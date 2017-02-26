ESLint plugin: Pureness

Check the pureness of some files.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-pureness Include "pureness" to the "plugins": [] array of your .eslintrc file. Add the rule definition to the "rules": {} object. See rules below.

History

v2.2.1 Docs fixed.

v2.2.0 pureness/forbid-new recognizes params so far. new syntax of forbid-new rule introduced.

v2.1.2 ESLint version bumped.

v2.1.1 import/require things are now case-insensitive. This version still works with ESLint v2.x.x but installation emits warnings.

v2.1.0 import { forbidden } from 'non_forbidden'; recognized; "*" is recognized as object name wildcard.

v2.0.1 documentation updated; publishing.

v2.0.0 .eslint-plugin-pureness-rc removed; config now resides in .eslintrc ; "pureness/pure" does not exist anymore, see rules below.

v1.0.1 an error was fixed in the "pureness/pure" analyzer; new Ctor() is considered as impure code too.

v1.0.0 The newborn. Plugin understands impure expressions like Date.now() ; Expression list is configurable.

The newborn.

General notes

Each rule ha syntax "pureness/<rule-name>": [<level>, <...options>] , where

<rule-name> is one of described below,

is one of described below, <level> is error level to raise ( "warn" , "error" , or 1 and 2 according to legacy rules),

is error level to raise ( , , or and according to legacy rules), <...options> is the sequence of objects describing rule-specific parameters. Every option must contain the masks field ( String or String[] ). It determines files the rule is run against. A mask is the part of the full file path. If you have, for instance,

"pureness/forbid-new": ["error", { "masks": ["formatter", "helper"], ... }]

both src/formatters/time.es and src/utils/time-helper.es are verified but src/views/clock.es is skipped for this particular rule.

Mind following:

by default, without defining correct masks, plugin rules won't work;

plugin rules won't work; masks are case-insensitive (Unix and Windows users should work fine together;

"*" means force verifying all files.

Rules

Forbids certain expressions in given files. <...options> is the sequence objects of following structure:

"masks" is String or String[] ; determines which files to verify;

is or ; determines which files to verify; "expressions" is String or String[] , determines the list of forbidden calls, like "ObjectName.methodName" . "*" is allowed as a wildcard for both ObjectName and methodName.

"expressions" are case-sensitive (according to general ECMA language principles).

Example:

"pureness/forbidden-expressions" : [ "error" , { "masks" : "formatter" , "expressions" : [ "Date.now" , "_.now" ] } ] "pureness/forbidden-expressions" : [ "error" , { "masks" : [ "formatter" , "helper" ], "expressions" : [ "Date.now" , "_.now" ] }, { "masks" : "view" , "expressions" : [ "adapter.*" , "Math.random" ] } ]

Forbids importing/requiring certain modules in given files. <...options> work in same way as in "pureness/forbidden-expressions" but use "modules" instead of "expressions" .

Part of the module name works as a mask so example below works against both require('./classMate') and require('classnames') .

and . "modules" are case-insensitive, so import Cls from './MyPrettyClass' also raises an error (see example).

are case-insensitive, so also raises an error (see example). Submodules and import decomposition is also analyzed. import { MyClass } from './allowed-file' raises the error with the example as well.

Example:

"pureness/forbidden-import" : [ "error" , { "masks" : "formatter" , "modules" : [ "adapter" , "class" ] } ]

Raises the error/warning when meets new AnyConstructor() in given files. <...options> is sequence of objects of following structure:

"masks" is String or String[] ; determines which files to verify;

is or ; determines which files to verify; "allow" is String or String[] ; determines list of constructors that are allowed.

For example, new Promise() does not affect code pureness;

is or ; determines list of constructors that are allowed. For example, does not affect code pureness; "allow-with-params" or "allowWithParams" is String or String[] , determines the list of constructors that produce pure code being called with params.

For example, new Date() is impure because changes result from time to time; new Date(2016, 12, 31) always returns similar object (however not the same object) so might be considered as pure.

The legacy (v2.1.x and below) syntax "pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", <...masks>] is still supported.

Example (legacy syntax): "pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", "formatter", "helper"]

Example (syntax of v2.2.x):

"pureness/forbid-new" : [ "warn" , { "masks" : [ "formatter" , "helper" ], "allow-with-params" : [ "Date" ] }, { "masks" : "views" }, { "masks" : "*" , "allow" : "Promise" } ]

Plugin development

Run npm install .

Run npm install && npm install eslint (it's mandatory to install eslint separately because npm changed the peerDependencies treatment since v3).

Create the softlink from project root folder to node_modules\eslint-plugin-pureness :

Linux: sudo ln -s $(pwd) $(pwd)/node_modules/eslint-plugin-pureness ;

; Windows: junction -s node_modules\eslint-plugin-pureness .\ (usually you have to install the junction ).

Run node node_modules/eslint/bin/eslint.js test-me/* to check how the plugin works. After development is done, create new git annotated tag, git tag -a <version.number> -m "New release" and push it: git push origin <version.number>

The EsLint.RuleTester will be introduced with one of next releases.

Credits

Roman Melnyk, email.rom.melnyk@gmail.com, (https://codedoc255.wordpress.com)