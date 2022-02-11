Perfection is finally attained not when there is no longer anything to add, but when there is no longer anything to take away.
(c) Antoine de Saint Exupéry
🐊
Putout is a pluggable and configurable code transformer with built-in
ESLint and
Babel plugins support for
js,
jsx
typescript and
flow files. It has a lot of transformations that will keep your codebase in a clean state, transforming any code smell to readable code according to best practices.
Ruler?
Ruler can be helpful to me?
CommonJS to
ESM
Check out couple variants of plugins that does the same: linting debugger statement:
Choose wisely, competitors cannot even fix… 🤫
'use strict';
module.exports.report = () => 'Unexpected "debugger" statement';
module.exports.replace = () => ({
debugger: '',
});
If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.
(c) Isaak Newton
ESLint for stable releases and future proof
API.
Babel for amazing
API documented in
Handbook and responsiveness of a team.
Prettier for minimalistic options and uniform codestyle.
jscodeshift for making codemods simple and popular.
ESLint avoids fixes that could change the runtime behavior.
Babel produces throw-away code.
Prettier is a formatter.
jscodeshift has no
config and
plugins support.
🐊
Putout on the other hand can make more drastic code transformations that directly affect your codebase making it a better place to code 💻.
To install 🐊
Putout as a development dependency, run:
npm i putout -D
Make sure that you are running a relatively recent (≥16) version of Node.
Grown-ups never understand anything by themselves, and it is tiresome for children to be always and forever explaining things to them.
(c) Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
🐊
Putout tries to be clear and likes a lot to explain things. So when you write
putout --help most likely you will hear gladly purr :
Usage: putout [options] [path]
Options:
-h, --help display this help and exit
-v, --version output version information and exit
-f, --format [formatter] use a specific output format, the default is: 'progress-bar' localy and 'dump' on CI
-s, --staged add staged files when in git repository
--fix apply fixes of errors to code
--fix-count [count = 10] count of fixes rounds
--rulesdir use additional rules from directory
--transform [replacer] apply Replacer, for example 'var __a = __b -> const __a = __b', read about Replacer https://git.io/JqcMn
--plugins [plugins] a comma-separated list of plugins to use
--enable [rule] enable the rule and save it to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories
--disable [rule] disable the rule and save it to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories
--enable-all enable all found rules and save them to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories
--disable-all disable all found rules (set baseline) and save them to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories
--match [pattern] read .putout.json and convert 'rules' to 'match' according to 'pattern'
--flow enable flow
--fresh generate a fresh cache
--no-config avoid reading '.putout.json'
--no-ci disable the CI detection
--no-cache disable the cache
To find possible transform places in a folder named
lib, run:
npx putout lib
To find possible transform places in multiple folders, such as folders named
lib and
test, run:
npx putout lib test
To apply the transforms, use
--fix:
npx putout lib test --fix
🐊
Putout supports the following environment variables:
PUTOUT_CONFIG_FILE - path to 🐊
Putout config file;
PUTOUT_FILES - files that should be processed by 🐊
Putout, divided by ",";
Example:
PUTOUT_FILES=lib,test putout --fix
Ruler?
When you need to change
.putout.json you can do it not only editing the file, but also with help of
Ruler.
Ruler can
enable one rule with
putout --enable [rule] or
disable all rules 🐊
Putout able to find using
putout --disable-all.
☝️Remember,
Ruler should never be used with
--fix, because unclear things makes 🐊
Putout angry and you can find him barking at you:
🐊 `--fix` cannot be used with ruler toggler (`--enable`, `--disable`)
Ruler can be helpful to me?
You may want to convert your
CommonJS module into
Ecma Script Modules since node v12 supports it without a flag.
CommonJS to
ESM
package.json
Well, if you have no
type field or
type=commonjs your package will be
converted to
CommonJS automatically. To convert to
ESM just set
type=module.
.cjs or
.mjs files
They will be converted automatically to
CommonJS and
ESM accordingly.
Let's suppose you have a file called
index.js:
const unused = 5;
module.exports = function() {
return promise();
};
async function promise(a) {
return Promise.reject(Error('x'));
}
You want to convert it to ESM, and everything else keep untouched. You can do this with a
Ruler. So you disable all rules that 🐊
Putout can find right now.
putout index.js --disable-all will find next errors:
1:4 error "unused" is defined but never used remove-unused-variables
7:23 error "a" is defined but never used remove-unused-variables
3:0 error Arrow functions should be used convert-to-arrow-function
1:0 error "use strict" directive should be on top of commonjs file strict-mode/add
8:4 error Reject is useless in async functions, use throw instead promises/convert-reject-to-throw
4:11 error Async functions should be called using await promises/add-missing-await
7:0 error Useless async should be avoided promises/remove-useless-async
And create config file
.putout.json:
{
"rules": {
"remove-unused-variables": "off",
"convert-to-arrow-function": "off",
"strict-mode/add": "off",
"promises/convert-reject-to-throw": "off",
"promises/add-missing-await": "off",
"promises/remove-useless-async": "off"
}
}
Then running
putout index.js --enable convert-commonjs-to-esm will update config with:
{
"rules": {
"remove-unused-variables": "off",
"convert-to-arrow-function": "off",
"strict-mode/add": "off",
"promises/convert-reject-to-throw": "off",
"promises/add-missing-await": "off",
- "promises/remove-useless-async": "off"
+ "promises/remove-useless-async": "off",
+ "convert-commonjs-to-esm": "on"
}
}
Then
putout --fix index.js will do the thing and update
index.js with:
const unused = 5;
export default function() {
return promise();
}
async function promise(a) {
return Promise.reject(Error('x'));
}
So in case of
src directory, it will look like:
putout src --disable-all && putout src --enable convert-commonjs-to-esm && putout src --fix
This command will disable all rules that
Putout can find right now and
enables a single rule. All
Putout rules made for good and highly suggested to be used, they all enabled in all my repositories. You can always disable what you don't need, so give it a try you wan't regret 🐊.
Happy coding 🎈!
Putout consists of a couple simple parts, here is a workflow representation:
And here is a CLI scheme:
The wise speak of the perennial Ashvattha tree, which has roots above and branches below. The leaves protecting it are the Vedas. One who knows this, truly knows. The tender sprouts of this mighty tree are the senses nourished by the gunas. The branches extend both above and below. The secondary roots going downward represent actions that bind the individual soul to earthly existence.
(c) “Bhagavatgita”, chapter 15
On the bottom level of 🐊
Putout layes down
Syntax Tree. This is data structure that makes possible to do crazy transformations in a simplest possible way. It used mostly in compilers development.
You can read about it in Babel Plugin Handbook. To understand how things works from the inside take a look at Super Tiny Compiler.
Preoccupied with a single leaf, you won't see the tree. Preoccupied with a single tree, you'll miss the entire forest. When you look at a tree, se it for its leafs, its branches, its trunk and the roots, then and only then will you see the tree.
(c) Takuan Soho, "The Unfettered Mind: Writings of the Zen Master to the Sword Master"
Consider next peace of code:
hello = 'world';
It looks this way in ESTree JavaScript syntax format:
{
"type": "AssignmentExpression",
"operator": "=",
"left": {
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "hello"
},
"right": {
"type": "StringLiteral",
"value": "world"
}
}
When one is not capable of true intelligence, it is good to consult with someone of good sense. An advisor will fulfill the Way when he makes a decision by selfless and frank intelligence because he is not personally involved. This way of doing things will certainly be seen by others as being strongly rooted. It is, for example, like a large tree with many roots.
(c) Yamamoto Tsunetomo "Hagakure"
🐊
Putout based on Babel AST. It has a couple differences from
ESTree which are perfectly handled by estree-to-babel especially when 🐊
Putout running as a plugin for
ESLint.
engines chilling with
engines, and chasing
plugins,
processors,
operators;
plugins chilling with
plugins and
operators via
require('putout').operator;
processors chilling with
processors;
operators chilling with
operators;
Engines is the heart of
putout:
loader,
runner and
parser run for every processed file.
Processor runs all the processors.
|Package
|Version
@putout/engine-parser
@putout/engine-loader
@putout/engine-runner
@putout/engine-processor
With help of processors 🐊
Putout can be extended to read any file format and parse
JavaScript from there.
Here is a list of built-int processors:
|Package
|Version
@putout/processor-javascript
@putout/processor-json
@putout/processor-markdown
@putout/processor-ignore
@putout/processor-yaml
@putout/processor-css
You can disable any of them with:
{
"processors": [
["markdown", "off"]
]
}
And not bundled processors:
|Package
|Version
|Dependencies
@putout/processor-typescript
@putout/processor-html
To enable it use:
{
"processors": [
["typescript", "on"]
]
}
Processors can be tested using @putout/test/processors.
In one’s life. there are levels in the pursuit of study. In the lowest level, a person studies but nothing comes of it, and he feels that both he and others are unskillful. At this point he is worthless. In the middle level he is still useless but is aware of his own insufficiencies and can also see the insufficiencies of others. At a higher level, he has pride concerning his own ability, rejoices in praise from others, and laments the lack of ability in his fellows. This man has worth. At the highest level a man has the look of knowing nothing.
(c) Yamamoto Tsunetomo "Hagakure"
In the similar way works 🐊
Putout API: it has no
plugins defined,
tabula rasa.
First things first,
require putout:
const putout = require('putout');
Let's consider the next
source with two
variables and one
call expression:
const hello = 'world';
const hi = 'there';
console.log(hello);
We can declare it as
source:
const source = `
const hello = 'world';
const hi = 'there';
console.log(hello);
`;
Putout supports dynamic loading of plugins from
node_modules. Let's consider the example of using the remove-unused-variables plugin:
putout(source, {
plugins: [
'remove-unused-variables',
],
});
// returns
({
code: `\n const hello = 'world';\n\n console.log(hello);\n`,
places: [],
});
As you see,
places is empty, but the code is changed: there is no
hi variable.
From the beginning, 🐊
Putout developed with ability to split the main process into two concepts:
find (find places that could be fixed) and
fix (apply the fixes to the files).
It is therefore easy to find sections that could be fixed.
In the following example reduntand variables are found without making changes to the source file:
putout(source, {
fix: false,
plugins: [
'remove-unused-variables',
],
});
// returns
({
code: '\n' +
` const hello = 'world';\n` +
` const hi = 'there';\n` +
' \n' +
' console.log(hello);\n',
places: [{
rule: 'remove-unused-variables',
message: '"hi" is defined but never used',
position: {line: 3, column: 10},
}],
});
Source maps are embedded in the generated source using a special comment. These comments may contain the entire source map, using a Data URI, or may reference an external URL or file.
In our case
Data URL used. Here is an example of source map:
{
"version": 3,
"file": "out.js",
"sourceRoot": "",
"sources": ["foo.js", "bar.js"],
"names": ["src", "maps", "are", "fun"],
"mappings": "AAgBC,SAAQ,CAAEA"
}
To generate source map you need to pass:
sourceFileName;
sourceMapName;
putout(source, {
fix: false,
sourceFileName: 'hello.js',
sourceMapName: 'world.js',
plugins: [
'remove-unused-variables',
],
});
// returns
({
code: '\n' +
` const hello = 'world';\n` +
` const hi = 'there';\n` +
' \n' +
' console.log(hello);\n' +
' //# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;charset=utf-8;base64,eyJ2ZXJ...',
places: [{
rule: 'remove-unused-variables',
message: '"hi" is defined but never used',
position: {line: 3, column: 10},
}],
});
unused variables
function show() {
- const message = 'hello';
console.log('hello world');
}
logical expressions
-a && b && a
+a && b
for-of variables
-for (const {a, b} of c) {
+for (const {a} of c) {
console.log(a);
}
unreferenced variables
-let a;
- a = 1;
let b;
b = 2;
console.log(b);
keys
const a = {
- x: 'hello',
- ...y,
x: 'world',
...y,
}
case
switch (x) {
case 5:
console.log('hello');
break;
- case 5:
- console.log('zz');
- break;
}
private fields
class Hello {
#a = 5;
- #b = 3;
get() {
return this.#a;
};
}
expressions
function show(error) {
- showError;
}
variables
- function hi(a) {
- const b = a;
};
+ function hi(b) {
};
new(why)
-new Error('something when wrong');
+Error('something when wrong');
constructor(why)
-const s = String('hello');
+const s = 'hello';
map
-const [str] = lines.map((line) => `hello ${line}`);
+const [line] = lines;
+const str = `hello ${line}`;
continue
-for (sign = decpt, i = 0; (sign /= 10) != 0; i++)
- continue;
+for (sign = decpt, i = 0; (sign /= 10) != 0; i++);
operand
-a = a + b;
+a += b;
return
-module.exports.traverse = ({push}) => {
- return {
- ObjectExpression(path) {
- }
- }
-};
+module.exports.traverse = ({push}) => ({
+ ObjectExpression(path) {
+ }
+});
array constructor
-const a = Array(1, 2, 3);
+const a = [1, 2, 3];
conditions
-if (zone?.tooltipCallback) {
- zone.tooltipCallback(e);
-}
+zone?.tooltipCallback(e);
type conversion
-const a = Boolean(b.includes(c));
+const a = b.includes(c);
--if (!!a)
++if (a)
console.log('hi');
functions
-const f = (...a) => fn(...a);
-array.filter((a) => a);
+const f = fn;
+array.filter(Boolean);
typeof
- typeof typeof 'hello';
+ typeof 'hello';
const fs = import 'fs/promises';
const {stub} = import 'supertape';
+const {assign} = Object;
const readFile = stub();
assign(fs, {
readFile,
});
arguments
onIfStatement({
push,
- generate,
- abc,
})
function onIfStatement({push}) {
}
template expressions
-let y = `${"hello"} + ${"world"}`;
+let y = `hello + world`;
for-of
-for (const a of ['hello']) {
- console.log(a);
-}
+console.log('hello');
array.entries()
-for (const [, element] of array.entries()) {
-}
+for (const element of array) {
+}
init
const putout = require('putout');
-const {operator} = require('putout');
+const {operator} = putout;
assignment to
arrow function
-const createRegExp = (a) = RegExp(a, 'g');
+const createRegExp = (a) => RegExp(a, 'g');
assignment to
comparison
-if (a = 5) {
+if (a === 5) {
}
quotes to
backticks
-const a = 'hello \'world\'';
+const a = `hello 'world'`;
typeof to
is type
+ const isFn = (a) => typeof a === 'function';
+
+if (isFn(fn))
-if (typeof fn === 'function')
fn();
bitwise to
logical
-a | !b
+a || !b
equal to
strict equal
-if (a == b) {
+if (a === b) {
}
indexOf to
includes
-if (~array.indexOf(element)) {
+if (array.includes(element)) {
}
escape
-const t = 'hello \"world\"';
-const s1 = `hello \"world\"`;
-const s = `hello \'world\'`;
+const t = 'hello "world"';
+const s1 = `hello "world"`;
+const s = `hello 'world'`;
Array.from
-for (const x of Array.from(y)) {}
+for (const x of y) {}
spread
-for (const x of [...y]) {}
+for (const x of y) {}
debugger statement
- debugger;
iife
-(function() {
- console.log('hello world');
-}());
+console.log('hello world');
boolean from
assertions
-if (a === true)
+if (a)
alert();
boolean from
logical expressions
-const t = true && false;
+const t = false;
for (const x of Object.keys(a)) {
- {
- console.log(x);
- }
+ console.log(x);
}
function hi() {
return 5;
- console.log('hello');
}
-let a, b;
+let a;
+let b;
-const {a: {b}} = c;
+const {a} = c;
+const {b} = a;
assignment
-const {a} = {a: 5};
-const [b] = [5];
+const a = 5;
+const b = 5;
logical expressions
-!(options && !options.bidirectional);
+!options || options.bidirectional;
ternary
-module.exports = fs.copyFileSync ? fs.copyFileSync : copyFileSync;
+module.exports = fs.copyFileSync || copyFileSync;
console.log calls
-console.log('hello');
-if (x > 0) {
-}
-const {} = process;
strict mode directive from esm
-'use strict';
-
import * from fs;
strict mode directive in
commonjs if absent
+'use strict';
+
const fs = require('fs');
constant conditions
function hi(a) {
- if (2 < 3) {
- console.log('hello');
- console.log('world');
- }
+ console.log('hello');
+ console.log('world');
};
function world(a) {
- if (false) {
- console.log('hello');
- console.log('world');
- }
};
esm to
commonjs (disabled)
-import hello from 'world';
+const hello = require('world');
commonjs to
esm (disabled)
-const hello = require('world');
+import hello from 'world';
replace to
replaceAll (disabled, stage-4)
-'hello'.replace(/hello/g, 'world');
+'hello'.replaceAll('hello', 'world');
-const hello = world.hello;
-const a = b[0];
+const {hello} = world;
+const [a] = b;
await import
-const {readFile} = import('fs/promises');
+const {readFile} = await import('fs/promises');
if condition
-if (2 > 3);
+if (2 > 3)
alert();
isArray
-x instanceof Array;
+Array.isArray(x);
Array.at(not bundled)
-const latest = (a) => a[a.length - 1];
+const latest = (a) => a.at(-1);
-const a = 100000000;
+const a = 100_000_000;
-const result = hello && hello.world;
+const result = hello?.world;
-result = typeof result === 'undefined' ? 'hello': result;
result = result ?? 'hello';
throw statement into expression (proposal-throw-expressions, not bundled)
-const fn = (a) => {throw Error(a);}
+const fn = (a) => throw Error(a);
-const {one} = require('numbers'):
-const {two} = require('numbers');
+ const {
+ one,
+ two
+} = require('numbers');
-import {m as b} from 'y';
-import {z} from 'y';
-import x from 'y';
+import x, {m as b, z} from 'y';
if statements
-if (a > b)
- if (b < c)
- console.log('hi');
+if (a > b && b < c)
+ console.log('hi');
Math.pow to
exponentiation operator
-Math.pow(2, 4);
+2 ** 4;
anonymous to
arrow function
-module.exports = function(a, b) {
+module.exports = (a, b) => {
}
for to
for-of
-for (let i = 0; i < items.length; i++) {
+for (const item of items) {
- const item = items[i];
log(item);
}
forEach to
for-of
-Object.keys(json).forEach((name) => {
+for (const name of Object.keys(json)) {
manage(name, json[name]);
-});
+}
for-in to
for-of
-for (const name in object) {
- if (object.hasOwnProperty(name)) {
+for (const name of Object.keys(object)) {
console.log(a);
- }
}
map to
for-of
-names.map((name) => {
+for (const name of names) {
alert(`hello ${name}`);
+}
-});
array copy to
slice
-const places = [
- ...items,
-];
+const places = items.slice();
-module.exports.x = 1,
-module.exports.y = 2;
+module.exports.x = 1;
+module.exports.y = 2;
-const {replace} = putout.operator;
-const {isIdentifier} = putout.types;
+const {operator, types} = putout;
+const {replace} = operator;
+const {isIdentifier} = types;
apply to
spread
-console.log.apply(console, arguments);
+console.log(...arguments);
concat to
flat
-[].concat(...array);
+array.flat();
arguments to
rest
-function hello() {
- console.log(arguments);
+function hello(...args) {
+ console.log(args);
}
Object.assign to
merge spread
function merge(a) {
- return Object.assign({}, a, {
- hello: 'world'
- });
+ return {
+ ...a,
+ hello: 'world'
+ };
};
comparison to
boolean
- const a = b === b;
+ const a = true;
await
- await await Promise.resolve('hello');
+ await Promise.resolve('hello');
async
-const show = async () => {
+const show = () => {
console.log('hello');
};
await
-runCli();
+await runCli();
async function runCli() {
}
await to
return promise() statements (because it's faster, produces call stack and more readable)
async run () {
- return promise();
+ return await promise();
}
import fs from 'fs';
-(async () => {
- const data = await fs.promises.readFile('hello.txt');
-})();
+const data = await fs.promises.readFile('hello.txt');
Promise.resolve
async () => {
- return Promise.resolve('x');
+ return 'x';
}
Promise.reject to
throw
async () => {
- return Promise.reject('x');
+ throw 'x';
}
fs.promises to
fs/promises for node.js
-const {readFile} = require('fs').promises;
+const {readFile} = require('fs/promises');
top-level return into
process.exit()(because EcmaScript Modules doesn't support top level return)
- return;
+ process.exit();
process.exit call
-process.exit();
test.only with
test calls
-test.only('some test here', (t) => {
+test('some test here', (t) => {
t.end();
});
test.skip with
test calls
-test.skip('some test here', (t) => {
+test('some test here', (t) => {
t.end();
});
union
-type x = boolean[] | A | string | A | string[] | boolean[];
+type x = boolean[] | A | string | string[];
generic to
shorthand(why)
interface A {
- x: Array<X>;
+ x: X[];
}
types from
constants
-const x: any = 5;
+const x = 5;
mapped types
-type SuperType = {
- [Key in keyof Type]: Type[Key]
-}
+type SuperType = Type;
mapping modifiers
type SuperType = {
- +readonly[Key in keyof Type]+?: Type[Key];
+ readonly[Key in keyof Type]?: Type[Key];
}
types
type oldType = number;
-type newType = oldType;
-const x: newType = 5;
+const x: oldType = 5;
interface keys
interface Hello {
- 'hello': any;
'hello': string;
}
types
type n = number;
-type s = string;
const x: n = 5;
as type assertion (according to best practices)
-const boundaryElement = <HTMLElement>e.target;
+const boundaryElement1 = e.target as HTMLElement;
-type SuperType = {
- [Key in keyof Type]?: Type[Key];
-}
+type SuperType = Partial<Type>;
The
putout repo is comprised of many npm packages. It is a lerna monorepo similar to babel.
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-apply-array-at
@putout/plugin-apply-is-array
@putout/plugin-apply-await-import
@putout/plugin-apply-numeric-separators
@putout/plugin-apply-destructuring
@putout/plugin-apply-optional-chaining
@putout/plugin-apply-if-condition
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-split-variable-declarations
@putout/plugin-split-nested-destructuring
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-merge-destructuring-properties
@putout/plugin-merge-duplicate-imports
@putout/plugin-merge-if-statements
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-convert-apply-to-spread
@putout/plugin-convert-quotes-to-backticks
@putout/plugin-convert-bitwise-to-logical
@putout/plugin-convert-concat-to-flat
@putout/plugin-convert-esm-to-commonjs
@putout/plugin-convert-commonjs-to-esm
@putout/plugin-convert-array-copy-to-slice
@putout/plugin-convert-template-to-string
@putout/plugin-convert-equal-to-strict-equal
@putout/plugin-convert-index-of-to-includes
@putout/plugin-convert-math-pow
@putout/plugin-convert-to-arrow-function
@putout/plugin-convert-for-to-for-of
@putout/plugin-convert-for-each-to-for-of
@putout/plugin-convert-for-in-to-for-of
@putout/plugin-convert-map-to-for-of
@putout/plugin-convert-object-assign-to-merge-spread
@putout/plugin-convert-comparison-to-boolean
@putout/plugin-convert-typeof-to-is-type
@putout/plugin-convert-mock-require-to-mock-import
@putout/plugin-convert-assignment-to-arrow-function
@putout/plugin-convert-assignment-to-comparison
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-remove-unused-variables
@putout/plugin-remove-unused-for-of-variables
@putout/plugin-remove-unreferenced-variables
@putout/plugin-remove-duplicate-keys
@putout/plugin-remove-duplicate-case
@putout/plugin-remove-unused-expressions
@putout/plugin-remove-unused-private-fields
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-variables
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-map
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-new
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-constructor
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-return
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-continue
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-operand
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-array-constructor
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-conditions
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-type-conversion
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-functions
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-typeof
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-array-from
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-spread
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-array-entries
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-arguments
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-escape
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-template-expressions
@putout/plugin-remove-useless-for-of
@putout/plugin-remove-debugger
@putout/plugin-remove-iife
@putout/plugin-remove-double-negations
@putout/plugin-remove-unreachable-code
@putout/plugin-remove-console
@putout/plugin-remove-empty
@putout/plugin-remove-empty-pattern
@putout/plugin-remove-constant-conditions
@putout/plugin-remove-boolean-from-assertions
@putout/plugin-remove-boolean-from-logical-expressions
@putout/plugin-remove-duplicates-from-logical-expressions
@putout/plugin-remove-nested-blocks
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-simplify-assignment
@putout/plugin-simplify-logical-expressions
@putout/plugin-simplify-ternary
Next packages not bundled with
putout but can be installed separately.
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-apply-try-catch
@putout/plugin-apply-montag
@putout/plugin-apply-early-return
@putout/plugin-react-hooks
@putout/plugin-convert-is-nan-to-number-is-nan
@putout/plugin-convert-spread-to-array-from
@putout/plugin-apply-shorthand-properties
@putout/plugin-apply-top-level-await
@putout/plugin-apply-nullish-coalescing
@putout/plugin-cloudcmd
@putout/plugin-postcss
@putout/plugin-jest
@putout/plugin-travis
@putout/plugin-convert-throw
|Package
|Version
@putout/plugin-declare-undefined-variables
@putout/plugin-reuse-duplicate-init
@putout/plugin-madrun
@putout/plugin-strict-mode
@putout/plugin-extract-sequence-expressions
@putout/plugin-extract-object-properties
@putout/plugin-putout
@putout/plugin-putout-config
@putout/plugin-tape
@putout/plugin-webpack
@putout/plugin-eslint
@putout/plugin-package-json
@putout/plugin-promises
@putout/plugin-gitignore
@putout/plugin-npmignore
@putout/plugin-browserlist
@putout/plugin-github
@putout/plugin-regexp
@putout/plugin-nodejs
@putout/plugin-typescript
putout uses formatters similar to eslint's formatters.
You can specify a formatter using the
--format or
-f flag on the command line. For example,
--format codeframe uses the
codeframe formatter.
The built-in formatter options are:
dump
stream
json
json-lines
codeframe
progress
progress-bar
frame (
codeframe +
progress)
memory
|Package
|Version
@putout/formatter-dump
@putout/formatter-stream
@putout/formatter-progress
@putout/formatter-progress-bar
@putout/formatter-json
@putout/formatter-json-lines
@putout/formatter-codeframe
@putout/formatter-frame
@putout/formatter-eslint
@putout/formatter-memory
A formatter function executes on every processed file, it should return an
output string.
export default function formatter({name, source, places, index, count, filesCount, errorsCount}) {
return '';
}
Here is list of options:
name - name of processed file
source - source code of processed file
index - current index
count - processing files count
filesCount - count of files with errors
errorsCount count of errors
You can avoid any of this and use only what you nead. To make your formatter usable with
putout, add the prefix
putout-formatter- to your
npm package,
and add the tags
putout,
formatter,
putout-formatter.
eslint formatters can be used as well with help of
@putout/formatter-eslint this way:
Install:
npm i putout @putout/formatter-eslint eslint-formatter-pretty -D
Run:
ESLINT_FORMATTER=pretty putout -f eslint lib
To configure 🐊
Putout add section
putout to your
package.json file or create
.putout.json file and override any of default options.
All rules located in
plugins section and built-in rules are enabled by default.
You can disable rules using "off", or enable them (in
match section) using "on".
{
"rules": {
"remove-unused-variables": "off"
}
}
Or pass options using
rules section:
{
"rules": {
"remove-unused-variables": ["on", {
"exclude": "const global = __"
}]
}
}
With help of
exclude you can set
type or
code pattern to exclude for current rule.
Pass an array when you have a couple templates to exclude:
{
"rules": {
"remove-unused-variables": ["on", {
"exclude": [
"VariableDeclaration"
]
}]
}
}
exclude is cross-plugin function supported by core, when develop your plugin, please use other name
to keep users ability to customize all plugins in a way they need to.
When you need to match paths to rules you can use
match section for this purpose in
.putout.json:
{
"match": {
"server": {
"nodejs/remove-process-exit": "on"
}
}
}
When you need to ignore some routes no matter what, you can use
ignore section in
.putout.json:
{
"ignore": [
"test/fixture"
]
}
There are two types of plugin names supported by 🐊
Putout, their names in npm start with a prefix:
@putout/plugin- for official plugins
putout-plugin- for user plugins
Example
If you need to
remove-something create
putout plugin with a name
putout-plugin-remove-something and add it to
.putout.json:
{
"plugins": [
"remove-something"
]
}
Add
putout as a
peerDependency to your
packages.json (>= of version you developing for).
Always add keywords
putout,
putout-plugin when publish putout plugin to
npm so others can easily find it.
Throughout your life advance daily, becoming more skillful than yesterday more skillful than today. This is never-ending
(c) Yamamoto Tsunetomo "Hagakure"
🐊
Putout plugins are the simplest possible way to transform
AST and this is for a reason.
And the reason is
JavaScript-compatible language 🦎
PutoutScript which adds additional meaning to identifiers used in
AST-template.
Let's dive into plugin types that you can use for you next code transformation.
The simplest 🐊
Putout plugin type, consits of 2 functions:
report - report error message to
putout cli;
replace - replace
key template into
value template;
module.exports.report = () => 'use optional chaining';
module.exports.replace = () => ({
'__a && __a.__b': '__a?.__b',
});
This plugin will find and suggest to replace all occurrences of code:
object && object.property into
object?.property.
More powerful plugin type, when you need more control over traversing. It should contain next 2 functions:
report - report error message to
putout cli;
fix - fixes paths using
places array received using
find function;
and one or more of this:
filter - filter path, should return
true, or
false (don't use with
traverse);
include - returns array of templates, or node names to include;
exclude - returns array of templates, or node names to exclude;
module.exports.report = () => 'use optional chaining';
module.exports.include = () => [
'debugger',
];
module.exports.fix = (path) => {
path.remove(path);
};
More information about supported plugin types you can find at @putout/engine-runner. About the process of plugins loading you can find at @putout/engine-loader.
When you need, you can use @babel/types, template and generate. All of this can be gotten from
putout:
const {
types,
template,
generate,
} = require('putout');
When you need to use
replaceWith,
replaceWithMultiple, or
insertAfter, please use
operator instead of
path-methods.
const {template, operator} = require('putout');
const {replaceWith} = operator;
const ast = template.ast(`
const str = 'hello';
`);
module.exports.fix = (path) => {
// wrong
path.replaceWith(ast);
// correct
replaceWith(path, ast);
};
This should be done to preserve
loc and
comments information, which is different in
babel and
recast.
putout will handle this case for you :),
just use the methods of
operator.
When you work on a
plugin or
codemod please add rule
putout into
.putout.json:
{
"rules": {
"putout": "on"
}
}
@putout/plugin-putout will handle plugin-specific cases for you :).
Let's consider simplest possible plugin for removing
debugger statements @putout/plugin-remove-debugger:
// this is a message to show in putout cli
module.exports.report = () => 'Unexpected "debugger" statement';
// let's find all "debugger" statements and replace them with ""
module.exports.replace = () => ({
debugger: '',
});
Visitor used in
traverse function can be code template as well. So when you need to find
module.exports = <something>, you
can use:
module.exports.traverse = ({push}) => ({
'module.exports = __'(path) {
push(path);
},
});
Where
__ is a placeholder for anything.
☝️Remember: template key should be valid JavaScript, or Type name like in previous example.
You can also use
include and/or
exclude insead of
traverse and
filter (more sophisticated example):
// should be always used include/or exclude, when traverse not used
module.exports.include = () => [
'debugger',
];
// optional
module.exports.exclude = () => [
'console.log',
];
// optional
module.exports.filter = (path) => {
// do some checks
return true;
};
There is predefined placeholders:
__ - any code;
"__" - any string literal;
__ - any template string literal;
That was the simplest module to remove
debugger statements in your code. Let's look how to test it using @putout/test:
const removeDebugger = require('..');
const test = require('@putout/test')(__dirname, {
'remove-debugger': removeDebugger,
});
// this is how we test that messages is correct
test('remove debugger: report', (t) => {
t.reportCode('debugger', 'Unexpected "debugger" statement');
t.end();
});
// stetement should be removed so result is empty
test('remove debugger: transformCode', (t) => {
t.transformCode('debugger', '');
t.end();
});
As you see test runner it is little bit extended supertape. To see a more sophisticated example look at @putout/remove-console.
If you don't want to publish a
plugin you developed, you can pass it to 🐊
Putout as an
object described earler. Here is how it can look like:
putout('const a = 5', {
plugins: [
['remove-unused-variables', require('@putout/plugin-remove-unused-variables')],
],
});
Where
plugins is an
array that contains
[name, implementation]
tuples.
You can add
Babel to the
plugins section of
.putout.json with
babel/ prefix.
You can disable a rule, or use a match in a similar way.
☝️Remember to omit
babel-plugin- or
@babel/plugin: putout will set it up for you :)
Example
Let's add
babel-plugin-transform-inline-consecutive-adds to
.putout.json:
{
"plugins": [
"babel/transform-inline-consecutive-adds"
]
}
Then create a file and process it with the help of
babel plugin.
coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ cat > a.js
const t = [];
t.push(1);
t.push(2);
coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ putout a.js -f codeframe
/home/coderaiser/a.js:4:0
2 | t.push(1);
3 | t.push(2);
> 4 |
| ^ transform inline consecutive adds
✖ 1 errors in 1 files
fixable with the `--fix` option
coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ putout --fix a.js
coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ cat a.js
const t = [1, 2];
Using 🐊
Putout as a runner for
babel
plugins you can not only change file content, but also see what exactly will be changed. You can use your already written
babel
plugins or reuse work in progress plugins made for
babel,
☝️ Remember 🐊
Putout
plugins gave more accurate information about changing places, and works faster (no need to find information about changes in transformed file).
Here you can find
babel plugins which feets the most main purpose of
putout and advised to use:
-const foo = {};
-foo.a = 42;
-foo.b = ["hi"];
-foo.c = bar();
-foo.d = "str";
+const foo = {
+ a: 42,
+ b: ["hi"],
+ c: bar(),
+ d: "str"
+};
-const bar = [];
-bar.push(1);
-bar.push(2);
+const bar = [1, 2];
function merge(a) {
- return Object.assign({}, a, {
- hello: 'world'
- });
+ return {
+ ...a,
+ hello: 'world'
+ };
};
try {
throw 0;
-} catch (err) {
+} catch {
console.log("it failed, but this code executes");
}
Please send pull requests with
babel plugins which can be used as codemods, or simplify, fix, makes code more readable.
putout supports
codemodes in the similar to plugins way, just create a directory
~/.putout and put your plugins there. Here is example: convert-tape-to-supertape and this is example of work.
rulesdir
When you have plugins related to your project and you don't want to publish them (because it cannot be reused right now). Use
rulesdir:
putout --rulesdir ./rules
This way you can keep rules specific for your project and run them on each lint.
☝️ Remember: if you want to exclude file from loading, add prefix
not-rule- and 🐊
Putout will ignore it (in the same way as he does for
node_modules).
If you see that 🐊
Putout brokes formatting of your code, use eslint plugin eslint-plugin-putout.
Install
eslint-plugin-putout with:
npm i eslint eslint-plugin-putout -D
Then create
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:putout/recommended"
],
"plugins": [
"putout"
]
}
And use with 🐊
Putout this way:
putout --fix lib
To set custom
eslint config file use
ESLINT_CONFIG_FILE env variable:
ESLINT_CONFIG_FILE=test.eslintrc.json putout --fix lib
You can even use only
ESlint, because
putout bundled to
eslint-plugin-putout with:
eslint --fix lib
Applies 🐊
Putout transformations for you :).
ESLint API
ESLint begins his work as a formatter when 🐊
Putout done his transformations. That's why it used a lot in different parts of application, for testing purpose and using
API in a simplest possible way. You can access it with:
import {eslint} from 'putout/eslint';
To use it simply write:
const [source, places] = await eslint({
name: 'hello.js',
code: `const t = 'hi'\n`,
fix: false,
});
Isn't it looks similar to 🐊
Putout way? It definitely is! But... It has a couple differences you should remember:
Putout returns object with
code and
places properties.
ESLint has a
name property that is used to calculate configuration file.
And you can even override any of ESLint ⚙️ options with help of
config property:
const [source, places] = await eslint({
name: 'hello.js',
code: `const t = 'hi'\n`,
fix: false,
config: {
extends: [
'plugin:putout/recommended',
],
},
});
If you want to apply 🐊
Putout transformations using
putout/putout
ESLint rule, enable
putout with the same called flag:
const [source, places] = await eslint({
name: 'hello.js',
code: `const t = 'hi'\n`,
fix: true,
putout: true,
config: {
extends: [
'plugin:putout/recommended',
],
},
});
It is disabled by default, because
ESLint always runs after 🐊
Putout transformations, so there is no need to traverse tree again.
This
API doesn't suppose to came in 🌴 Public Space, anyways it is already used in
eslint-plugin-putout to test plugins, so why not :)? Anyways it's signature didn't changed from the beginning.
🐊
Putout can be used as babel plugin.
Just create
.babelrc.json file with configuration you need.
{
"plugins": [
["putout", {
"rules": {
"remove-unused-variables": "off"
}
}]
]
}
Since 🐊
Putout has dynamic nature of loading:
plugins;
processors;
formatters;
It was a nice adventure to have support of such a nice feature of
Yarn as
Plug'n'Play.
For this purpose new
env variable was added to help to load external extensions:
PUTOUT_YARN_PNP.
So if you package
eslint-config-hardcore you should run
ESLint this way:
PUTOUT_YARN_PNP=eslint-config-hardcore eslint .
🐊
Putout can be used as loader this way:
node --no-deprecation --loader putout your-file.js
You can also transform input files using
Babel. For example if you need to transform
jsx with
@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx you can use
.putout.json:
{
"plugins": [
"babel/transform-react-jsx"
]
}
🐊
Putout can have one of next exit codes:
|Code
|Name
|Description
|Example
|0
OK
|no errors found
<empty>
|1
PLACE
|found places with errors
<violations of rules>
|2
STAGE
|nothing in stage
no output
|3
NO_FILES
|no files found
🐊 No files matching the pattern "hello" were found
|4
NO_PROCESSORS
|no processor found
🐊 No processors found for hello.abc
|5
NO_FORMATTER
|no formatter found
🐊 Cannot find module 'putout-formatter-hello'
|6
WAS_STOP
|was stop
<empty or violations of rules>
|7
INVALID_OPTION
|invalid option
🐊 Invalid option '--hello'. Perhaps you meant '--help'
|8
CANNOT_LOAD_PROCESSOR
|processor has errors
<unhandled exception>
|9
UNHANDLED
|unhandled exception
<unhandled exception>
|10
RULLER_WITH_FIX
|ruller used with
--fix
🐊 '--fix' cannot be used with ruler toggler ('--enable', '--disable')
|11
RULLER_NO_FILES
|ruller used without files
🐊 'path' is missing for ruler toggler ('--enable-all', '--disable-all')
|12
INVALID_CONFIG
|config has invalid properties
🐊 .putout.json: exclude: must NOT have additional properties
|13
CANNOT_LOAD_FORMATTER
|formatter has errors
🐊 @putout/formatter-dump: Syntax error
Example of providing invalid option:
coderaiser@localcmd:~/putout$ putout --helo
🐊 Invalid option `--helo`. Perhaps you meant `--help`
coderaiser@localcmd:~/putout$ echo $?
7
Exit codes
enum can be imported as:
import {OK} from 'putout/exit-codes';
Cloud Commander: orthodox file manager for the web.
Eslint Config Hardcore: The most strict (but practical) ESLint config out there.
Mock Import: Mocking of Node.js EcmaScript Modules.
Madrun: CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in a madly comfortable way.
Xterm.js: A terminal for the web.
Stylelint: A mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
ESTrace: Trace functions in EcmaScript Modules.
ESCover: Coverage for EcmaScript Modules.
Speca: Write tape tests for you.
Do you use
putout in your application as well? Please open a Pull Request to include it here. We would love to have it in our list.
Putout follows semantic versioning (semver) principles, with version numbers being on the format major.minor.patch:
bug fix,
dependency update (
17.0.0 -> 17.0.1).
new features,
new rules or
fixes (
17.0.0 -> 17.1.0).
breaking changes,
removing rules (
17.0.0 -> 18.0.0).
You can contribute by proposing a feature, fixing a bug or a typo in the documentation.
If you wish to play with code 🔥, you can 💪!
🐊
Putout rejoice and wag its tail when see new contributions 👾.
MIT