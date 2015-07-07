openbase logo
epo

eslint-plugin-objects

by David Waterston
1.1.1 (see all)

A small collection of ESLint (http://eslint.org) rules that enforce more strict stylistic conventions for the layout of multi-property objects.

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-objects

A small collection of ESLint rules that enforce more strict stylistic conventions for the layout of multi-property objects.

Semantic Versioning MIT Licence Releases signed with Gnu Privacy Guard Build Status Coverage Status ![Stories in Progress](https://badge.waffle.io/davidwaterston/eslint-plugin-objects.svg?label=in%20progress&title=in progress) Join the Chat

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally, and then install the plugin (see below). It is important to note that a global instance of ESLint can only use plugins that are also installed globally. A local instance of ESLint, however, can make use of both local and global ESLint plugins.

Global Installation

$ npm install -g eslint
$ npm install -g eslint-plugin-objects

Local Installation

$ npm install --save-dev eslint
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-objects

Configuration

Add the plugins section to your config file if not already present and specify eslint-plugin-objects as a plugin. The eslint-plugin- prefix may be omitted:

{
  "plugins": [
    "objects"
  ]
}

Enable the rules that you would like to use, for example:

{
  "rules": {
    "objects/no-object-property-split": 2,
    "objects/no-object-properties-first-line": 1
  }
}

List of supported rules

Stylistic Choices

Compatibility

This plugin has been tested and confirmed to work with ESLint versions 0.18.0 and later.

Release History

See the change log file for more details.

Verifying Releases

I use Semantic Versioning to number releases. Each release is tagged with the appropriate version number and signed using Gnu Privacy Guard (GPG). The public key used to sign releases is

Name: David Waterston
Email: david@davidwaterston.com
Key ID: A7AD9C85
Signature: 71A9 DC13 447A 1E4F C6EB  5D64 DE08 A991 A7AD 9C85

This public key is included in the repository with a SHA1 of 16d013451476fa4a1a67d6ad4b90583e205b53b1. After cloning the repo, and assuming you have GPG installed correctly, you can import this key into your keychain

git cat-file blob pubkey | gpg --import

When this public key is successfully imported, you can use it to verify the integrity of any of the tagged releases of this repo

git tag -v v1.0.0

which should produce output similar to:

object 04f37a55784c1f3abc2cf927a935a488aa954035
type commit
tag v1.0.0
tagger David Waterston <david@davidwaterston.com> 1427387056 +0000

Initial commit

This is just an example so don't get fixated on the details, what matters is the signature!
gpg: Signature made Thu 26 Mar 16:24:16 2015 GMT using RSA key ID A7AD9C85
gpg: Good signature from "David Waterston <david@davidwaterston.com>" [ultimate]

The important thing to notice here is that the RSA key ID matches mine (A7AD9C85) and the line that says that this is a good signature.

The public key can further be verified by checking the details held on pgp.mit.edu.

##Missing a feature? Add your idea or vote on your favorite feature to be implemented.

Feature Requests

Future Plans

Current and planned work for this repo is public and detailed in Waffle.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 David Waterston. All rights reserved. Distributed under an MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.

