An eslint rule that checks the top of files and
--fix them too!
npm i eslint-plugin-notice
Throw an error when a file doesn't have copyright notice
{
"plugins":["notice"],
"rules":{
"notice/notice":["error",{"mustMatch":"Copyright \\(c\\) [0-9]{0,4}, Nick Deis"}]
}
}
Add a template to
--fix it
{
"notice/notice":["error",
{
"mustMatch":"Copyright \\(c\\) [0-9]{0,4}, Nick Deis",
"template":"/** Copyright (c) <%= YEAR %>, Nick Deis **/"
}
]
}
or use a file
config/copyright.js
/**
* Copyright (c) <%= YEAR %>, Nick Deis
*/
{
"notice/notice":["error",
{
"mustMatch":"Copyright \\(c\\) [0-9]{0,4}, Nick Deis",
"templateFile":"config/copyright.js"
}
]
}
or just use your template, eslint-plugin-notice will reverse into a pattern for
mustMatch
{
"notice/notice":["error",
{
"templateFile":"config/copyright.js"
}
]
}
Want a more expressive template? Add
templateVars and
varRegexps
config/copyright.js
/**
* Copyright (c) <%= YEAR %>, <%= NAME %>
*/
{
"notice/notice":["error",
{
templateFile:"config/copyright.js",
//YEAR will still be added unless you add your own value
templateVars:{NAME:"Nick Deis"},
//The regexp for YEAR is /20\d{2}/ and is automatically added
varRegexps:{NAME:/(Nick|Nicholas) Deis/}
}
]
}
|Option
|Description
|Default/Required/Optional
|Type
|mustMatch
|A pattern that must be present in the notice
|Required unless
template is set
|RegExp/string
|template
|A lodash template that will be used to fix files that do not match
mustMatch or are less than
nonMatchingTolerance
|Optional unless
mustMatch is not set
|string
|templateFile
template will override this setting. A file which contains the
template
|Optional
|string
|chars
|The number of characters to check for the
mustMatch pattern
1000
|number
|templateVars
|The variables to be used with the lodash template, always contains the variable YEAR
{YEAR:new Date().getFullYear()}
|object
|onNonMatchingHeader
|Action that should be taken when there is a header comment, but it does not match
mustMatch or is less than
nonMatchingTolerance
"prepend"
|string
|nonMatchingTolerance
|Optional fallback for
mustMatch. Compares a non-matching header comment (if it exists) to the resolved template using Metric Longest Common Subsequence.
1 means the strings must be exactly the same, where anything less is varying degrees of dissimiliar.
.70 seems like a good choice
|Optional
|number between 0 and 1
|varRegexps
|If
mustMatch is not set and
template is set, a regexp that will be replaced in the
template to create a regexp for
mustMatch
{YEAR:/20\d{2}/}
|object
|messages
|Allows you to change the error messages. See messages
|Optional
|object
The
messages option allows you to change the default error messages.
There are three messages you can change by passing in an object with the pairs you wish to change.
For example, if you want to change the default message for when a header does not match
mustMatch:
{
"notice/notice":["error",
{
"mustMatch":"Apache License",
"templateFile":"config/apache.js",
"messages":{
"whenFailedToMatch":"Couldn't find 'Apache License', are you sure you added it?"
}
}
]
}
The three configurable messages are:
mustMatch pattern.
"onNonMatchingHeader":"report" and a non-matching notice is found.
nonMatchingTolerance to check for notice similarity and it fails to be similar enough. Passes in
similarity as a template variable (eg
"The similarity is {{ similarity }}")