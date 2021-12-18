Enforce best practices for JavaScript promises.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-promise:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-promise --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must
also install
eslint-plugin-promise globally.
Add
promise to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc.json configuration
file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["promise"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"promise/always-return": "error",
"promise/no-return-wrap": "error",
"promise/param-names": "error",
"promise/catch-or-return": "error",
"promise/no-native": "off",
"promise/no-nesting": "warn",
"promise/no-promise-in-callback": "warn",
"promise/no-callback-in-promise": "warn",
"promise/avoid-new": "warn",
"promise/no-new-statics": "error",
"promise/no-return-in-finally": "warn",
"promise/valid-params": "warn"
}
}
or start with the recommended rule set:
{
"extends": ["plugin:promise/recommended"]
}
|rule
|description
|recommended
|fixable
catch-or-return
|Enforces the use of
catch() on un-returned promises.
|‼️
no-return-wrap
|Avoid wrapping values in
Promise.resolve or
Promise.reject when not needed.
|‼️
param-names
|Enforce consistent param names and ordering when creating new promises.
|‼️
always-return
|Return inside each
then() to create readable and reusable Promise chains.
|‼️
no-native
|In an ES5 environment, make sure to create a
Promise constructor before using.
no-nesting
|Avoid nested
then() or
catch() statements
|⚠️
no-promise-in-callback
|Avoid using promises inside of callbacks
|⚠️
no-callback-in-promise
|Avoid calling
cb() inside of a
then() (use nodeify instead)
|⚠️
avoid-new
|Avoid creating
new promises outside of utility libs (use pify instead)
no-new-statics
|Avoid calling
new on a Promise static method
|‼️
|🔧
no-return-in-finally
|Disallow return statements in
finally()
|⚠️
valid-params
|Ensures the proper number of arguments are passed to Promise functions
|⚠️
prefer-await-to-then
|Prefer
await to
then()/
catch()/
finally() for reading Promise values
|7️⃣
prefer-await-to-callbacks
|Prefer async/await to the callback pattern
|7️⃣
Key
|icon
|description
|‼️
|Reports as error in recommended configuration
|⚠️
|Reports as warning in recommended configuration
|7️⃣
|ES2017 Async Await rules
|🔧
|Rule is fixable with
eslint --fix