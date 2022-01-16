ESLint plugin containing rules useful for QUnit tests.

Configurations

You can extend from a configuration in order to simplify manual configuration of plugin rules in your project.

For more details on how to extend your configuration from a plugin configuration, please see the ESLint plugin configuration documentation.

Name Description ✅ recommended This configuration includes rules which I recommend to avoid QUnit runtime errors or incorrect behavior, some of which can be difficult to debug. Some of these rules also encourage best practices that help QUnit work better for you. You can use this configuration by extending from "plugin:qunit/recommended" in your configuration file.

Rules

Each rule has emojis denoting:

What configuration it belongs to

🔧 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option

command line option 💡 if some problems reported by the rule are manually fixable by editor suggestions

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 assert-args enforce that the correct number of assert arguments are used ✅ literal-compare-order enforce comparison assertions have arguments in the right order ✅ 🔧 no-arrow-tests disallow arrow functions as QUnit test/module callbacks 🔧 no-assert-equal disallow the use of assert.equal ✅ 💡 no-assert-equal-boolean require use of boolean assertions ✅ 🔧 no-assert-logical-expression disallow binary logical expressions in assert arguments ✅ no-assert-ok disallow the use of assert.ok/assert.notOk no-async-in-loops disallow async calls in loops ✅ no-async-module-callbacks disallow async module callbacks ✅ no-async-test disallow the use of asyncTest or QUnit.asyncTest ✅ no-commented-tests disallow commented tests ✅ no-compare-relation-boolean disallow comparing relational expressions to booleans in assertions ✅ 🔧 no-conditional-assertions disallow assertions within if statements or conditional expressions ✅ no-early-return disallow early return in tests ✅ no-global-assertions disallow global QUnit assertions ✅ no-global-expect disallow global expect ✅ no-global-module-test disallow global module/test/asyncTest ✅ no-global-stop-start disallow global stop/start ✅ no-hooks-from-ancestor-modules disallow the use of hooks from ancestor modules ✅ no-identical-names disallow identical test and module names ✅ no-init disallow use of QUnit.init ✅ no-jsdump disallow use of QUnit.jsDump ✅ no-loose-assertions disallow the use of assert.equal/assert.ok/assert.notEqual/assert.notOk no-negated-ok disallow negation in assert.ok/assert.notOk ✅ 🔧 no-nested-tests disallow nested QUnit.test() calls ✅ no-ok-equality disallow equality comparisons in assert.ok/assert.notOk ✅ 🔧 no-only disallow QUnit.only ✅ no-qunit-push disallow QUnit.push ✅ no-qunit-start-in-tests disallow QUnit.start() within tests or test hooks ✅ no-qunit-stop disallow QUnit.stop ✅ no-reassign-log-callbacks disallow overwriting of QUnit logging callbacks ✅ no-reset disallow QUnit.reset ✅ no-setup-teardown disallow setup/teardown module hooks ✅ 🔧 no-skip disallow QUnit.skip no-test-expect-argument disallow the expect argument in QUnit.test ✅ no-throws-string disallow assert.throws() with block, string, and message args ✅ require-expect enforce that expect is called ✅ require-object-in-propequal enforce use of objects as expected value in assert.propEqual ✅ resolve-async require that async calls are resolved ✅

Semantic Versioning Policy

Like ESLint itself, this ESLint plugin follows semantic versioning. However, due to the nature of ESLint as a code quality tool, it's not always clear when a minor or major version bump occurs. To help clarify this for everyone, we've defined the following semantic versioning policy, based on the policy used by ESLint: