A collection of eslint rules.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-pocket-fluff globally.

Usage

Add pocket-fluff to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "pocket-fluff" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section in your .eslintrc file.

{ "rules" : { "pocket-fluff/no-jsx-spread" : "error" , "pocket-fluff/no-dead-code" : "error" } }

Current Rules

Disallow the use of the JSX spread for perf and DX reasons. README

Disallow code past its marked @removeby. README

Disallow Reassignments of consts and Const-named variables. README

Disallow reassigning external variables from inside react components. README

Disable octal, hex, and boolean numeric literals. README