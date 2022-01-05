openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epp

eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff

by Jacques Favreau
3.0.0 (see all)

A collection of helpful ESLint plugins.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

252

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff

Npm Version Node version requirements Node.js CI status

A collection of eslint rules.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff globally.

Usage

Add pocket-fluff to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": ["pocket-fluff"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section in your .eslintrc file.

{
    "rules": {
        "pocket-fluff/no-jsx-spread": "error",
        "pocket-fluff/no-dead-code": "error"
    }
}

Current Rules

no-jsx-spread

Disallow the use of the JSX spread for perf and DX reasons. README

no-dead-code

Disallow code past its marked @removeby. README

no-reassigned-consts

Disallow Reassignments of consts and Const-named variables. README

no-react-scope-bound-assignment

Disallow reassigning external variables from inside react components. README

base-ten-numeric-literals

Disable octal, hex, and boolean numeric literals. README

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial