openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epp

eslint-plugin-pug

by Greg V
1.2.4 (see all)

An ESLint plugin for linting inline scripts in Pug files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version npm downloads Build Status Unlicense

eslint-plugin-pug

An ESLint plugin for linting inline scripts in Pug files (formerly Jade)!

Only extracts script tags with no type or text/javascript type.

See also: eslint-plugin-html.

Installation

Install with npm, obviously:

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-pug

And add to your ESLint configuration -- .eslintrc or eslintConfig in package.json:

{
  "plugins": [
    "pug"
  ]
}

Contributing

Please feel free to submit pull requests!

By participating in this project you agree to follow the Contributor Code of Conduct and to release your contributions under the Unlicense.

The list of contributors is available on GitHub.

License

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
For more information, please refer to the UNLICENSE file or unlicense.org.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial