Optimize regex literals
You'll first need to install ESLint:
npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-optimize-regex:
npm install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-optimize-regex globally.
Add
optimize-regex to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"optimize-regex"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"optimize-regex/optimize-regex": "warn"
}
}
If you wish to add a
whitelist or
blacklist array against
regexp-tree's
transforms, you can add them on an objects object:
{
"rules": {
"optimize-regex/optimize-regex": ["warn", {
"blacklist": ["charClassClassrangesMerge"]
}]
}
}
If you want the latter particular settings, you can avoid setting
plugins and
rules and just use:
{
"extends": ["optimize-regex/recommended"]
}
Or without the blacklist:
{
"extends": ["optimize-regex/all"]
}
MIT © Ezinwa Okpoechi