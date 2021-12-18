openbase logo
epp

eslint-plugin-promise

by Jamund Ferguson
5.2.0 (see all)

Enforce best practices for JavaScript promises

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

692

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation

Readme

eslint-plugin-promise

Enforce best practices for JavaScript promises.

travis-ci npm version code style: prettier

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm install eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-promise:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-promise --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-promise globally.

Usage

Add promise to the plugins section of your .eslintrc.json configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["promise"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "promise/always-return": "error",
    "promise/no-return-wrap": "error",
    "promise/param-names": "error",
    "promise/catch-or-return": "error",
    "promise/no-native": "off",
    "promise/no-nesting": "warn",
    "promise/no-promise-in-callback": "warn",
    "promise/no-callback-in-promise": "warn",
    "promise/avoid-new": "warn",
    "promise/no-new-statics": "error",
    "promise/no-return-in-finally": "warn",
    "promise/valid-params": "warn"
  }
}

or start with the recommended rule set:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:promise/recommended"]
}

Rules

ruledescriptionrecommendedfixable
catch-or-returnEnforces the use of catch() on un-returned promises.‼️
no-return-wrapAvoid wrapping values in Promise.resolve or Promise.reject when not needed.‼️
param-namesEnforce consistent param names and ordering when creating new promises.‼️
always-returnReturn inside each then() to create readable and reusable Promise chains.‼️
no-nativeIn an ES5 environment, make sure to create a Promise constructor before using.
no-nestingAvoid nested then() or catch() statements⚠️
no-promise-in-callbackAvoid using promises inside of callbacks⚠️
no-callback-in-promiseAvoid calling cb() inside of a then() (use nodeify instead)⚠️
avoid-newAvoid creating new promises outside of utility libs (use pify instead)
no-new-staticsAvoid calling new on a Promise static method‼️🔧
no-return-in-finallyDisallow return statements in finally()⚠️
valid-paramsEnsures the proper number of arguments are passed to Promise functions⚠️
prefer-await-to-thenPrefer await to then()/catch()/finally() for reading Promise values7️⃣
prefer-await-to-callbacksPrefer async/await to the callback pattern7️⃣

Key

icondescription
‼️Reports as error in recommended configuration
⚠️Reports as warning in recommended configuration
7️⃣ES2017 Async Await rules
🔧Rule is fixable with eslint --fix

Maintainers

License

