Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2M

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Readme

eslint-plugin-prettier Build Status

Runs Prettier as an ESLint rule and reports differences as individual ESLint issues.

If your desired formatting does not match Prettier’s output, you should use a different tool such as prettier-eslint instead.

Please read Integrating with linters before installing.

Sample

error: Insert `,` (prettier/prettier) at pkg/commons-atom/ActiveEditorRegistry.js:22:25:
  20 | import {
  21 |   observeActiveEditorsDebounced,
> 22 |   editorChangesDebounced
     |                         ^
  23 | } from './debounced';;
  24 |
  25 | import {observableFromSubscribeFunction} from '../commons-node/event';


error: Delete `;` (prettier/prettier) at pkg/commons-atom/ActiveEditorRegistry.js:23:21:
  21 |   observeActiveEditorsDebounced,
  22 |   editorChangesDebounced
> 23 | } from './debounced';;
     |                     ^
  24 |
  25 | import {observableFromSubscribeFunction} from '../commons-node/event';
  26 | import {cacheWhileSubscribed} from '../commons-node/observable';


2 errors found.

./node_modules/.bin/eslint --format codeframe pkg/commons-atom/ActiveEditorRegistry.js (code from nuclide).

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-prettier
npm install --save-dev --save-exact prettier

eslint-plugin-prettier does not install Prettier or ESLint for you. You must install these yourself.

Then, in your .eslintrc.json:

{
  "plugins": ["prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier/prettier": "error"
  }
}

This plugin works best if you disable all other ESLint rules relating to code formatting, and only enable rules that detect potential bugs. (If another active ESLint rule disagrees with prettier about how code should be formatted, it will be impossible to avoid lint errors.) You can use eslint-config-prettier to disable all formatting-related ESLint rules.

This plugin ships with a plugin:prettier/recommended config that sets up both the plugin and eslint-config-prettier in one go.

  1. In addition to the above installation instructions, install eslint-config-prettier:

    npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier

  2. Then you need to add plugin:prettier/recommended as the last extension in your .eslintrc.json:

    {
  "extends": ["plugin:prettier/recommended"]
}

    You can then set Prettier's own options inside a .prettierrc file.

Exactly what does plugin:prettier/recommended do? Well, this is what it expands to:

{
  "extends": ["prettier"],
  "plugins": ["prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier/prettier": "error",
    "arrow-body-style": "off",
    "prefer-arrow-callback": "off"
  }
}
  • "extends": ["prettier"] enables the config from eslint-config-prettier, which turns off some ESLint rules that conflict with Prettier.
  • "plugins": ["prettier"] registers this plugin.
  • "prettier/prettier": "error" turns on the rule provided by this plugin, which runs Prettier from within ESLint.
  • "arrow-body-style": "off" and "prefer-arrow-callback": "off" turns off two ESLint core rules that unfortunately are problematic with this plugin – see the next section.

arrow-body-style and prefer-arrow-callback issue

If you use arrow-body-style or prefer-arrow-callback together with the prettier/prettier rule from this plugin, you can in some cases end up with invalid code due to a bug in ESLint’s autofix – see issue #65.

For this reason, it’s recommended to turn off these rules. The plugin:prettier/recommended config does that for you.

You can still use these rules together with this plugin if you want, because the bug does not occur all the time. But if you do, you need to keep in mind that you might end up with invalid code, where you manually have to insert a missing closing parenthesis to get going again.

If you’re fixing large of amounts of previously unformatted code, consider temporarily disabling the prettier/prettier rule and running eslint --fix and prettier --write separately.

Options

Note: While it is possible to pass options to Prettier via your ESLint configuration file, it is not recommended because editor extensions such as prettier-atom and prettier-vscode will read .prettierrc, but won't read settings from ESLint, which can lead to an inconsistent experience.

  • The first option:

    • An object representing options that will be passed into prettier. Example:

      "prettier/prettier": ["error", {"singleQuote": true, "parser": "flow"}]

      NB: This option will merge and override any config set with .prettierrc files

  • The second option:

    • An object with the following options

      • usePrettierrc: Enables loading of the Prettier configuration file, (default: true). May be useful if you are using multiple tools that conflict with each other, or do not wish to mix your ESLint settings with your Prettier configuration.

        "prettier/prettier": ["error", {}, {
  "usePrettierrc": false
}]

      • fileInfoOptions: Options that are passed to prettier.getFileInfo to decide whether a file needs to be formatted. Can be used for example to opt-out from ignoring files located in node_modules directories.

        "prettier/prettier": ["error", {}, {
  "fileInfoOptions": {
    "withNodeModules": true
  }
}]

  • The rule is autofixable -- if you run eslint with the --fix flag, your code will be formatted according to prettier style.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Marceli WacUnited Kingdom11 Ratings11 Reviews
5 months ago

This plugin essentially makes it possible to have both ESLint and prettier (packages for linting / code style enforcement) play together nicely. Before I tried it I would use the two plugins separately and end up in a place where the code is constantly flipped between two style guides, but updating eslint configuration with this plug solved the problem. Highly recommend if you're using prettier with ESLint!

2
Zac10ck
trinket-org
Hassan Al-NajjarGaza-Palaestine6 Ratings26 Reviews
Full Stack JavaScript Developer with a high level of experience working in building efficient web applications, responsive design, and web performance.
December 28, 2020

a great thing to use it to manage your code and be clean code if you work with the team it's very helpful for the team to use one syntax in your code also, you must try to use it with Eslint or use eslint-plugin-prettier

0
Siddhant AggarwalDehradun21 Ratings58 Reviews
Hi! I am Siddhant Aggarwal, I have been working on Robotics, Data Science, Machine Learning, MERN stack, React Native development, and IoT.
October 13, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

This prettier plugin is for the eslint we all must have use prettier which is plugin for formatting your code which makes it beautiful and pretty formatted.

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Great way of enforcing the prettier config to work together with eslint. Without it, you'll probably have a hard time to keep everything in sync.

0
cherryblossom000Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Universe27 Ratings28 Reviews
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

