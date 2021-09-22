An ESLint plugin for linting inline scripts in Pug files (formerly Jade)!
Only extracts
script tags with no type or
text/javascript type.
See also: eslint-plugin-html.
Install with npm, obviously:
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-pug
And add to your ESLint configuration --
.eslintrc or
eslintConfig in
package.json:
{
"plugins": [
"pug"
]
}
Please feel free to submit pull requests!
By participating in this project you agree to follow the Contributor Code of Conduct and to release your contributions under the Unlicense.
The list of contributors is available on GitHub.
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
For more information, please refer to the
UNLICENSE file or unlicense.org.