Make prettier works better on Vue SFC
prettier to process custom blocks of Vue SFCs.
prettier for
<template>,
<script> or
<style> blocks of Vue SFCs.
Prettier custom blocks:
npm install --save-dev \
eslint-plugin-prettier-vue \
eslint-plugin-vue \
eslint-config-prettier \
eslint \
prettier
DO NOT use
eslint-plugin-prettier together. This plugin is based on
eslint-plugin-prettier so you do not need it.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: [
'plugin:vue/recommended',
'plugin:prettier-vue/recommended',
'prettier',
],
settings: {
'prettier-vue': {
// Settings for how to process Vue SFC Blocks
SFCBlocks: {
/**
* Use prettier to process `<template>` blocks or not
*
* If set to `false`, you may need to enable those vue rules that are disabled by `eslint-config-prettier`,
* because you need them to lint `<template>` blocks
*
* @default true
*/
template: true,
/**
* Use prettier to process `<script>` blocks or not
*
* If set to `false`, you may need to enable those rules that are disabled by `eslint-config-prettier`,
* because you need them to lint `<script>` blocks
*
* @default true
*/
script: true,
/**
* Use prettier to process `<style>` blocks or not
*
* @default true
*/
style: true,
// Settings for how to process custom blocks
customBlocks: {
// Treat the `<docs>` block as a `.markdown` file
docs: { lang: 'markdown' },
// Treat the `<config>` block as a `.json` file
config: { lang: 'json' },
// Treat the `<module>` block as a `.js` file
module: { lang: 'js' },
// Ignore `<comments>` block (omit it or set it to `false` to ignore the block)
comments: false,
// Other custom blocks that are not listed here will be ignored
},
},
// Use prettierrc for prettier options or not (default: `true`)
usePrettierrc: true,
// Set the options for `prettier.getFileInfo`.
// @see https://prettier.io/docs/en/api.html#prettiergetfileinfofilepath-options
fileInfoOptions: {
// Path to ignore file (default: `'.prettierignore'`)
// Notice that the ignore file is only used for this plugin
ignorePath: '.testignore',
// Process the files in `node_modules` or not (default: `false`)
withNodeModules: false,
},
},
},
rules: {
'prettier-vue/prettier': [
'error',
{
// Override all options of `prettier` here
// @see https://prettier.io/docs/en/options.html
printWidth: 100,
singleQuote: true,
semi: false,
trailingComma: 'es5',
},
],
},
};