openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epp

eslint-plugin-pureness

by Roman Melnyk
2.2.1 (see all)

ESLint pluging: pureness

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ESLint plugin: Pureness

Check the pureness of some files.

Usage

  1. Install the plugin via npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-pureness
  2. Include "pureness" to the "plugins": [] array of your .eslintrc file.
  3. Add the rule definition to the "rules": {} object. See rules below.

History

  • v2.2.1
    • Docs fixed.
  • v2.2.0
    • pureness/forbid-new recognizes params so far.
    • new syntax of forbid-new rule introduced.
  • v2.1.2
    • ESLint version bumped.
  • v2.1.1
    • import/require things are now case-insensitive. This version still works with ESLint v2.x.x but installation emits warnings.
  • v2.1.0
    • import { forbidden } from 'non_forbidden'; recognized;
    • "*" is recognized as object name wildcard.
  • v2.0.1
    • documentation updated;
    • publishing.
  • v2.0.0
    • .eslint-plugin-pureness-rc removed; config now resides in .eslintrc;
    • "pureness/pure" does not exist anymore, see rules below.
  • v1.0.1
    • an error was fixed in the "pureness/pure" analyzer;
    • new Ctor() is considered as impure code too.
  • v1.0.0 The newborn.
    • Plugin understands impure expressions like Date.now();
    • Expression list is configurable.

General notes

Each rule ha syntax "pureness/<rule-name>": [<level>, <...options>], where

  • <rule-name> is one of described below,
  • <level> is error level to raise ("warn", "error", or 1 and 2 according to legacy rules),
  • <...options> is the sequence of objects describing rule-specific parameters. Every option must contain the masks field (String or String[]). It determines files the rule is run against. A mask is the part of the full file path. If you have, for instance,
    "pureness/forbid-new": ["error", { "masks": ["formatter", "helper"], ... }]
    both src/formatters/time.es and src/utils/time-helper.es are verified but src/views/clock.es is skipped for this particular rule.

Mind following:

  • by default, without defining correct masks, plugin rules won't work;
  • masks are case-insensitive (Unix and Windows users should work fine together;
  • "*" means force verifying all files.

Rules

"pureness/forbidden-expressions": ["error", <...options>]

Forbids certain expressions in given files. <...options> is the sequence objects of following structure:

  • "masks" is String or String[]; determines which files to verify;
  • "expressions" is String or String[], determines the list of forbidden calls, like "ObjectName.methodName". "*" is allowed as a wildcard for both ObjectName and methodName.
    "expressions" are case-sensitive (according to general ECMA language principles).

Example:

// ----- single rule -----
"pureness/forbidden-expressions": ["error",
  {
    "masks": "formatter",
    "expressions": ["Date.now", "_.now"]
  }
]

// ----- different rules for different areas -----
"pureness/forbidden-expressions": ["error",
  {
    "masks": ["formatter", "helper"],
    "expressions": ["Date.now", "_.now"]
  },
  {
    "masks": "view",
    "expressions": ["adapter.*", "Math.random"]
  }
]

"pureness/forbidden-import": ["error", <...options>]

Forbids importing/requiring certain modules in given files. <...options> work in same way as in "pureness/forbidden-expressions" but use "modules" instead of "expressions".

  • Part of the module name works as a mask so example below works against both require('./classMate') and require('classnames').
  • "modules" are case-insensitive, so import Cls from './MyPrettyClass' also raises an error (see example).
  • Submodules and import decomposition is also analyzed. import { MyClass } from './allowed-file' raises the error with the example as well.

Example:

"pureness/forbidden-import": ["error",
  {
    "masks": "formatter",
    "modules": ["adapter", "class"]
  }
]

"pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", <...options>]

Raises the error/warning when meets new AnyConstructor() in given files. <...options> is sequence of objects of following structure:

  • "masks" is String or String[]; determines which files to verify;
  • "allow" is String or String[]; determines list of constructors that are allowed.
    For example, new Promise() does not affect code pureness;
  • "allow-with-params" or "allowWithParams" is String or String[], determines the list of constructors that produce pure code being called with params.
    For example, new Date() is impure because changes result from time to time; new Date(2016, 12, 31) always returns similar object (however not the same object) so might be considered as pure.

The legacy (v2.1.x and below) syntax "pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", <...masks>] is still supported.

Example (legacy syntax): "pureness/forbid-new": ["warn", "formatter", "helper"]

Example (syntax of v2.2.x):

"pureness/forbid-new": ["warn",
  {
    "masks": ["formatter", "helper"],
    "allow-with-params": ["Date"]
  },
  {
    "masks": "views"
  },
  {
    "masks": "*",
    "allow": "Promise"
  }
]

Plugin development

  1. Run npm install.
  • Run npm install && npm install eslint (it's mandatory to install eslint separately because npm changed the peerDependencies treatment since v3).
  1. Create the softlink from project root folder to node_modules\eslint-plugin-pureness:
  • Linux: sudo ln -s $(pwd) $(pwd)/node_modules/eslint-plugin-pureness;
  • Windows: junction -s node_modules\eslint-plugin-pureness .\ (usually you have to install the junction).
  1. Run node node_modules/eslint/bin/eslint.js test-me/* to check how the plugin works.
  2. After development is done,
  3. create new git annotated tag, git tag -a <version.number> -m "New release"
  4. and push it: git push origin <version.number>

The EsLint.RuleTester will be introduced with one of next releases.

Credits

Roman Melnyk, email.rom.melnyk@gmail.com, (https://codedoc255.wordpress.com)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial