Prototype Pollution Security Rules For ESLint

These rules are to supplement the security issues documented by Oliver Arteau at https://github.com/HoLyVieR/prototype-pollution-nsec18 some of the issues have not been resolved by the maintainers.

NPM

The main reason for these rules, is because npm audit does not report that certain libraries have known problems:

ESLint

These rules will atleast tell you if vulnerable features are being utilized

Usage

If you want to scan this against your code bases, you can through the following:

Install the rule locally or globally such as npm install eslint-plugin-prototype-pollution-security-rules

Add the rule to your .eslintrc Inside plugins add detect-prototype-pollution Inside rules add "detect-prototype-pollution/detect-merge": 1 (full list below)



Example:

Rules

Current rules are: