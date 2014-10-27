ESLint indentation check and other rules

May be you know, that indentation check was removed from jshint 2.5.0, and not yet implemented in eslint. Now you can check code indentation again, with awesome eslint and this plugin.

install:

npm install eslint-plugin-nodeca --save

Then update .eslintrc from instruction below.

Indent rule

Params:

indent type - 'tabs' / 'spaces' (default - spaces)

- 'tabs' / 'spaces' (default - spaces) indent size - 2 (default)

Config example (yaml):

plugins: - nodeca rules: nodeca/indent: [ 2 , spaces, 2 ]

Other rules

Probably, you never need this ones. Those are for internal nodeca needs.

no-async-aliases - warn on deprecated methods in async module.

- warn on deprecated methods in module. no-lodash-aliases - warn on deprecated methods in lodash module.

- warn on deprecated methods in module. no-wire-anonymous - prohibit anon functions in event handlers of nodeca wire mediator.

Authors

Kirill Efimov github/Kirill89

Vitaly Puzrin github/puzrin

License

MIT