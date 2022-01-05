A collection of eslint rules.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff globally.
Add
pocket-fluff to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["pocket-fluff"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section in your .eslintrc file.
{
"rules": {
"pocket-fluff/no-jsx-spread": "error",
"pocket-fluff/no-dead-code": "error"
}
}
