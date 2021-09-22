An ESLint plugin for linting inline scripts in Pug files (formerly Jade)!

Only extracts script tags with no type or text/javascript type.

See also: eslint-plugin-html.

Installation

Install with npm, obviously:

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-pug

And add to your ESLint configuration -- .eslintrc or eslintConfig in package.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "pug" ] }

Contributing

Please feel free to submit pull requests!

By participating in this project you agree to follow the Contributor Code of Conduct and to release your contributions under the Unlicense.

The list of contributors is available on GitHub.

License