epp

eslint-plugin-package-json

by James Zetlen
0.1.4

Rules for valid and readable package.json files

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

(OSL-3.0 OR AFL-3.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-package-json

Rules for valid, consistent, and readable package.json files

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-package-json:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-package-json --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-package-json globally.

Usage

Add package-json to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": ["package-json"]
}

Use the prepackaged config by adding an "extends" property, or appending to an existing "extends" property:

{
    "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:package-json/recommended"],
    "plugins": ["package-json"]
}

Or, individually configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "package-json/rule-name": 2
    }
}

Supported Rules

These rules only run on package.json files; they will ignore all other files being linted. They lint package.json files at project root, and in any subfolder of the project, making this plugin great for monorepos.

