Enforce best practices for JavaScript promises.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm install eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-promise :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-promise

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-promise globally.

Usage

Add promise to the plugins section of your .eslintrc.json configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "promise" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "promise/always-return" : "error" , "promise/no-return-wrap" : "error" , "promise/param-names" : "error" , "promise/catch-or-return" : "error" , "promise/no-native" : "off" , "promise/no-nesting" : "warn" , "promise/no-promise-in-callback" : "warn" , "promise/no-callback-in-promise" : "warn" , "promise/avoid-new" : "warn" , "promise/no-new-statics" : "error" , "promise/no-return-in-finally" : "warn" , "promise/valid-params" : "warn" } }

or start with the recommended rule set:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:promise/recommended" ] }

Rules

rule description recommended fixable catch-or-return Enforces the use of catch() on un-returned promises. ‼️ no-return-wrap Avoid wrapping values in Promise.resolve or Promise.reject when not needed. ‼️ param-names Enforce consistent param names and ordering when creating new promises. ‼️ always-return Return inside each then() to create readable and reusable Promise chains. ‼️ no-native In an ES5 environment, make sure to create a Promise constructor before using. no-nesting Avoid nested then() or catch() statements ⚠️ no-promise-in-callback Avoid using promises inside of callbacks ⚠️ no-callback-in-promise Avoid calling cb() inside of a then() (use nodeify instead) ⚠️ avoid-new Avoid creating new promises outside of utility libs (use pify instead) no-new-statics Avoid calling new on a Promise static method ‼️ 🔧 no-return-in-finally Disallow return statements in finally() ⚠️ valid-params Ensures the proper number of arguments are passed to Promise functions ⚠️ prefer-await-to-then Prefer await to then() / catch() / finally() for reading Promise values 7️⃣ prefer-await-to-callbacks Prefer async/await to the callback pattern 7️⃣

Key

icon description ‼️ Reports as error in recommended configuration ⚠️ Reports as warning in recommended configuration 7️⃣ ES2017 Async Await rules 🔧 Rule is fixable with eslint --fix

Maintainers

Jamund Ferguson - @xjamundx

Macklin Underdown - @macklinu

License