epq

eslint-plugin-qunit

by Kevin Partington
7.1.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin containing rules useful for QUnit tests.

Overview

78.4K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-qunit

NPM version CI Coverage Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/platinumazure/eslint-plugin-qunit

ESLint plugin containing rules useful for QUnit tests.

Configurations

You can extend from a configuration in order to simplify manual configuration of plugin rules in your project.

For more details on how to extend your configuration from a plugin configuration, please see the ESLint plugin configuration documentation.

NameDescription
recommendedThis configuration includes rules which I recommend to avoid QUnit runtime errors or incorrect behavior, some of which can be difficult to debug. Some of these rules also encourage best practices that help QUnit work better for you. You can use this configuration by extending from "plugin:qunit/recommended" in your configuration file.

Rules

Each rule has emojis denoting:

  • What configuration it belongs to
  • 🔧 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option
  • 💡 if some problems reported by the rule are manually fixable by editor suggestions
NameDescription🔧💡
assert-argsenforce that the correct number of assert arguments are used
literal-compare-orderenforce comparison assertions have arguments in the right order🔧
no-arrow-testsdisallow arrow functions as QUnit test/module callbacks🔧
no-assert-equaldisallow the use of assert.equal💡
no-assert-equal-booleanrequire use of boolean assertions🔧
no-assert-logical-expressiondisallow binary logical expressions in assert arguments
no-assert-okdisallow the use of assert.ok/assert.notOk
no-async-in-loopsdisallow async calls in loops
no-async-module-callbacksdisallow async module callbacks
no-async-testdisallow the use of asyncTest or QUnit.asyncTest
no-commented-testsdisallow commented tests
no-compare-relation-booleandisallow comparing relational expressions to booleans in assertions🔧
no-conditional-assertionsdisallow assertions within if statements or conditional expressions
no-early-returndisallow early return in tests
no-global-assertionsdisallow global QUnit assertions
no-global-expectdisallow global expect
no-global-module-testdisallow global module/test/asyncTest
no-global-stop-startdisallow global stop/start
no-hooks-from-ancestor-modulesdisallow the use of hooks from ancestor modules
no-identical-namesdisallow identical test and module names
no-initdisallow use of QUnit.init
no-jsdumpdisallow use of QUnit.jsDump
no-loose-assertionsdisallow the use of assert.equal/assert.ok/assert.notEqual/assert.notOk
no-negated-okdisallow negation in assert.ok/assert.notOk🔧
no-nested-testsdisallow nested QUnit.test() calls
no-ok-equalitydisallow equality comparisons in assert.ok/assert.notOk🔧
no-onlydisallow QUnit.only
no-qunit-pushdisallow QUnit.push
no-qunit-start-in-testsdisallow QUnit.start() within tests or test hooks
no-qunit-stopdisallow QUnit.stop
no-reassign-log-callbacksdisallow overwriting of QUnit logging callbacks
no-resetdisallow QUnit.reset
no-setup-teardowndisallow setup/teardown module hooks🔧
no-skipdisallow QUnit.skip
no-test-expect-argumentdisallow the expect argument in QUnit.test
no-throws-stringdisallow assert.throws() with block, string, and message args
require-expectenforce that expect is called
require-object-in-propequalenforce use of objects as expected value in assert.propEqual
resolve-asyncrequire that async calls are resolved

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kevin Partington
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛 💡 👀
Jordan Eldredge
⚠️ 💬
Mitch Lloyd
💻 📖 ⚠️
John Mainz
⚠️ 🐛
Tobias Bieniek
💻 📖 ⚠️
Stephen Edgar
🐛
Timo Tijhof
📖 🤔

Ed S
🐛 💻
Brad Overton
🐛 💻
Shane Martin
🐛
ventuno
💻
Anne-Gaëlle Schall
🐛
Steve Calvert
💻
Aliaksandr Yermalayeu
💻

Bryan Mishkin
🐛 💻 📖 🤔
XhmikosR
🐛
Andrey Fel
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Semantic Versioning Policy

Like ESLint itself, this ESLint plugin follows semantic versioning. However, due to the nature of ESLint as a code quality tool, it's not always clear when a minor or major version bump occurs. To help clarify this for everyone, we've defined the following semantic versioning policy, based on the policy used by ESLint:

  • Patch release (intended not to break your lint build)
    • A bug fix in a plugin rule that results in ESLint reporting fewer errors.
    • Improvements to documentation.
    • Non-user-facing changes such as refactoring code; adding, deleting, or modifying tests; and increasing test coverage.
    • Re-releasing after a failed release (i.e., after having published a release that doesn't work for anyone).
  • Minor release (might break your lint build)
    • A bug fix in a rule that results in ESLint reporting more errors.
    • A new rule is created (without being added to plugin configuration).
    • A new option to an existing rule is created (without any default options changing).
    • A new plugin configuration is created.
    • An existing rule is deprecated.
  • Major release (likely to break your lint build)
    • An existing plugin configuration is changed in any way, including but not limited to:
      • A new rule is added to the configuration.
      • A rule is removed from the configuration.
      • The options used in configuration for a rule are changed
    • An existing rule is removed.
    • A backward-incompatible change is made to the options of a rule.

