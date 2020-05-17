ESLint plugin to prevent use of extended native objects
Uses Sindre Sorhus's proto-props
First, install ESLint via
npm install --save-dev eslint
Then install eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native
In your
.eslintrc file add the plugin as such:
{
plugins: [
'no-use-extend-native'
]
}
To modify the single rule,
no-use-extend-native, add the rule to your
.eslintrc.* as such:
{
plugins: [
'no-use-extend-native'
],
rules: {
'no-use-extend-native/no-use-extend-native': 1
}
}
The default value is
2.
If you want the default, you can also just use the following instead of all of the above:
{
extends: ['plugin:no-use-extend-native/recommended']
}
With this plugin enabled, ESLint will find issues with using extended native objects:
const colors = require('colors');
console.log('unicorn'.green);
// => ESLint will give an error stating 'Avoid using extended native objects'
[].customFunction();
// => ESLint will give an error stating 'Avoid using extended native objects'
More examples can be seen in the tests.
ESLint's
no-extend-native rule verifies code is not modifying a native prototype. e.g., with the
no-extend-native rule enabled, the following lines are each considered incorrect:
String.prototype.shortHash = function() { return this.substring(0, 7); };
Object.defineProperty(Array.prototype, "times", { value: 999 });
no-use-extend-native verifies code is not using a non-native prototype. e.g., with the
no-use-extend-native plugin enabled, the following line is considered incorrect:
"50bda47b09923e045759db8e8dd01a0bacd97370".shortHash() === "50bda47";
The
no-use-extend-native plugin is designed to work with ESLint's
no-extend-native rule.
no-extend-native ensures that native prototypes aren't extended, and should a third party library extend them,
no-use-extend-native ensures those changes aren't depended upon.
MIT © Dustin Specker