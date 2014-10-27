May be you know, that indentation check was removed from jshint 2.5.0, and not yet implemented in eslint. Now you can check code indentation again, with awesome eslint and this plugin.
install:
npm install eslint-plugin-nodeca --save
Then update
.eslintrc from instruction below.
Params:
Config example (yaml):
# acivate plugin
plugins:
- nodeca
# enable rules
rules:
nodeca/indent: [ 2, spaces, 2 ]
# If you are ok with defaults:
#
# nodeca/indent: 2
Probably, you never need this ones. Those are for internal nodeca needs.
async module.
lodash module.