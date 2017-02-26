Check the pureness of some files.
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-pureness
"pureness" to the
"plugins": [] array of your
.eslintrc file.
"rules": {} object. See rules below.
pureness/forbid-new recognizes params so far.
forbid-new rule introduced.
import/require things are now case-insensitive. This version still works with ESLint v2.x.x but installation emits warnings.
import { forbidden } from 'non_forbidden'; recognized;
"*" is recognized as object name wildcard.
.eslint-plugin-pureness-rc removed; config now resides in
.eslintrc;
"pureness/pure" does not exist anymore, see rules below.
"pureness/pure" analyzer;
new Ctor() is considered as impure code too.
Date.now();
Each rule ha syntax
"pureness/<rule-name>": [<level>, <...options>], where
<rule-name> is one of described below,
<level> is error level to raise (
"warn",
"error", or
1 and
2 according to legacy rules),
<...options> is the sequence of objects describing rule-specific parameters. Every option must contain the
masks field (
String or
String[]). It determines files the rule is run against. A mask is the part of the full file path. If you have, for instance,
"pureness/forbid-new": ["error", { "masks": ["formatter", "helper"], ... }]
src/formatters/time.es and
src/utils/time-helper.es are verified but
src/views/clock.es is skipped for this particular rule.
Mind following:
"*" means force verifying all files.
"pureness/forbidden-expressions": ["error", <...options>]
Forbids certain expressions in given files.
<...options> is the sequence objects of following structure:
"masks" is
String or
String[]; determines which files to verify;
"expressions" is
String or
String[], determines the list of forbidden calls, like
"ObjectName.methodName".
"*" is allowed as a wildcard for both ObjectName and methodName.
"expressions" are case-sensitive (according to general ECMA language principles).
Example:
// ----- single rule -----
"pureness/forbidden-expressions": ["error",
{
"masks": "formatter",
"expressions": ["Date.now", "_.now"]
}
]
// ----- different rules for different areas -----
"pureness/forbidden-expressions": ["error",
{
"masks": ["formatter", "helper"],
"expressions": ["Date.now", "_.now"]
},
{
"masks": "view",
"expressions": ["adapter.*", "Math.random"]
}
]
"pureness/forbidden-import": ["error", <...options>]
Forbids importing/requiring certain modules in given files.
<...options> work in same way as in
"pureness/forbidden-expressions" but use
"modules" instead of
"expressions".
require('./classMate') and
require('classnames').
"modules" are case-insensitive, so
import Cls from './MyPrettyClass' also raises an error (see example).
import { MyClass } from './allowed-file' raises the error with the example as well.
Example:
"pureness/forbidden-import": ["error",
{
"masks": "formatter",
"modules": ["adapter", "class"]
}
]
"pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", <...options>]
Raises the error/warning when meets
new AnyConstructor() in given files.
<...options> is sequence of objects of following structure:
"masks" is
String or
String[]; determines which files to verify;
"allow" is
String or
String[]; determines list of constructors that are allowed.
new Promise() does not affect code pureness;
"allow-with-params" or
"allowWithParams" is
String or
String[], determines the list of constructors that produce pure code being called with params.
new Date() is impure because changes result from time to time;
new Date(2016, 12, 31) always returns similar object (however not the same object) so might be considered as pure.
The legacy (v2.1.x and below) syntax
"pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", <...masks>] is still supported.
Example (legacy syntax):
"pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", "formatter", "helper"]
Example (syntax of v2.2.x):
"pureness/forbid-new": ["warn",
{
"masks": ["formatter", "helper"],
"allow-with-params": ["Date"]
},
{
"masks": "views"
},
{
"masks": "*",
"allow": "Promise"
}
]
npm install.
npm install && npm install eslint (it's mandatory to install eslint separately because
npm changed the
peerDependencies treatment since v3).
node_modules\eslint-plugin-pureness:
sudo ln -s $(pwd) $(pwd)/node_modules/eslint-plugin-pureness;
junction -s node_modules\eslint-plugin-pureness .\ (usually you have to install the
junction).
node node_modules/eslint/bin/eslint.js test-me/* to check how the plugin works.
git tag -a <version.number> -m "New release"
git push origin <version.number>
The
EsLint.RuleTester will be introduced with one of next releases.
Roman Melnyk, email.rom.melnyk@gmail.com, (https://codedoc255.wordpress.com)