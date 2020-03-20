Rules for valid, consistent, and readable package.json files
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-package-json:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-package-json --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-package-json globally.
Add
package-json to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["package-json"]
}
Use the prepackaged config by adding an "extends" property, or appending to an existing "extends" property:
{
"extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:package-json/recommended"],
"plugins": ["package-json"]
}
Or, individually configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"package-json/rule-name": 2
}
}
package-json/order-properties: Require top-level properties to be in a conventional order (
"name"first, etc.).
package-json/sort-collections: Keep sub-collections like
"dependencies" and
"scripts" in alphabetical order.
package-json/valid-package-def: Validate
package.json files against the NPM specification.
These rules only run on
package.json files; they will ignore all other files being linted. They lint
package.json files at project root, and in any subfolder of the project, making this plugin great for monorepos.