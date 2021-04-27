ESLint plugin to format your code with PrettierX.
Requirements:
Since v0.18.0, eslint-plugin-prettierx does not include separate groups of rules for the plugins it supports, which are now included in the presets.
As far as
prettierx/standardize-bundle* is concerned, the new version of eslint-config-standardize includes PrettierX, so the bundle is no longer necessary and has also been removed.
* Do not confuse the "standardize" preset with the "standardize-bundle". The former is a generic version focused on PrettierX and designed to be used with other plugins, while "standardize-bundle" was intended to be used as a complement of eslint-config-standardize.
Please see the Changelog for info about other changes.
Install ESLint and the PrettierX plugin.
yarn add -D eslint eslint-plugin-prettierx
Install other plugins that you need.
Add "prettierx" to the
plugins array of your
.eslintrc file (.js, .json, .yaml, etc). You can omit the "eslint-plugin-" prefix.
Then, add to
extends the configurations of other plugins that you are using, and bellow these, put "plugin:prettierx/<preset>", where
<preset> is the name of the preset you want to use.
The presets of eslint-plugin-prettierx are special ESLint configurations that set the initial PrettierX options and disable various conflicting rules, both from ESLint and from other well-known plugins. Three are provided:
default
These are the predefined prettierx options and it is the best choice if you are migrating from prettier or prettier-eslint.
standardx
This one mimics the StandardJS style. You can use it with the eslint-config-standard, if you wish.
standardize
This is the preset that my team and I use, a modified version of StandardJS with trailing commas in multiline format, consistent quotes in object properties, and double quotes for JSX properties. Our full configuration, that already include this preset is in eslint-config-standardize and @quitsmx/eslint-config.
The provided presets only configure the style used by PrettierX, they do not enable rules. You must use your own plugin configurations for that.
eslint-plugin-prettierx include support for a few plugins:
* Plugins that do not affect the format (node, promise, compat, etc), does not conflict with PrettierX.
This is an example for projects based on TypeScript and React, with the "standardize" preset:
yarn add -D typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-react
{
"root": true,
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"env": {
"browser": true,
"es2020": true
},
"plugins": ["@typescript-eslint", "react", "prettierx"],
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:react/recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended",
"plugin:prettierx/standardize"
]
}
This .prettierrc.json file mirrors the "standardize" preset and can be used by the prettiex cli and other tools such as the Prettier extension for VS Code.
If you are using any Prettier tool, it is recommended that you use the Prettier package from aMarCruz/prettier to avoid conflicts.
{
"arrowParens": "avoid",
"generatorStarSpacing": true,
"offsetTernaryExpressions": true,
"printWidth": 92,
"quoteProps": "consistent",
"semi": false,
"singleQuote": true,
"spaceBeforeFunctionParen": true,
"yieldStarSpacing": true
}
You can generate this file with the "prettierx-init" utility, provided by this plugin, from the command line.
npx prettierx-init standardize
NOTE:
The "default" preset generates an empty .prettierrc.json, which is fine and tells prettierx to use the default options, unless you overwrite one or more with ESLint. See precedence.
Due to the way it works, this plugin has only one rule:
prettierx/options, that contains all the prettierx options.
"prettierx/options": [severity, options],
severity
Common severity option for ESLint rules:
0,
1,
2, "off", "warn", "error".
Use
0 or "off" to disable prettierx.
options
Allows override the options defined by the preset (you can also use a .prettierrc file for that).
PrettierX ships with a handful of customizable format options, usable in both the CLI and API.
These are the Prettier/PrettierX options and its default values, along with the values overridden by each preset:
|Property
|default
|standardx
|standardize
alignObjectProperties
false
arrayBracketSpacing
false
arrowParens
"always"
"avoid"
"avoid"
breakBeforeElse
false
breakLongMethodChains
false
computedPropertySpacing
false
cssParenSpacing
false
endOfLine
"lf"
exportCurlySpacing
true
generatorStarSpacing
false
true
true
graphqlCurlySpacing
true
htmlVoidTags
false
htmlWhitespaceSensitivity
"css"
importCurlySpacing
true
importFormatting
"auto"
indentChains
true
insertPragma
false
jsxBracketSameLine
false
jsxSingleQuote
false
true
objectCurlySpacing
true
offsetTernaryExpressions
false
true
true
printWidth
80
92
proseWrap
"preserve"
quoteProps
"as-needed"
"consistent"
requirePragma
false
semi
true
false
false
singleQuote
false
true
true
spaceBeforeFunctionParen
false
true
true
spaceInParens
false
spaceUnaryOps
false
tabWidth
2
templateCurlySpacing
false
trailingComma
"es5"
"none"
typeAngleBracketSpacing
false
typeBracketSpacing
false
typeCurlySpacing
true
useTabs
false
vueIndentScriptAndStyle
false
yamlBracketSpacing
true
yieldStarSpacing
false
true
true
To learn more about these options please see the Options of PrettierX.
The precedence of the plugin configuration is, from low to high:
editorconfig and
usePrettierrc is
true.
usePrettierrc is
true.
prettierx/options from your ESLint config.
Also, if you want to change the behavior of the plugin for certain directories, use the "overrides" property of the ESLint or Prettier config.
To fine-tune the prettierx operation, you can use the
settings block of your .eslintrc file.
This .eslintrc.json shows the default values:
{
"settings": {
"prettierx": {
"usePrettierrc": true,
"editorconfig": false,
"ignorePath": ".prettierignore",
"pluginSearchDirs": [],
"plugins": [],
"withNodeModules": false,
"useCache": true
}
}
}
These are the same for all the presets.
usePrettierrc
Type:
boolean, default:
true.
Set to
false to ignore any configuration file.
editorconfig
Type:
boolean, default:
false
Note: This setting is valid only when
usePrettierrc is
true.
If set to
true and there's an
.editorconfig file in the project, PrettierX will parse it and convert its properties to the corresponding PrettierX settings.
This configuration will be overridden by
.prettierrc. Currently, the following EditorConfig properties are supported:
|EditorConfig
|PrettierX
end_of_line
endOfLine
indent_style
useTabs
indent_size/tab_width
tabWidth
max_line_length
printWidth
quote_type
singleQuote
ignorePath
Type:
string, default: ".prettierignore"
Path to a file containing patterns that describe files to ignore.
pluginSearchDirs
Type:
string, default:
[]
Custom directories that contains prettier plugins in the node_modules subdirectory.
Overrides default behavior when plugins are searched relatively to the location of Prettier.
plugins
Type:
string, default:
[]
Array of plugins names to use.
withNodeModules
Type:
boolean, default:
false
PrettierX will ignore files located in
node_modules directory. Set this flag to
true to change the default behavior.
useCache
Type:
boolean, default:
true
If set to
false, all caching will be bypassed.
Use
false only for test the settings, leave the default for normal use.
If you want to use this plugin with the ESLint and Prettier extensions of VS Code:
Install ESLint, eslint-plugin-prettierx, and the aMarCruz/prettier.
yarn add -D eslint eslint-plugin-prettierx aMarCruz/prettier
Enable the plugin in the VS Code settings to format the desired file types.
{
"editor.defaultFormatter": "esbenp.prettier-vscode",
"editor.formatOnSave": true,
"eslint.format.enable": true,
"eslint.validate": ["javascript", "javascriptreact", "typescript", "typescriptreact"],
"[javascript]": {
"editor.defaultFormatter": "dbaeumer.vscode-eslint"
},
"[javascriptreact]": {
"editor.defaultFormatter": "dbaeumer.vscode-eslint"
},
"[typescript]": {
"editor.defaultFormatter": "dbaeumer.vscode-eslint"
},
"[typescriptreact]": {
"editor.defaultFormatter": "dbaeumer.vscode-eslint"
}
}
(The easy way)
Install lint-staged along with husky
yarn add lint-staged husky --dev
and add this config to your package.json
{
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "lint-staged"
}
},
"lint-staged": {
"*.{js,mjs,jsx,ts,tsx}": ["eslint --fix"],
"*.{html,md,json,scss}": ["prettierx --write"]
}
}
The last line is to format other files with prettierx, if you wish.
Yes and No.
Any of the configurations offered by this plugin disables the rules that conflict with PrettierX. Using them with PrettierX disabled doesn't make sense.
Anyway, if you are using PrettierX separately (or a fake Prettier) I recommend that you add
"plugin:prettierx/default" to the ESLint
extends and keep the PrettierX settings in a separate ".prettierrc" file.
.eslintrc.json
{
"plugins": ["prettierx"],
"extends": ["plugin:prettierx/default"]
}
Then, generate a .prettierrc.json file with the desired preset settings:
yarn prettier-init standardize
The MIT License, © 2019, Alberto Martínez
Parts of this plugin were taken from tools from Prettier under the MIT license.