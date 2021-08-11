ESLint rules for Protractor
This plugin would not only help catch common Protractor-specific errors early, follow the best practices for writing Protractor tests, but would also help maintaining good and reliable element locators.
The plugin would be of the most help if configured to run in your IDE of choice on the fly.
This gif shows integration of ESLint with eslint-plugin-protractor into WebStorm IDE. Find out more at WebStorm ESLint configuration.
Install ESLint and this plugin either locally or globally.
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
$ npm install eslint-plugin-protractor --save-dev
Install
eslint-plugin-protractor as a dev-dependency:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-protractor
Enable the plugin by adding it to your
.eslintrc:
plugins:
- protractor
There are various types of rules implemented in the plugin. Here is a rough categorization.
browser.actions() usage
element and
element.all
ElementArrayFinder methods on
ElementFinder
return statements in callbacks of
ElementArrayFinder methods
getInnerHtml() and
getOuterHtml() methods
getRawId() method
getLocationAbsUrl() method
if condition
ElementFinder or
ElementArrayFinder is declared with no applied action
executeScript() or
executeAsyncScript() are called with missing or empty script
element(),
element.all(),
$() and
$$()
by.className() locator
ng-repeat syntax in
by.repeater() locators
by.id() locator
by.tagName() locator
browser.wait()
by.xpath() locator
browser.get() or
browser.driver.get() inside
it()
browser.get() or
browser.driver.get()
first() instead of
get(0) and
last() instead of
get(-1)
count() instead of
then() and
length
protractor.promise.all() to resolve multiple promises
$ and
$$ shortcuts
browser.pause()
browser.sleep()
browser.driver instead of
browser directly
Here is a table with all the available rules sorted by the default error level:
|Rule
|Default Error Level
|Auto-fixable
|Options
|missing-perform
|2 (Error)
|no-browser-pause
|2
|correct-chaining
|2
|Yes
|no-invalid-selectors
|2
|no-array-finder-methods
|2
|valid-locator-type
|2
|no-compound-classes
|2
|no-get-inner-outer-html
|2
|no-get-raw-id
|2
|missing-wait-message
|1 (Warning)
|no-browser-sleep
|1
|no-by-xpath
|1
|no-describe-selectors
|1
|no-angular-classes
|1
|use-angular-locators
|1
|no-angular-attributes
|1
|no-bootstrap-classes
|1
|use-simple-repeaters
|1
|no-shadowing
|1
|use-first-last
|1
|Yes
|no-get-in-it
|1
|array-callback-return
|1
|no-absolute-url
|1
|no-get-location-abs-url
|1
|no-expect-in-po
|1
|requires plugin "settings"
|no-promise-in-if
|1
|no-execute-script
|1
|requires plugin "settings"
|no-repetitive-locators
|1
|no-repetitive-selectors
|1
|use-count-method
|1
|valid-by-id
|1
|valid-by-tagname
|1
|limit-selector-depth
|1
|number of nodes (default 5)
|bare-element-finders
|1
|empty-script
|1
|use-promise-all
|0 (Turned off)
|by-css-shortcut
|0
|no-browser-driver
|0
For example, the
missing-perform rule is enabled by default and will cause
ESLint to throw an error (with an exit code of
1) when triggered.
The
requires plugin "settings" note indicates that a rule needs the plugin to have configured settings in your ESLint config.
For example,
no-execute-script rule expects configured paths to either spec, or page object files, or both.
You may customise each rule by adding a value in your
.eslintrc
rules property:
plugins:
- protractor
rules:
protractor/missing-perform: 0
See configuring rules for more information.
This plugin export a
recommended configuration that enforce good practices.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"plugins": [
"protractor"
],
"extends": "plugin:protractor/recommended"
}
See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.
© 2016-infinity Alexander Afanasyev and contributors.
Licensed under the MIT license.