React specific linting rules for eslint

Installation

Install eslint either locally or globally. (Note that locally, per project, is strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint@7 --save-dev

If you installed eslint globally, you have to install the React plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally (strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint-plugin-react --save-dev

Configuration

Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:

"extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:react/recommended" ]

If you are using the new JSX transform from React 17, extend react/jsx-runtime in your eslint config (add "plugin:react/jsx-runtime" to "extends" ) to disable the relevant rules.

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)

{ "settings": { "react": { "createClass": "createReactClass", // Regex for Component Factory to use, // default to "createReactClass" "pragma": "React", // Pragma to use, default to "React" "fragment": "Fragment", // Fragment to use (may be a property of <pragma>), default to "Fragment" "version": "detect", // React version. "detect" automatically picks the version you have installed. // You can also use `16.0`, `16.3`, etc, if you want to override the detected value. // It will default to "latest" and warn if missing, and to "detect" in the future "flowVersion": "0.53" // Flow version }, "propWrapperFunctions": [ // The names of any function used to wrap propTypes, e.g. `forbidExtraProps`. If this isn't set, any propTypes wrapped in a function will be skipped. "forbidExtraProps", {"property": "freeze", "object": "Object"}, {"property": "myFavoriteWrapper"}, // for rules that check exact prop wrappers {"property": "forbidExtraProps", "exact": true} ], "componentWrapperFunctions": [ // The name of any function used to wrap components, e.g. Mobx `observer` function. If this isn't set, components wrapped by these functions will be skipped. "observer", // `property` {"property": "styled"}, // `object` is optional {"property": "observer", "object": "Mobx"}, {"property": "observer", "object": "<pragma>"} // sets `object` to whatever value `settings.react.pragma` is set to ], "formComponents": [ // Components used as alternatives to <form> for forms, eg. <Form endpoint={ url } /> "CustomForm", {"name": "Form", "formAttribute": "endpoint"} ], "linkComponents": [ // Components used as alternatives to <a> for linking, eg. <Link to={ url } /> "Hyperlink", {"name": "Link", "linkAttribute": "to"} ] } }

If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration.

Add "react" to the plugins section.

{ "plugins" : [ "react" ] }

Enable JSX support.

With eslint 2+

{ "parserOptions" : { "ecmaFeatures" : { "jsx" : true } } }

Enable the rules that you would like to use.

"rules" : { "react/jsx-uses-react" : "error" , "react/jsx-uses-vars" : "error" , }

List of supported rules

✔: Enabled in the recommended configuration.\ 🔧: Fixable with eslint --fix .

✔ 🔧 Rule Description react/boolean-prop-naming Enforces consistent naming for boolean props react/button-has-type Forbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute react/default-props-match-prop-types Enforce all defaultProps are defined and not "required" in propTypes. react/destructuring-assignment Enforce consistent usage of destructuring assignment of props, state, and context ✔ react/display-name Prevent missing displayName in a React component definition react/forbid-component-props Forbid certain props on components react/forbid-dom-props Forbid certain props on DOM Nodes react/forbid-elements Forbid certain elements react/forbid-foreign-prop-types Forbid using another component's propTypes react/forbid-prop-types Forbid certain propTypes 🔧 react/function-component-definition Standardize the way function component get defined react/hook-use-state Ensure symmetric naming of useState hook value and setter variables react/iframe-missing-sandbox Enforce sandbox attribute on iframe elements react/no-access-state-in-setstate Reports when this.state is accessed within setState react/no-adjacent-inline-elements Prevent adjacent inline elements not separated by whitespace. react/no-array-index-key Prevent usage of Array index in keys 🔧 react/no-arrow-function-lifecycle Lifecycle methods should be methods on the prototype, not class fields ✔ react/no-children-prop Prevent passing of children as props. react/no-danger Prevent usage of dangerous JSX props ✔ react/no-danger-with-children Report when a DOM element is using both children and dangerouslySetInnerHTML ✔ react/no-deprecated Prevent usage of deprecated methods react/no-did-mount-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentDidMount react/no-did-update-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentDidUpdate ✔ react/no-direct-mutation-state Prevent direct mutation of this.state ✔ react/no-find-dom-node Prevent usage of findDOMNode 🔧 react/no-invalid-html-attribute Forbid attribute with an invalid values` ✔ react/no-is-mounted Prevent usage of isMounted react/no-multi-comp Prevent multiple component definition per file react/no-namespace Enforce that namespaces are not used in React elements react/no-redundant-should-component-update Flag shouldComponentUpdate when extending PureComponent ✔ react/no-render-return-value Prevent usage of the return value of React.render react/no-set-state Prevent usage of setState ✔ react/no-string-refs Prevent string definitions for references and prevent referencing this.refs react/no-this-in-sfc Report "this" being used in stateless components react/no-typos Prevent common typos ✔ react/no-unescaped-entities Detect unescaped HTML entities, which might represent malformed tags ✔ 🔧 react/no-unknown-property Prevent usage of unknown DOM property react/no-unsafe Prevent usage of unsafe lifecycle methods react/no-unstable-nested-components Prevent creating unstable components inside components react/no-unused-class-component-methods Prevent declaring unused methods of component class react/no-unused-prop-types Prevent definitions of unused prop types react/no-unused-state Prevent definition of unused state fields react/no-will-update-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentWillUpdate react/prefer-es6-class Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for React Components react/prefer-exact-props Prefer exact proptype definitions 🔧 react/prefer-read-only-props Require read-only props. react/prefer-stateless-function Enforce stateless components to be written as a pure function ✔ react/prop-types Prevent missing props validation in a React component definition ✔ react/react-in-jsx-scope Prevent missing React when using JSX react/require-default-props Enforce a defaultProps definition for every prop that is not a required prop. react/require-optimization Enforce React components to have a shouldComponentUpdate method ✔ react/require-render-return Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for returning value in render function 🔧 react/self-closing-comp Prevent extra closing tags for components without children react/sort-comp Enforce component methods order react/sort-prop-types Enforce propTypes declarations alphabetical sorting react/state-in-constructor State initialization in an ES6 class component should be in a constructor react/static-property-placement Defines where React component static properties should be positioned. react/style-prop-object Enforce style prop value is an object react/void-dom-elements-no-children Prevent passing of children to void DOM elements (e.g. <br /> ).

JSX-specific rules

✔ 🔧 Rule Description 🔧 react/jsx-boolean-value Enforce boolean attributes notation in JSX react/jsx-child-element-spacing Ensures inline tags are not rendered without spaces between them 🔧 react/jsx-closing-bracket-location Validate closing bracket location in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-closing-tag-location Validate closing tag location for multiline JSX 🔧 react/jsx-curly-brace-presence Disallow unnecessary JSX expressions when literals alone are sufficient or enfore JSX expressions on literals in JSX children or attributes 🔧 react/jsx-curly-newline Enforce consistent line breaks inside jsx curly 🔧 react/jsx-curly-spacing Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes 🔧 react/jsx-equals-spacing Disallow or enforce spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes react/jsx-filename-extension Restrict file extensions that may contain JSX 🔧 react/jsx-first-prop-new-line Ensure proper position of the first property in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-fragments Enforce shorthand or standard form for React fragments react/jsx-handler-names Enforce event handler naming conventions in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-indent Validate JSX indentation 🔧 react/jsx-indent-props Validate props indentation in JSX ✔ react/jsx-key Report missing key props in iterators/collection literals react/jsx-max-depth Validate JSX maximum depth 🔧 react/jsx-max-props-per-line Limit maximum of props on a single line in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-newline Require or prevent a new line after jsx elements and expressions. react/jsx-no-bind Prevents usage of Function.prototype.bind and arrow functions in React component props ✔ react/jsx-no-comment-textnodes Comments inside children section of tag should be placed inside braces react/jsx-no-constructed-context-values Prevents JSX context provider values from taking values that will cause needless rerenders. ✔ react/jsx-no-duplicate-props Enforce no duplicate props react/jsx-no-literals Prevent using string literals in React component definition react/jsx-no-script-url Forbid javascript: URLs ✔ 🔧 react/jsx-no-target-blank Forbid target="_blank" attribute without rel="noreferrer" ✔ react/jsx-no-undef Disallow undeclared variables in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-no-useless-fragment Disallow unnecessary fragments 🔧 react/jsx-one-expression-per-line Limit to one expression per line in JSX react/jsx-pascal-case Enforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components 🔧 react/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces Disallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props react/jsx-props-no-spreading Prevent JSX prop spreading react/jsx-sort-default-props Enforce default props alphabetical sorting 🔧 react/jsx-sort-props Enforce props alphabetical sorting 🔧 react/jsx-space-before-closing Validate spacing before closing bracket in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-tag-spacing Validate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets ✔ react/jsx-uses-react Prevent React to be marked as unused ✔ react/jsx-uses-vars Prevent variables used in JSX to be marked as unused 🔧 react/jsx-wrap-multilines Prevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX

Other useful plugins

Rules of Hooks: eslint-plugin-react-hooks

JSX accessibility: eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y

React Native: eslint-plugin-react-native

Shareable configurations

Recommended

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces React good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:react/recommended" ] }

See eslint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

All

This plugin also exports an all configuration that includes every available rule. This pairs well with the eslint:all rule.

{ "plugins" : [ "react" ], "extends" : [ "eslint:all" , "plugin:react/all" ] }

Note: These configurations will import eslint-plugin-react and enable JSX in parser options.

License