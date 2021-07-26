Optimize regex literals

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex :

npm install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex globally.

Usage

Add optimize-regex to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "optimize-regex" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "optimize-regex/optimize-regex" : "warn" } }

If you wish to add a whitelist or blacklist array against regexp-tree 's transforms, you can add them on an objects object:

{ "rules" : { "optimize-regex/optimize-regex" : [ "warn" , { "blacklist" : [ "charClassClassrangesMerge" ] }] } }

If you want the latter particular settings, you can avoid setting plugins and rules and just use:

{ "extends" : [ "optimize-regex/recommended" ] }

Or without the blacklist:

{ "extends" : [ "optimize-regex/all" ] }

License

MIT © Ezinwa Okpoechi