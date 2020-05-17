ESLint plugin to prevent use of extended native objects

Uses Sindre Sorhus's proto-props

Install

First, install ESLint via

npm install --save-dev eslint

Then install eslint-plugin-no-use-extend-native

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin- no -use-extend-native

Usage

In your .eslintrc file add the plugin as such:

{ plugins : [ 'no-use-extend-native' ] }

To modify the single rule, no-use-extend-native , add the rule to your .eslintrc.* as such:

{ plugins : [ 'no-use-extend-native' ], rules : { 'no-use-extend-native/no-use-extend-native' : 1 } }

The default value is 2 .

If you want the default, you can also just use the following instead of all of the above:

{ extends : [ 'plugin:no-use-extend-native/recommended' ] }

With this plugin enabled, ESLint will find issues with using extended native objects:

const colors = require ( 'colors' ); console .log( 'unicorn' .green); [].customFunction();

More examples can be seen in the tests.

Usage with no-extend-native

ESLint's no-extend-native rule verifies code is not modifying a native prototype. e.g., with the no-extend-native rule enabled, the following lines are each considered incorrect:

String .prototype.shortHash = function ( ) { return this .substring( 0 , 7 ); }; Object .defineProperty( Array .prototype, "times" , { value : 999 });

no-use-extend-native verifies code is not using a non-native prototype. e.g., with the no-use-extend-native plugin enabled, the following line is considered incorrect:

"50bda47b09923e045759db8e8dd01a0bacd97370" .shortHash() === "50bda47" ;

The no-use-extend-native plugin is designed to work with ESLint's no-extend-native rule. no-extend-native ensures that native prototypes aren't extended, and should a third party library extend them, no-use-extend-native ensures those changes aren't depended upon.

LICENSE

MIT © Dustin Specker