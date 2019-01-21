ESLint rules for pragmatic Ramda usage, refactoring and simplification
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-ramda
Configure it in
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"plugins": [
"ramda"
],
"rules": {
"ramda/always-simplification": "error",
"ramda/any-pass-simplification": "error",
"ramda/both-simplification": "error",
"ramda/complement-simplification": "error",
"ramda/compose-pipe-style": "error",
"ramda/compose-simplification": "error",
"ramda/cond-simplification": "error",
"ramda/either-simplification": "error",
"ramda/eq-by-simplification": "error",
"ramda/filter-simplification": "error",
"ramda/if-else-simplification": "error",
"ramda/map-simplification": "error",
"ramda/merge-simplification": "error",
"ramda/no-redundant-and": "error",
"ramda/no-redundant-not": "error",
"ramda/no-redundant-or": "error",
"ramda/pipe-simplification": "error",
"ramda/prefer-both-either": "error",
"ramda/prefer-complement": "error",
"ramda/prefer-ramda-boolean": "error",
"ramda/prop-satisfies-simplification": "error",
"ramda/reduce-simplification": "error",
"ramda/reject-simplification": "error",
"ramda/set-simplification": "error",
"ramda/unless-simplification": "error",
"ramda/when-simplification": "error"
}
}
}
always-simplification - Detects when
always usage can be replaced by a Ramda function
any-pass-simplification - Suggests simplifying list of negations in
anyPass by single negation in
allPass
both-simplification - Suggests transforming negated
both conditions on negated
either
complement-simplification - Forbids confusing
complement, suggesting a better one
compose-pipe-style - Enforces
compose for single line expression and
pipe for multiline
compose-simplification - Detects when a function that has the same behavior already exists
cond-simplification - Forbids using
cond when
ifElse,
either or
both fits
either-simplification - Suggests transforming negated
either conditions on negated
both
eq-by-simplification - Forbids
eqBy(prop(_)) and suggests
eqProps
filter-simplification - Forbids using negated
filter and suggests
reject
if-else-simplification - Suggests
when and
unless when it is possible to replace
map-simplification - Forbids
map(prop(_)) and suggests
pluck
merge-simplification - Forbids
merge when
assoc fits
no-redundant-and - Forbids
and with 2 parameters in favor of
&&
no-redundant-not - Forbids
not with 1 parameter in favor of
!
no-redundant-or - Forbids
or with 2 parameters in favor of
||
pipe-simplification - Detects when a function that has the same behavior already exists
prefer-both-either - Enforces using
both/
either instead of
allPass/
anyPass with a list of only two predicates
prefer-complement - Enforces using
complement instead of compositions using
not
prefer-ramda-boolean - Enforces using
R.T and
R.F instead of explicit functions
prop-satisfies-simplification - Detects when can replace
propSatisfies by more simple functions
reduce-simplification - Detects when can replace
reduce by
sum or
product
reject-simplification - Forbids using negated
reject and suggests
filter
set-simplification - Forbids using
set with
lensProp in favor of
assoc
unless-simplification - Forbids using negated
unless and suggests
when
when-simplification - Forbids using negated
when and suggests
unless
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces good practices.
To enable this configuration, use the
extends property in your
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"plugins": [
"ramda"
],
"extends": "plugin:ramda/recommended"
}
}
See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.
MIT © @haskellcamargo and @lo1tuma