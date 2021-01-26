ESLint plugin to prefer arrow functions. By default, the plugin allows usage of
function as a member of an Object's prototype, but this can be changed with the property
disallowPrototype. Functions referencing
this will also be allowed. Alternatively, with the
singleReturnOnly option, this plugin only reports functions where converting to an arrow function would dramatically simplify the code.
Class methods will not produce errors unless the
classPropertiesAllowed flag is set.
This plugin will automatically fix your code using ESLint's
--fix option, as long as you use the
singleReturnOnly option.
Install the npm package
# If eslint is installed globally
npm install -g eslint-plugin-prefer-arrow
# If eslint is installed locally
npm install -D eslint-plugin-prefer-arrow
Add the plugin to the
plugins section and the rule to the
rules section in your .eslintrc
"plugins": [
"prefer-arrow"
],
"rules": {
"prefer-arrow/prefer-arrow-functions": [
"warn",
{
"disallowPrototype": true,
"singleReturnOnly": false,
"classPropertiesAllowed": false
}
]
}
disallowPrototype: If set to true, the plugin will warn if
function is used anytime. Otherwise, the plugin allows usage of
function if it is a member of an Object's prototype.
singleReturnOnly: If set to true, the plugin will only warn for
function declarations which only contain a return statement. These often look much better when declared as arrow functions without braces. Works well in conjunction with ESLint's built-in arrow-body-style set to
as-needed.
classPropertiesAllowed: If set to true, the plugin will warn about functions which could be replaced with arrow functions defined as class instance fields. Enable if you're using Babel's transform-class-properties plugin.
allowStandaloneDeclarations: If set to true, the plugin will ignore top-level function declarations (the plugin will still warn about "inner" functions, for example, function declarations inside other functions).
To autofix your code, simply run ESLint with the
--fix option. Note that this only works when the
singleReturnOnly option is set to true.
eslint --fix src