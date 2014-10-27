openbase logo
eslint-plugin-nodeca

by nodeca
1.0.3 (see all)

Indentation check rule for ESLint

Downloads/wk

248

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ESLint indentation check and other rules

Build Status NPM version

May be you know, that indentation check was removed from jshint 2.5.0, and not yet implemented in eslint. Now you can check code indentation again, with awesome eslint and this plugin.

install:

npm install eslint-plugin-nodeca --save

Then update .eslintrc from instruction below.

Indent rule

Params:

  • indent type - 'tabs' / 'spaces' (default - spaces)
  • indent size - 2 (default)

Config example (yaml):

# acivate plugin

plugins:
  - nodeca

# enable rules

rules:
  nodeca/indent: [ 2, spaces, 2 ]

  # If you are ok with defaults:
  #
  # nodeca/indent: 2

Other rules

Probably, you never need this ones. Those are for internal nodeca needs.

  • no-async-aliases - warn on deprecated methods in async module.
  • no-lodash-aliases - warn on deprecated methods in lodash module.
  • no-wire-anonymous - prohibit anon functions in event handlers of nodeca wire mediator.

Authors

License

MIT

