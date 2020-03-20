Rules for valid, consistent, and readable package.json files

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-package-json :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-package- json

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-package-json globally.

Usage

Add package-json to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "package-json" ] }

Use the prepackaged config by adding an "extends" property, or appending to an existing "extends" property:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:package-json/recommended" ], "plugins" : [ "package-json" ] }

Or, individually configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "package-json/rule-name" : 2 } }

Supported Rules

package-json/order-properties : Require top-level properties to be in a conventional order ( "name" first, etc.).

: Require top-level properties to be in a conventional order ( first, etc.). package-json/sort-collections : Keep sub-collections like "dependencies" and "scripts" in alphabetical order.

: Keep sub-collections like and in alphabetical order. package-json/valid-package-def : Validate package.json files against the NPM specification.