A minimal set of easy to install ESLint rules for your project: just install a single NPM package, add it to your .eslintrc , and you'll be all set.

This plugin exposes the ESLint configuration used by Create React App without the need of declaring all its dependencies.

Use it if you need a simple and tested ESLint configuration but you don't want to install a bunch of dependencies.

It also works in React Native out of the box.

Setup

Install it using npm: npm install --development eslint eslint-plugin-react-app . Extend plugin:react-app/recommended in your .eslintrc .

Example .eslintrc :

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:react-app/recommended" ] }

You're done!

Optional - Configuring the rules

If you want to change a rule of an included plugin (for example of eslint-plugin-react ) you must prefix the rule with react-app/ (for preventing namespace collisions).

For example:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:react-app/recommended" ], "rules" : { "react-app/react/react-in-jsx-scope" : [ "warn" ] } }

Optional - Adding Prettier

This plugin works nicely alongside Prettier.

Install it with npm install --development prettier eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-prettier .

And setup your .eslintrc this way:

{ "extends" : [ "react-app" , "plugin:prettier/recommended" ], "plugins" : [ "prettier" ] }

Included plugins

The currently included create-react-app plugins are the following:

Acknowledgements

Thanks to fson and its Create React App pull request for the initial idea of this plugin.

Thanks to gaeron and everyone who contributed to Create React App.

Disclaimer

This project is not officially maintained (nor officially "supported") by the Create React App team.