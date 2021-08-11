ESLint rules for Protractor

This plugin would not only help catch common Protractor-specific errors early, follow the best practices for writing Protractor tests, but would also help maintaining good and reliable element locators.

The plugin would be of the most help if configured to run in your IDE of choice on the fly.

This gif shows integration of ESLint with eslint-plugin-protractor into WebStorm IDE. Find out more at WebStorm ESLint configuration.

Installation

Install ESLint and this plugin either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint --save-dev $ npm install eslint-plugin-protractor --save-dev

Usage

Install eslint-plugin-protractor as a dev-dependency: npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-protractor Enable the plugin by adding it to your .eslintrc : plugins: - protractor

Rules

There are various types of rules implemented in the plugin. Here is a rough categorization.

Correct Protractor API usage and Common Errors

missing-perform: Enforce valid browser.actions() usage

usage correct-chaining: Prohibit incorrect chaining of element and element.all

and no-array-finder-methods: Disallow using ElementArrayFinder methods on ElementFinder

methods on array-callback-return: Enforce return statements in callbacks of ElementArrayFinder methods

statements in callbacks of methods no-get-inner-outer-html: Warn about using deprecated getInnerHtml() and getOuterHtml() methods

and methods no-get-raw-id: Warn about using removed getRawId() method

method no-get-location-abs-url: Warn about using deprecated getLocationAbsUrl() method

method no-promise-in-if: Warn if promise is checked for truthiness inside an if condition

condition bare-element-finders: Warn if a bare ElementFinder or ElementArrayFinder is declared with no applied action

or is declared with no applied action empty-script: Warn if executeScript() or executeAsyncScript() are called with missing or empty script

Locating Elements

no-invalid-selectors: Prohibit creating invalid CSS selectors

valid-locator-type: Ensure correct locator argument type for element() , element.all() , $() and $$()

, , and no-compound-classes: Do not allow compound class names in the by.className() locator

locator no-angular-classes: Discourage using Angular CSS classes inside CSS selectors

use-angular-locators: Recommend using built-in Angular-specific locators

no-angular-attributes: Discourage using Angular attributes inside CSS selectors

no-bootstrap-classes: Discourage using Bootstrap layout-oriented CSS classes inside CSS selectors

use-simple-repeaters: Discourage using extended ng-repeat syntax in by.repeater() locators

syntax in locators no-repetitive-locators: Discourage repeating locators

no-repetitive-selectors: Discourage repeating parts of CSS selectors

valid-by-id: Prohibit use of invalid ID value when using by.id() locator

locator valid-by-tagname: Prohibit use of invalid Html Tag Name value when using by.tagName() locator

locator limit-selector-depth: Warn about potentially "deep" CSS selectors with too many nodes in the path

Style Guide Recommendations and Best Practices

missing-wait-message: Missing wait timeout message in browser.wait()

no-by-xpath: Discourage the use of by.xpath() locator

locator no-get-in-it: Recommend against having browser.get() or browser.driver.get() inside it()

or inside no-execute-script: Recommend against executing scripts in specs and page objects

no-expect-in-po: Recommend against making assertions inside Page Objects

no-absolute-url: Recommend against navigating to absolute URLs inside browser.get() or browser.driver.get()

or use-first-last: Recommend using first() instead of get(0) and last() instead of get(-1)

instead of and instead of no-shadowing: Don't allow to shadow the built-in Protractor globals

use-count-method: Recommend using count() instead of then() and length

instead of and use-promise-all: Recommend using protractor.promise.all() to resolve multiple promises

to resolve multiple promises by-css-shortcut: Recommend using $ and $$ shortcuts

and shortcuts no-describe-selectors: Discourage nested selectors within describe blocks

no-browser-pause: Discourage the use of browser.pause()

no-browser-sleep: Discourage the use of browser.sleep()

no-browser-driver: Discourage the use of browser.driver instead of browser directly

Here is a table with all the available rules sorted by the default error level:

Rule Default Error Level Auto-fixable Options missing-perform 2 (Error) no-browser-pause 2 correct-chaining 2 Yes no-invalid-selectors 2 no-array-finder-methods 2 valid-locator-type 2 no-compound-classes 2 no-get-inner-outer-html 2 no-get-raw-id 2 missing-wait-message 1 (Warning) no-browser-sleep 1 no-by-xpath 1 no-describe-selectors 1 no-angular-classes 1 use-angular-locators 1 no-angular-attributes 1 no-bootstrap-classes 1 use-simple-repeaters 1 no-shadowing 1 use-first-last 1 Yes no-get-in-it 1 array-callback-return 1 no-absolute-url 1 no-get-location-abs-url 1 no-expect-in-po 1 requires plugin "settings" no-promise-in-if 1 no-execute-script 1 requires plugin "settings" no-repetitive-locators 1 no-repetitive-selectors 1 use-count-method 1 valid-by-id 1 valid-by-tagname 1 limit-selector-depth 1 number of nodes (default 5) bare-element-finders 1 empty-script 1 use-promise-all 0 (Turned off) by-css-shortcut 0 no-browser-driver 0

For example, the missing-perform rule is enabled by default and will cause ESLint to throw an error (with an exit code of 1 ) when triggered.

The requires plugin "settings" note indicates that a rule needs the plugin to have configured settings in your ESLint config. For example, no-execute-script rule expects configured paths to either spec, or page object files, or both.

You may customise each rule by adding a value in your .eslintrc rules property:

plugins: - protractor rules: protractor/missing-perform: 0

See configuring rules for more information.

Recommended configuration

This plugin export a recommended configuration that enforce good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "plugins" : [ "protractor" ], "extends" : "plugin:protractor/recommended" }

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

Author

© 2016-infinity Alexander Afanasyev and contributors.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.