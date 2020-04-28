An eslint rule that checks the top of files and --fix them too!

Usage

npm i eslint-plugin-notice

Throw an error when a file doesn't have copyright notice

{ "plugins" :[ "notice" ], "rules" :{ "notice/notice" :[ "error" ,{ "mustMatch" : "Copyright \\(c\\) [0-9]{0,4}, Nick Deis" }] } }

Add a template to --fix it

{ "notice/notice" :[ "error" , { "mustMatch" : "Copyright \\(c\\) [0-9]{0,4}, Nick Deis" , "template" : "/** Copyright (c) <%= YEAR %>, Nick Deis **/" } ] }

or use a file

config/copyright.js

{ "notice/notice" :[ "error" , { "mustMatch" : "Copyright \\(c\\) [0-9]{0,4}, Nick Deis" , "templateFile" : "config/copyright.js" } ] }

or just use your template, eslint-plugin-notice will reverse into a pattern for mustMatch

{ "notice/notice" :[ "error" , { "templateFile" : "config/copyright.js" } ] }

Want a more expressive template? Add templateVars and varRegexps config/copyright.js

{ "notice/notice" :[ "error" , { templateFile : "config/copyright.js" , templateVars :{ NAME : "Nick Deis" }, varRegexps :{ NAME : /(Nick|Nicholas) Deis/ } } ] }

Options

Option Description Default/Required/Optional Type mustMatch A pattern that must be present in the notice Required unless template is set RegExp/string template A lodash template that will be used to fix files that do not match mustMatch or are less than nonMatchingTolerance Optional unless mustMatch is not set string templateFile template will override this setting. A file which contains the template Optional string chars The number of characters to check for the mustMatch pattern 1000 number templateVars The variables to be used with the lodash template, always contains the variable YEAR {YEAR:new Date().getFullYear()} object onNonMatchingHeader Action that should be taken when there is a header comment, but it does not match mustMatch or is less than nonMatchingTolerance "prepend" string nonMatchingTolerance Optional fallback for mustMatch . Compares a non-matching header comment (if it exists) to the resolved template using Metric Longest Common Subsequence. 1 means the strings must be exactly the same, where anything less is varying degrees of dissimiliar. .70 seems like a good choice Optional number between 0 and 1 varRegexps If mustMatch is not set and template is set, a regexp that will be replaced in the template to create a regexp for mustMatch {YEAR:/20\d{2}/} object messages Allows you to change the error messages. See messages Optional object

onNonMatchingHeader

prepend : Prepends the fix template, if it exists, leaving the former header comment intact.

: Prepends the fix template, if it exists, leaving the former header comment intact. replace : Replaces the former header comment with the fix template if it exists

: Replaces the former header comment with the fix template if it exists report: Does not apply fix, simply reports it based on the level assigned to the rule ("error" or "warn")

messages

The messages option allows you to change the default error messages. There are three messages you can change by passing in an object with the pairs you wish to change. For example, if you want to change the default message for when a header does not match mustMatch :

{ "notice/notice" :[ "error" , { "mustMatch" : "Apache License" , "templateFile" : "config/apache.js" , "messages" :{ "whenFailedToMatch" : "Couldn't find 'Apache License', are you sure you added it?" } } ] }

The three configurable messages are: