A minimal set of easy to install ESLint rules for your project: just install a single NPM package, add it to your
.eslintrc, and you'll be all set.
This plugin exposes the ESLint configuration used by Create React App without the need of declaring all its dependencies.
Use it if you need a simple and tested ESLint configuration but you don't want to install a bunch of dependencies.
It also works in React Native out of the box.
npm install --development eslint eslint-plugin-react-app.
plugin:react-app/recommended in your
.eslintrc.
Example
.eslintrc:
{
"extends": ["plugin:react-app/recommended"]
}
If you want to change a rule of an included plugin (for example of
eslint-plugin-react) you must prefix the rule with
react-app/ (for preventing namespace collisions).
For example:
{
"extends": ["plugin:react-app/recommended"],
"rules": {
"react-app/react/react-in-jsx-scope": ["warn"]
}
}
This plugin works nicely alongside Prettier.
Install it with
npm install --development prettier eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-prettier.
And setup your
.eslintrc this way:
{
"extends": ["react-app", "plugin:prettier/recommended"],
"plugins": ["prettier"]
}
The currently included create-react-app plugins are the following:
Thanks to fson and its Create React App pull request for the initial idea of this plugin.
Thanks to gaeron and everyone who contributed to Create React App.
This project is not officially maintained (nor officially "supported") by the Create React App team.