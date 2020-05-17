openbase logo
epn

eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native

by Dustin Specker
0.5.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin to prevent use of extended native objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.6K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

Code Climate Dependencies DevDependencies

ESLint plugin to prevent use of extended native objects

Uses Sindre Sorhus's proto-props

Install

First, install ESLint via

npm install --save-dev eslint

Then install eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native

Usage

In your .eslintrc file add the plugin as such:

{
  plugins: [
    'no-use-extend-native'
  ]
}

To modify the single rule, no-use-extend-native, add the rule to your .eslintrc.* as such:

{
  plugins: [
    'no-use-extend-native'
  ],
  rules: {
    'no-use-extend-native/no-use-extend-native': 1
  }
}

The default value is 2.

If you want the default, you can also just use the following instead of all of the above:

{
  extends: ['plugin:no-use-extend-native/recommended']
}

With this plugin enabled, ESLint will find issues with using extended native objects:

const colors = require('colors');
console.log('unicorn'.green);
// => ESLint will give an error stating 'Avoid using extended native objects'

[].customFunction();
// => ESLint will give an error stating 'Avoid using extended native objects'

More examples can be seen in the tests.

Usage with no-extend-native

ESLint's no-extend-native rule verifies code is not modifying a native prototype. e.g., with the no-extend-native rule enabled, the following lines are each considered incorrect:

String.prototype.shortHash = function() { return this.substring(0, 7); };
Object.defineProperty(Array.prototype, "times", { value: 999 });

no-use-extend-native verifies code is not using a non-native prototype. e.g., with the no-use-extend-native plugin enabled, the following line is considered incorrect:

"50bda47b09923e045759db8e8dd01a0bacd97370".shortHash() === "50bda47";

The no-use-extend-native plugin is designed to work with ESLint's no-extend-native rule. no-extend-native ensures that native prototypes aren't extended, and should a third party library extend them, no-use-extend-native ensures those changes aren't depended upon.

LICENSE

MIT © Dustin Specker

