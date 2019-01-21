ESLint rules for pragmatic Ramda usage, refactoring and simplification

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

Configure it in package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "env" : { "es6" : true }, "plugins" : [ "ramda" ], "rules" : { "ramda/always-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/any-pass-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/both-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/complement-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/compose-pipe-style" : "error" , "ramda/compose-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/cond-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/either-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/eq-by-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/filter-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/if-else-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/map-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/merge-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/no-redundant-and" : "error" , "ramda/no-redundant-not" : "error" , "ramda/no-redundant-or" : "error" , "ramda/pipe-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/prefer-both-either" : "error" , "ramda/prefer-complement" : "error" , "ramda/prefer-ramda-boolean" : "error" , "ramda/prop-satisfies-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/reduce-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/reject-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/set-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/unless-simplification" : "error" , "ramda/when-simplification" : "error" } } }

Rules

always-simplification - Detects when always usage can be replaced by a Ramda function

- Detects when usage can be replaced by a Ramda function any-pass-simplification - Suggests simplifying list of negations in anyPass by single negation in allPass

- Suggests simplifying list of negations in by single negation in both-simplification - Suggests transforming negated both conditions on negated either

- Suggests transforming negated conditions on negated complement-simplification - Forbids confusing complement , suggesting a better one

- Forbids confusing , suggesting a better one compose-pipe-style - Enforces compose for single line expression and pipe for multiline

- Enforces for single line expression and for multiline compose-simplification - Detects when a function that has the same behavior already exists

- Detects when a function that has the same behavior already exists cond-simplification - Forbids using cond when ifElse , either or both fits

- Forbids using when , or fits either-simplification - Suggests transforming negated either conditions on negated both

- Suggests transforming negated conditions on negated eq-by-simplification - Forbids eqBy(prop(_)) and suggests eqProps

- Forbids and suggests filter-simplification - Forbids using negated filter and suggests reject

- Forbids using negated and suggests if-else-simplification - Suggests when and unless when it is possible to replace

- Suggests and when it is possible to replace map-simplification - Forbids map(prop(_)) and suggests pluck

- Forbids and suggests merge-simplification - Forbids merge when assoc fits

- Forbids when fits no-redundant-and - Forbids and with 2 parameters in favor of &&

- Forbids with 2 parameters in favor of no-redundant-not - Forbids not with 1 parameter in favor of !

- Forbids with 1 parameter in favor of no-redundant-or - Forbids or with 2 parameters in favor of ||

- Forbids with 2 parameters in favor of pipe-simplification - Detects when a function that has the same behavior already exists

- Detects when a function that has the same behavior already exists prefer-both-either - Enforces using both / either instead of allPass / anyPass with a list of only two predicates

- Enforces using / instead of / with a list of only two predicates prefer-complement - Enforces using complement instead of compositions using not

- Enforces using instead of compositions using prefer-ramda-boolean - Enforces using R.T and R.F instead of explicit functions

- Enforces using and instead of explicit functions prop-satisfies-simplification - Detects when can replace propSatisfies by more simple functions

- Detects when can replace by more simple functions reduce-simplification - Detects when can replace reduce by sum or product

- Detects when can replace by or reject-simplification - Forbids using negated reject and suggests filter

- Forbids using negated and suggests set-simplification - Forbids using set with lensProp in favor of assoc

- Forbids using with in favor of unless-simplification - Forbids using negated unless and suggests when

- Forbids using negated and suggests when-simplification - Forbids using negated when and suggests unless

Recommended configuration

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good practices.

To enable this configuration, use the extends property in your package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "plugins" : [ "ramda" ], "extends" : "plugin:ramda/recommended" } }

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

MIT © @haskellcamargo and @lo1tuma