Additional ESLint's rules for Node.js

💿 Install & Usage

$ npm install

Requires Node.js >=8.10.0

Requires ESLint >=5.16.0

Note: It recommends a use of the "engines" field of package.json. The "engines" field is used by node/no-unsupported-features/* rules.

.eslintrc.json (An example)

{ "extends": [ "eslint:recommended", "plugin:node/recommended" ], "parserOptions": { // Only ESLint 6.2.0 and later support ES2020. "ecmaVersion": 2020 }, "rules": { "node/exports-style": ["error", "module.exports"], "node/file-extension-in-import": ["error", "always"], "node/prefer-global/buffer": ["error", "always"], "node/prefer-global/console": ["error", "always"], "node/prefer-global/process": ["error", "always"], "node/prefer-global/url-search-params": ["error", "always"], "node/prefer-global/url": ["error", "always"], "node/prefer-promises/dns": "error", "node/prefer-promises/fs": "error" } }

package.json (An example)

{ "name" : "your-module" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "type" : "commonjs" , "engines" : { "node" : ">=8.10.0" } }

📖 Rules

⭐️ - the mark of recommended rules.

✒️ - the mark of fixable rules.

Possible Errors

Rule ID Description node/handle-callback-err require error handling in callbacks node/no-callback-literal ensure Node.js-style error-first callback pattern is followed node/no-exports-assign disallow the assignment to exports ⭐️ node/no-extraneous-import disallow import declarations which import extraneous modules ⭐️ node/no-extraneous-require disallow require() expressions which import extraneous modules ⭐️ node/no-missing-import disallow import declarations which import non-existence modules ⭐️ node/no-missing-require disallow require() expressions which import non-existence modules ⭐️ node/no-new-require disallow new operators with calls to require node/no-path-concat disallow string concatenation with __dirname and __filename node/no-process-exit disallow the use of process.exit() node/no-unpublished-bin disallow bin files that npm ignores ⭐️ node/no-unpublished-import disallow import declarations which import private modules ⭐️ node/no-unpublished-require disallow require() expressions which import private modules ⭐️ node/no-unsupported-features/es-builtins disallow unsupported ECMAScript built-ins on the specified version ⭐️ node/no-unsupported-features/es-syntax disallow unsupported ECMAScript syntax on the specified version ⭐️ node/no-unsupported-features/node-builtins disallow unsupported Node.js built-in APIs on the specified version ⭐️ node/process-exit-as-throw make process.exit() expressions the same code path as throw ⭐️ node/shebang suggest correct usage of shebang ⭐️✒️

Best Practices

Rule ID Description node/no-deprecated-api disallow deprecated APIs ⭐️

Stylistic Issues

Rule ID Description node/callback-return require return statements after callbacks node/exports-style enforce either module.exports or exports node/file-extension-in-import enforce the style of file extensions in import declarations ✒️ node/global-require require require() calls to be placed at top-level module scope node/no-mixed-requires disallow require calls to be mixed with regular variable declarations node/no-process-env disallow the use of process.env node/no-restricted-import disallow specified modules when loaded by import declarations node/no-restricted-require disallow specified modules when loaded by require node/no-sync disallow synchronous methods node/prefer-global/buffer enforce either Buffer or require("buffer").Buffer node/prefer-global/console enforce either console or require("console") node/prefer-global/process enforce either process or require("process") node/prefer-global/text-decoder enforce either TextDecoder or require("util").TextDecoder node/prefer-global/text-encoder enforce either TextEncoder or require("util").TextEncoder node/prefer-global/url-search-params enforce either URLSearchParams or require("url").URLSearchParams node/prefer-global/url enforce either URL or require("url").URL node/prefer-promises/dns enforce require("dns").promises node/prefer-promises/fs enforce require("fs").promises

Deprecated rules

These rules have been deprecated in accordance with the deprecation policy, and replaced by newer rules:

Rule ID Replaced by node/no-hide-core-modules (nothing) node/no-unsupported-features node/no-unsupported-features/es-syntax and node/no-unsupported-features/es-builtins

🔧 Configs

This plugin provides three configs:

plugin:node/recommended considers both CommonJS and ES Modules. If "type":"module" field existed in package.json then it considers files as ES Modules. Otherwise it considers files as CommonJS. In addition, it considers *.mjs files as ES Modules and *.cjs files as CommonJS.

considers both CommonJS and ES Modules. If field existed in package.json then it considers files as ES Modules. Otherwise it considers files as CommonJS. In addition, it considers files as ES Modules and files as CommonJS. plugin:node/recommended-module considers all files as ES Modules.

considers all files as ES Modules. plugin:node/recommended-script considers all files as CommonJS.

Those preset config:

enable no-process-exit rule because the official document does not recommend a use of process.exit() .

. enable plugin rules which are given ⭐ in the above table.

add {ecmaVersion: 2019} and etc into parserOptions .

and etc into . add proper globals into globals .

. add this plugin into plugins .

👫 FAQ

Q: The no-missing-import / no-missing-require rules don't work with nested folders in SublimeLinter-eslint

/ rules don't work with nested folders in SublimeLinter-eslint A: See context.getFilename() in rule returns relative path in the SublimeLinter-eslint FAQ.

🚥 Semantic Versioning Policy

eslint-plugin-node follows semantic versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.

Patch release (intended to not break your lint build) A bug fix in a rule that results in it reporting fewer errors. Improvements to documentation. Non-user-facing changes such as refactoring code, adding, deleting, or modifying tests, and increasing test coverage. Re-releasing after a failed release (i.e., publishing a release that doesn't work for anyone).

Minor release (might break your lint build) A bug fix in a rule that results in it reporting more errors. A new rule is created. A new option to an existing rule is created. An existing rule is deprecated.

Major release (likely to break your lint build) A support for old Node version is dropped. A support for old ESLint version is dropped. An existing rule is changed in it reporting more errors. An existing rule is removed. An existing option of a rule is removed. An existing config is updated.



📰 Changelog

❤️ Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.