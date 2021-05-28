Make prettier works better on Vue SFC

Includes all functions of eslint-plugin-prettier.

Provides the ability for prettier to process custom blocks of Vue SFCs.

to process custom blocks of Vue SFCs. Options to disable prettier for <template> , <script> or <style> blocks of Vue SFCs.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save-dev \ eslint-plugin-prettier-vue \ eslint-plugin-vue \ eslint-config-prettier \ eslint \ prettier

ESLint Config

DO NOT use eslint-plugin-prettier together. This plugin is based on eslint-plugin-prettier so you do not need it.

module .exports = { extends : [ 'plugin:vue/recommended' , 'plugin:prettier-vue/recommended' , 'prettier' , ], settings : { 'prettier-vue' : { SFCBlocks : { template : true , script : true , style : true , customBlocks : { docs : { lang : 'markdown' }, config : { lang : 'json' }, module : { lang : 'js' }, comments : false , }, }, usePrettierrc : true , fileInfoOptions : { ignorePath : '.testignore' , withNodeModules : false , }, }, }, rules : { 'prettier-vue/prettier' : [ 'error' , { printWidth : 100 , singleQuote : true , semi : false , trailingComma : 'es5' , }, ], }, };

MIT © @meteorlxy & Contributors