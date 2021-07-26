openbase logo
epo

eslint-plugin-optimize-regex

by Ezinwa Okpoechi
1.2.1

Optimize regex literals

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

39.6K

39.6K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-optimize-regex

npm npm

Optimize regex literals

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex:

npm install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-optimize-regex globally.

Usage

Add optimize-regex to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "optimize-regex"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "optimize-regex/optimize-regex": "warn"
    }
}

If you wish to add a whitelist or blacklist array against regexp-tree's transforms, you can add them on an objects object:

{
    "rules": {
        "optimize-regex/optimize-regex": ["warn", {
            "blacklist": ["charClassClassrangesMerge"]
        }]
    }
}

If you want the latter particular settings, you can avoid setting plugins and rules and just use:

{
  "extends": ["optimize-regex/recommended"]
}

Or without the blacklist:

{
  "extends": ["optimize-regex/all"]
}

Rules

Inspiration

License

MIT © Ezinwa Okpoechi

