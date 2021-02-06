Radar rules for ESLint to detect bugs and suspicious patterns in your code.
This is a currently maintained fork of SonarJS.
Rules in this category aim to find places in code which have a high chance of being bugs, i.e. don't work as intended.
no-all-duplicated-branches)
no-element-overwrite)
no-extra-arguments)
no-identical-conditions)
no-identical-expressions)
no-one-iteration-loop)
no-use-of-empty-return-value)
Code Smells, or maintainability issues, are raised for places of code which might be costly to change in the future. These rules also help to keep the high code quality and readability. And finally some rules report issues on different suspicious code patters.
cognitive-complexity)
max-switch-cases)
no-collapsible-if)
no-collection-size-mischeck)
no-duplicate-string)
no-duplicated-branches)
no-identical-functions)
no-inverted-boolean-check) (🔧 fixable)
no-redundant-boolean)
no-redundant-jump)
no-same-line-conditional)
no-small-switch)
no-unused-collection)
no-useless-catch)
prefer-immediate-return) (🔧 fixable)
prefer-object-literal)
prefer-single-boolean-return)
prefer-while) (🔧 fixable)
Node.js (>=6.x).
eslint-plugin-radar using
npm (or
yarn) for you project or globally:
npm install eslint-plugin-radar --save-dev # install for your project
npm install eslint-plugin-radar -g # or install globally
eslint-plugin-radar to the
plugins option of your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": ["radar"]
}
plugin:radar/recommended to the
extends option to enable all recommended rules:
{
"extends": ["plugin:radar/recommended"]
}
{
"rules": {
"radar/cognitive-complexity": "error",
"radar/no-identical-expressions": "error"
// etc.
}
}
You want to participate in the development of the project? Have a look at our contributing guide!