
|🔧
|react/prefer-read-only-props
|Require read-only props.
|react/prefer-stateless-function
|Enforce stateless components to be written as a pure function
|✔
|react/prop-types
|Prevent missing props validation in a React component definition
|✔
|react/react-in-jsx-scope
|Prevent missing React when using JSX
|react/require-default-props
|Enforce a defaultProps definition for every prop that is not a required prop.
|react/require-optimization
|Enforce React components to have a shouldComponentUpdate method
|✔
|react/require-render-return
|Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for returning value in render function
|🔧
|react/self-closing-comp
|Prevent extra closing tags for components without children
|react/sort-comp
|Enforce component methods order
|react/sort-prop-types
|Enforce propTypes declarations alphabetical sorting
|react/state-in-constructor
|State initialization in an ES6 class component should be in a constructor
|react/static-property-placement
|Defines where React component static properties should be positioned.
|react/style-prop-object
|Enforce style prop value is an object
|react/void-dom-elements-no-children
|Prevent passing of children to void DOM elements (e.g.
<br />).
|✔
|🔧
|Rule
|Description
|🔧
|react/jsx-boolean-value
|Enforce boolean attributes notation in JSX
|react/jsx-child-element-spacing
|Ensures inline tags are not rendered without spaces between them
|🔧
|react/jsx-closing-bracket-location
|Validate closing bracket location in JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-closing-tag-location
|Validate closing tag location for multiline JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-curly-brace-presence
|Disallow unnecessary JSX expressions when literals alone are sufficient or enfore JSX expressions on literals in JSX children or attributes
|🔧
|react/jsx-curly-newline
|Enforce consistent line breaks inside jsx curly
|🔧
|react/jsx-curly-spacing
|Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes
|🔧
|react/jsx-equals-spacing
|Disallow or enforce spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes
|react/jsx-filename-extension
|Restrict file extensions that may contain JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-first-prop-new-line
|Ensure proper position of the first property in JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-fragments
|Enforce shorthand or standard form for React fragments
|react/jsx-handler-names
|Enforce event handler naming conventions in JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-indent
|Validate JSX indentation
|🔧
|react/jsx-indent-props
|Validate props indentation in JSX
|✔
|react/jsx-key
|Report missing
key props in iterators/collection literals
|react/jsx-max-depth
|Validate JSX maximum depth
|🔧
|react/jsx-max-props-per-line
|Limit maximum of props on a single line in JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-newline
|Require or prevent a new line after jsx elements and expressions.
|react/jsx-no-bind
|Prevents usage of Function.prototype.bind and arrow functions in React component props
|✔
|react/jsx-no-comment-textnodes
|Comments inside children section of tag should be placed inside braces
|react/jsx-no-constructed-context-values
|Prevents JSX context provider values from taking values that will cause needless rerenders.
|✔
|react/jsx-no-duplicate-props
|Enforce no duplicate props
|react/jsx-no-literals
|Prevent using string literals in React component definition
|react/jsx-no-script-url
|Forbid
javascript: URLs
|✔
|🔧
|react/jsx-no-target-blank
|Forbid
target="_blank" attribute without
rel="noreferrer"
|✔
|react/jsx-no-undef
|Disallow undeclared variables in JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-no-useless-fragment
|Disallow unnecessary fragments
|🔧
|react/jsx-one-expression-per-line
|Limit to one expression per line in JSX
|react/jsx-pascal-case
|Enforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components
|🔧
|react/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces
|Disallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props
|react/jsx-props-no-spreading
|Prevent JSX prop spreading
|react/jsx-sort-default-props
|Enforce default props alphabetical sorting
|🔧
|react/jsx-sort-props
|Enforce props alphabetical sorting
|🔧
|react/jsx-space-before-closing
|Validate spacing before closing bracket in JSX
|🔧
|react/jsx-tag-spacing
|Validate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets
|✔
|react/jsx-uses-react
|Prevent React to be marked as unused
|✔
|react/jsx-uses-vars
|Prevent variables used in JSX to be marked as unused
|🔧
|react/jsx-wrap-multilines
|Prevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces React good practices.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:react/recommended"]
}
See
eslint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.
This plugin also exports an
all configuration that includes every available rule.
This pairs well with the
eslint:all rule.
{
"plugins": [
"react"
],
"extends": ["eslint:all", "plugin:react/all"]
}
Note: These configurations will import
eslint-plugin-react and enable JSX in parser options.
eslint-plugin-react is licensed under the MIT License.